We're only a few months into 2026, and yet the return of the classic cafe curtain in kitchens seems to sum up the direction design is heading in this year. As the world around us continues to advance at a lightning pace, in the home, we're increasingly turning to designs rooted in the past.

Turning away from new-fangled innovations and finding comfort in tradition and nostalgia instead, which is clearly demonstrated by this cafe curtain kitchen trend. With the advent of AI, so much can feel beyond our control, and creating a home environment that feels welcoming and entirely removed from the rapidly changing world around us is more appealing than ever.

But it's not just the nostalgic element that has made these cafe curtains a favorite among designers. A common feature in the chic bistros of Paris, this has become a go-to feature for anyone hoping to create an air of European elegance in their home, another trend we've been seeing increase in popularity. Covering all this and more, designers have shared the three main things they love about these bistro kitchen-style cafe curtains.

1. Added Touch of Privacy

Using the curtains only on the bottom half of this large, arched window ensures that there is still plenty of natural light. (Image credit: Etch Design Group)

A home solution that also adds an extra level of design flair is always a welcome addition in our books, and the cafe curtain is a perfect example.

Maximizing natural light is a goal for many when designing a kitchen; it's what makes a kitchen feel airy and comfortable. However, when your kitchen faces out onto the street or into your neighbor's garden, this becomes a tad more problematic. When natural light and privacy are at odds, you're left to weigh up your priorities, and ultimately, you may have to sacrifice one in favor of the other. Unless, that is, you install some cafe curtains.

Unlike typical kitchen window treatments for privacy, cafe curtains give you flexibility over the light and visibility you allow. "They provide privacy without taking up much space or covering the entire window," comments Etch Design Group's Stephanie Lindsay. Unlike classic curtains, this style can be kept solely to the bottom or top of your window, so you can still let the sunlight in.

On the other hand, in south-facing kitchens, the cafe curtain can be a helpful tool for diffusing intense, direct sunlight. As Craig Gritzen, founder of Curated Style Collective, says, "Cafe curtains help soften direct light and provide a level of privacy for windows that face neighbors or a busy street."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If, at certain times, your windows catch a direct, intense glare from the sun that can make your kitchen unpleasant to be in, this style of curtains offers a practical and stylish solution. In these circumstances, Craig recommends using a "light-filtering linen in a natural, earth tone or soft stripe," for an elegant, timeless look that would work in neutral kitchens and bolder designs alike.

These Light-Filtering Linen Cafe Curtains at Etsy would work perfectly.

Stephanie Lindsay Co-Founder of Etch Design Group Etch was founded by Jessica Nelson and Stephanie Lindsey on three guiding principles: people first, joy in the process, and integrity. From day one, Jessica and Stephanie set out to build more than a design firm. Their studio blends a wide range of expertise, from space planning and architectural detailing to furnishings, art, and styling.

2. Layers of Texture and Character

A simple, light linen sheet curtain creates an elegant, minimalist look. (Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

As much as we love the look of a striking marble kitchen worktop and crisp modern kitchen features, it is also true to say that these cool, hard materials that are so typical of these spaces can, at times, make your home feel rather... cold.

Before you realize it, your kitchen design can quickly become dominated by these material finishes, as Dana MacAuley from Calm Clarity Interiors says: "Kitchens are mainly hard surfaces like stone, millwork, glass, and metal." And while they may be the most durable and practical kitchen materials, without proper styling, these features can make your kitchen feel unwelcoming.

Cafe curtains offer a simple yet impactful way to bring warmth, texture, and movement to your design, for a 'soft kitchen' finish. "Cafe curtains are also an opportunity to introduce character," adds Dana. With endless choices of materials and patterns, there's plenty of room for experimentation with this style.

Though Dana does add, "We usually lean towards fabrics that have texture but are also easy to clean, especially if they are close to the sink. For patterns, we recommend a subtle stripe or a muted geometric pattern. These are timeless choices that will live as long as your kitchen."

These Lucia Stripe Slot Top Voile Panels at Dunelm would be a good fit.

Though a subtle pattern or textured neutral material would both make beautiful, fail-safe choices, there's no need to commit to one material forever, and switching over to something different every couple of months is a relatively low-maintenance way to transform the look and feel of your kitchen.

3. Part Practical, