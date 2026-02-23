5 Expensive-Looking Dark Bathrooms That Feel Like Spas and Will Make You Never Consider Boring White Spaces Again

For years, white has been the default setting when it comes to bathrooms — it‘s clean, pure, and provides that hotel-ready look we often love. But a new wave of interiors is quietly dismantling this idea, and we are beginning to come round to the idea of replacing the stark white, clinical brightness with something far darker, more dramatic, even a little bit seductive.

Dark bathrooms were once considered risky and impractical — now, they are quickly emerging as the ultimate spa-like luxury. We’re now actively seeking out immersive, tactile, and unapologetically atmospheric spaces to escape to within our own homes as we explore darker bathroom color ideas. "Dark bathrooms tap into the idea of the bathroom as a true retreat, where sensory calm replaces overstimulation, and the design plays a crucial role in setting the mood," says Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms. "The key is the absence of harsh lighting, replacing it instead with soft, ambient illumination that provides just enough light to navigate the space without breaking the sense of calm."

It feels exciting to finally be leaning into something in the bathroom that once felt very unachievable and frowned upon, and have the chance to delve into the depths of some very different materials. We’re talking inky stones, smoked glass, ambient glows of light, and luxury escapism, all proving darkness can be handled well and lit beautifully, not shrinking a room but totally elevating it as we experience the option of new materials and feelings.

Louise Ashdown Head of Design at West One Bathrooms Based in Tunbridge Wells, Louise Ashdown is the head of design at the highly esteemed West One Bathrooms. Established in London in 1978, West One have built their reputation as one of Europe's best bespoke, luxury bathroom suppliers.

1. Burgundy Drench

See how different surfaces carry one color to create depth and movement. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Another Human)

As part of a dark and moody guest suite, adjacent to a dark teal bedroom, design studio Another Human wanted to saturate the bathroom in an equally dark tone to allow a consistent mood to follow all the way through.

“While monochromatic, the mosaic shower tile has some color variation, and the movement in the marble countertop adds just enough visual interest so that the materials don't feel too flat,” explains principal Leah Ring. Note how different textures and materials of a one-color red bathroom scheme naturally provide depth and movement throughout.

Leah Ring Principal at Another Human Prior to launching Another Human, Leah Ring spent a decade honing her visual perspective and process in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, working with award-winning design firms. Now, Principal Leah Ring works closely with clients to align on aesthetic and practical aims, articulating a shared visual language to create highly personalized spaces in conversation with existing architecture. Her design process is rule-breaking and eclectic, resulting in considered, layered interiors that are equally polished and playful.

2. Modern but Monumental

Confidently combining materials looks considered and creates cohesion. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

With little or no natural light, sometimes the only way is to embrace that and own it with sleek lighting and dark materials. “Dark bathrooms benefit from a deeper color palette, with matt black or gunmetal brassware, dark-toned tiles, and rich waterproof wallpapers creating a cocooning effect,” says Louise.

Recessed LED lighting subtly implemented around ceilings, niches, or floors creates a gentle glow, while LED mirrors offer diffused, glare-free light that feels soothing. Louise explains, “Integrated lighting within showerheads enhances the experience further, casting a soft, enveloping light through steam and water. Gentle illumination within basins and vanity units adds depth and atmosphere, reinforcing that spa-like feel. ”This bathroom offers the perfect juxtaposition — smooth grey walls hosting the contemporary black shower, while featuring a nod to nature, grandeur, and history through an architectural marble slab and basin, built in for function, and full of character and tonal variation."

Next, the smoked glass and recessed LED strip lighting take it one step further. “Texture becomes essential in darker spaces, with layered finishes, tactile materials, and carefully considered lighting working together to avoid flatness.”

To finish, for that added wellness element, features such as the Sunshower introduce a gentle dose of UV light to support healthy vitamin D levels, even in winter, all without compromising the tranquil environment. "Ultimately, creating a dark bathroom is about balance, where darkness, texture, and restrained lighting combine to transform the bathroom into a calming, restorative sanctuary."

