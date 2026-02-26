Interiors thrive when we embrace good design, even in the smallest of moments. The interior of a cupboard or closet is probably not something you've ever given much thought to, but what if we gave it the same attention as other, more obvious parts of the home? That's right — a coat of bright paint behind the doors of a cabinet, wardrobe, or cupboard can make these tucked-away spaces pop with life.

Painting your closet's interior is less about maximalism and more about making forgotten corners feel considered. It's a sign you really, really care. A shade of green or a sexy pop of red demonstrates intention and can actually reduce visual clutter. How, you ask? Rather than a place to hide, a bit of color brings visual cohesion — soon you'll be jumping at the chance to show off your closet's interior.

But as with all out-of-the-box, bold interior design trends, a painted closet (whether it's a walk-in or built-in closet) requires nuance. From the right colors to choose and styling techniques to how to apply and install, I've gathered tips from the experts to streamline your next painting project.

Image 1 of 2 When closed, these built-ins have a streamlined look. (Image credit: Itay Benit. Design: Ma / Deux Studio) But the pop of terracotta orange makes the vanity area feel more special and surprising. (Image credit: Itay Benit. Design: Ma / Deux Studio)

First of all, there are a few different places where a colorful interior works well. There are walk-in closets, wardrobes, cupboards, and cabinets, and each type can be transformed with a simple coat of color and some styling.

And, believe it or not, applying a colorful painted interior to any of these spaces affects the room as a whole. For instance, a closet interior in a soothing or alluring shade would make for a lovely hidden makeup vanity idea, while bolder colors work well for an intriguing pop in a hall closet or kitchen cupboard.

Wherever you're considering giving your closet interior a coat of color, architect Sophie Nguyen says, it's about emphasizing these more forgotten corners of our homes. "The closet should be celebrated as part of the dynamic in a home. It performs the noble and necessary function of tidying our living spaces and consequently freeing our minds from the debilitating tyranny of mess," she explains. "Adding a bright color to the closet qualifies the storage space as an important item, creating a surprising discovery and focal point in the room."

Sophie Nguyen Social Links Navigation Architect and Designer Sophie is a RIBA Chartered and ARB Registered Architect. Sophie set up her company in 2003 becoming a limited company in 2009. Sophie’s experience of working on private houses in London and Paris has given her an understanding of the opportunities confined spaces can offer. Her conviction is that space is a luxury and should be maximized.

While this closet can, of course, be shut to conceal any clutter, the red interior looks just as good open and styled. (Image credit: Derek Swalwell. Design: YSG Studio. Stylist: Natalie James. Creative Direction: Ortolan Design. Togo sofa: Domo Australia. Rug: Halcyon Lake.)

For closets that stay concealed most of the time, a painted or colorful interior becomes more of a personal moment; "a little treat for the owner every time they open the doors," says Leila Touwen, co-founder of British kitchen company, Pluck. It's a paint technique for elevating how you live with and interact in your space, rather than for immediate visual reward.

That said, the color you choose for your closet interior communicates differently. Bold color trends work well as an unexpected accent moment, while something more tonal will be a harmonious extension of the room's scheme.

"We have designed colorful closets and larders with a bright pop of color that doesn't feature anywhere else in the room," Leila says. "The result is a considered moment that feels cheeky and offers a little bit of fun."

Alternatively, you can echo a color found elsewhere in your scheme, like painting your trim or door in the same color as the closet interior, or even continuing the palette through textiles like a colorful carpet or throw pillow.

Leila Touwen Social Links Navigation Kitchen Designer and Co-founder Leila Touwen is the co-founder of British kitchen design company, Pluck. Pluck is known for its use of contrasting kitchen cabinetry and larders using high-grade laminate in colorful shades.

"We use high-pressure laminate pressed onto high-grade birch plywood for its durability, even tone, and environmental credentials, and there are 24 Pluck colors to choose from," says Leila. (Image credit: Pluck Kitchens)

With the right shade, you might even find yourself wanting to leave the doors cracked for longer, and honestly, that's not always a bad thing. If you get your closet organization and styling right, this can become an impactful way to show off the personality of a painted interior.

Leila even suggests using fluted glass on cabinet or closet doors for greater impact when decorating with color like this — letting the color shine through. It adds greater depth to the design, she explains. "Quite literally, there is color sitting behind the doors at the back of the cupboard, so it adds layers to the scheme."

Glass doors bring your painted interior surfaces into the room's overall scheme. (Image credit: Lisa Staton Interior Design)

Below are a few colors that would make for a fabulous, colorful closet accent.

The electric orange inside this built-in closet feels more intentional as a small space feature than it would if it matched the rest of the teal color. (Image credit: © Ana S. Barros / Atelier Karasinski )

A bright pop of high-contrast color in a closet interior has an equally high impact. It creates a pause, a visual moment that will attract attention and show off your personal style.