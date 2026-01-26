PSA: Decor inspired by your childhood home is climbing the trend barometer. If 2025 was the year of 'Grandma chic', then 2026 is all about nostalgic decor that invites sentimentality, and we're here for it — provided it's done in a way that still feels modern (and yes, that's possible).

By virtue of its being, nostalgic decor is less about a specific trend itself and more about a feeling. When you look back on your childhood home, what design features do you associate with the warmth of fond memories? Perhaps it's an armchair that features in all your old Kodak prints, or maybe it's a wallpaper that takes you right back to your first bedroom. In terms of interior design? It's about creating a warm, lived-in space that has evolved organically over time (or is at least designed to feel that way).

Of course, here at Livingetc, we're always looking to put a contemporary spin on retro classics, so we've identified some of the biggest interior design trends in 2026 that capture the essence of nostalgia in the chicest way possible. Here are six decorating trends making a comeback this year that have the seal of approval from designers.

1. Stained Glass

Image 1 of 2 Far from fuddy-duddy, stained glass decor is all the rage in 2026. (Image credit: Design: Studio Hommey / Photography: Jack Lovel) Stained glass windows can be a wonderful starting point for a home's color palette. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design by YSG)

Love it or hate it, Gen Z is now driving trends. A few months back, the world couldn't quite get its head around the renewed obsession with Art Nouveau Tiffany lamps, but now, stained glass is all the rage.

Tiffany lamps and their remakes might bring back memories of your grandma's living room, but stained glass in any form is enjoying a real revival in 2026. "Several talented artisans are bringing their point of view to stained glass techniques," explains Elaine Bauer Brooks of Bauer Brooks Interior Design Studio. She says there are myriad ways to incorporate this ancient art into a modern home: "Use it in a powder bath window, frame a passageway, or accent a custom bookcase with stained glass panels that are lit from behind."

However you decide to bring modern retro decor into your home, stained glass features are a timeless choice that feels aligned with so many of our childhood memories. Whether used in your parents' 1970s room divider or the window of your grandparents' porchway, this nostalgic decor trend imbues a space with a sense of charm that's earned its stripes in 2026.

2. Chintzy Wallpaper

Some might consider Chintz wallpaper dated, but it's set to be back en vogue. (Image credit: Rebecca Hughes Interiors)

Bold, brazen, and brightly colored, Chintz had a resurgence in the 1990s, but if you thought you'd seen the end of this pattern trend, think again.

According to Liz Williams, founder and principal designer of Liz Williams Interiors, chintz is making a confident return in the form of wallpaper trends, both in patterned and textured varieties. "Homeowners are moving away from flat, one-color walls," she says. "This adds depth, personality, and a collected feel that paint alone cannot achieve."

For a modern interpretation, take note of the space pictured above and wrap the space for a more whimsical feel. "Use it strategically in bedrooms, powder rooms, hallways, breakfast nooks, and even kitchens," says Liz. "Small-scale patterns or subtle textures are especially effective for longevity and are a great background for art."

Textiles also offer a great way to invite in chintz. Consider a patterned sofa or armchair to offset your otherwise contemporary interior and appreciate the nostalgic charm it brings to your home.

3. Wood, Everywhere

Imbue your kitchen with nostalgic charm using wooden panelled walls (Image credit: Design: Jon de la Cruz / Photography: Douglas Friedman)

Wooden tones once signalled a tired and dated interior, but not anymore. This year, wooden design features are all the rage, and the heavier the use of the material, the better. Essentially, wood is the new white.

"Undeniably, wood is being used and appreciated in interiors in a way it hasn't for some time," says Elaine. "This year, you'll see people getting more courageous with how they combine species and stains, and I've seen some strikingly creative wood doors recently which have stopped me in my tracks."

Whether you opt for a classic stable door with intricate carvings or a wood-panelled living room that harks back to the warmth of mid-century decor, there are so many ways to bring this nostalgic design trend into your home in fresh new ways.

Take inspiration from the space above and give your dining room an alpine aesthetic by cladding the walls, or add warmth with burl wood furniture or a wooden accent wall. Even the rustic wooden kitchen cabinetry of your childhood has its place in 2026.

4. Chair Rails

Chair rails are no longer a dated design detail. Give you home a nostalgic touch by retro-fitting chair rails or another form of panelling. (Image credit: Ferm Living)

Architectural molding ideas have dominated the last few years, but chair rails, also known as dado rails, are a prominent iteration that carries so much nostalgia. They've managed to prevail for decades, but more recently, they've been used in contemporary ways that feel so fresh and modern.

As Ashley Macuga of Collected Interiors notes, it's a quiet revival that's grounded in both a desire for tradition and interior architecture. "We use it as a cost-effective way to add structure, proportion, and a custom element to a room — without the commitment of full millwork," she says.

Its origins make it firmly traditional, but many of us remember the chair rail as the dominant feature of the 80s and 90s' two-tone schemes, where it visually divided the wall. For a modern upgrade, Ashley suggests installing a chair rail higher than the traditional rulebook suggests. "This way, it can feel fresh and modern while still grounding a space," she explains. "It can also be used as backing to support brass kitchen rails, hooks in a mudroom, and so much more."

5. Brown Tones

While once-considered dated, dark brown tones are now associate with quiet, sophisticated luxury. (Image credit: Albion Nord)

Look back on your parents' or grandparents' living room, and brown was probably the prevailing color. For decades, we've collectively considered it a dated color that darkens spaces, vowing never to return to the overexposure the shade saw in the 1990s. These days, however, those chocolate walls, beige carpets, and tan leather sofas are a thing of the past.

For modern nostalgia, designers are reinventing decorating with brown in fresh new ways. "In 2026, we’re seeing a broader return to it driven by a desire for heritage, craftsmanship, and longevity," says Liz. "Rich woods, patina, and traditional silhouettes bring a soulfulness to interiors that new pieces often lack."

To incorporate this nostalgic decor trend into your home, she recommends mixing antique or brown wood furniture with lighter upholstery, modern art, or simple architectural details. "This way, the space feels layered rather than heavy," she says. "One meaningful piece is often enough to ground a room."

6. Skirted Furniture

Pleats and skirted furniture are back in the public consciousness, and they're more stylish than ever. (Image credit: Holly Vaughan)

Many have been skeptical about the recent return of skirted furniture, but not me. As a lover of all things cottage-core, I welcomed this whimsy design detail with open arms, and I'm pleased to say it's prevailing in 2026.

In fact, ruched furniture in any form is having its moment, be that sink or shelf skirts, or even fringed sofas. With this comes a spectrum of design features that span decades, meaning a hit of nostalgia, whatever your age.

It's not just the likes of sofas or ottomans, either. Owner of Yorkville Studio and winner of the TWOPAGES Design Contest, Sabrina Ramkhelawan, says we’re seeing a lot of creative layering and repurposing in interior design this year. "Curtains aren't just for windows," she says. "You can use pencil-pleat cafe curtains behind cabinet doors and china cabinets, or skirted drapes to hide appliances."

At its core, the focus is on textiles — specifically those that bring a character and charm to unexpected areas.

Nostalgic decor only feels dated when it's replicated without interpretation. Following the advice of the designers above, these nostalgic decorating trends become a beautiful way to invite emotional resonance to your home.

Even if you don't realize it, the familiarity of a childhood home can imbue modern spaces with a depth and warmth that's otherwise hard to replicate. Whether it's the "kitschen trend" replacing minimalism or a simple pleated sofa skirt, usher in a hint of nostalgia in 2026 to invite charm and character into your space.