3. Inky Stone

This all-immersive bathroom is enhanced by subtly incorporated reflective details. Are you brave enough to go all out on one finish? (Image credit: Read McKendree / JBSA. Design: Lucy Harris Studio)

This stone-effect bathroom, designed by Lucy Harris Studio features dark, inky tones covering the walls, doors, architrave, and skirting, adding interest and movement throughout the space.

The large double mirrors reflect this artistic effect, immersing you fully in the abstract environment, yet it's not overkill for the finish, and the high ceilings and general architecture relieve the intensity.

The dark wooden floor finish allows for the walls to remain the focal point, enhancing the rich impact of the main effect. Even the view into the next room is kept dark in color; this all adds to creating a seamless flow between the spaces.

4. Passionate Red

Pairing materials that are rich in contrast can make a huge impact on a space – just look at this marble block and small-scale pattern floor. (Image credit: Gerald Culliford)

If you find yourself working with little to no natural light, it can be wise to curate a scheme that is intentionally dark, instead of fighting it with bright whites. Dark bathrooms are all about drama and detail, and the combination of rich wall tones, well-chosen lighting, floor covering, and an almighty marble slab transforms a space.

Now, let’s take a moment for the heat brought about by this color choice. We all know how red translates the feeling of warmth, and in this case, it's comfortable yet passionate, perhaps even a little sensual, pairing nicely with the other chosen materials. The extra spa feel comes about in the setup of this dressing area. What a luxury to have the space for this, as well as the bathroom vanity unit with the basin and essentials.

“The deep red veining and natural texture of the stone add depth and warmth, creating a cocoon-like sanctuary,” says Oli Webb, director of Cullifords. When paired with rougher textures such as matte metals, aged wood, or even soft, tactile textiles, a dark bathroom feels sophisticated and exciting. “White will always be classic, but these bold, opulent tones prove that darkness can be equally striking."

Oli Webb Director of Cullifords Oli Webb, Director at the well-established Cullifords, is an expert in his field, having worked in the stone industry for over 20 years. Sourcing some of the world’s most exotic and finest man-made and natural materials on the market and with a genuine passion for providing great customer service, Webb is dedicated to his craft.

5. Dark and Natural

There's nothing better than a nod to nature when tranquility is the main goal. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Green walls, green tiles, a green cushion, and a woven wooden bench all contribute to creating an enveloping and restorative space. The connection to nature is second to none, immediately warming the space in a calm and tranquil manner. Even though it's a dark green bathroom, it doesn’t feel heavy; it feels balanced.

“Verias Green marble brings richness and depth through its layered veining and tonal variation, giving the room a sense of permanence that immediately elevates it beyond a purely decorative scheme,” says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. “Dark stone like this absorbs light in a softer way than flat finishes, which is why it lends itself so naturally to spa-like environments.”

Grazzie explains how the interplay between depth and warmth is key in dark bathrooms, where material choice has a far greater impact than just color alone. “What makes this approach successful is the confidence to let the stone lead. Rather than relying on white surfaces to brighten the room, the design allows the natural character of the marble to define the atmosphere, creating a bathroom that feels grounded, calm, and designed for long, unhurried use rather than immediate visual impact.”

The purity element of white we all seem to crave can come about by styling a classic spa gown and towels, where they'll be positively accentuated by the darkness of the bathroom.

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade. At Ca’ Pietra, one of the UK’s leading stone and tile brands, she heads up creative, overseeing product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel. Her stylists’ eye and passion for the technical side of tiling is unparalleled.

With limited natural light and a desire to create impact through color, material, and detail, embracing the darkness becomes an opportunity rather than a restriction. Rather than fighting against the darkness, leaning into the shadows allows the space to transform into something immersive — a bathroom designed not purely for function but also as a retreat, a place to cocoon yourself and momentarily disconnect.

From deep greens and inky blacks to earthy browns and lustful red bathrooms, darker palettes offer a rich foundation for layering texture and finish, even as a small bathroom color. So let us delve into the discovery of new materials that we may not have considered before, and when carefully contemplated, these combinations could demonstrate how depth, contrast, and restraint can elevate the bathroom into a quietly dramatic, spa-like escape.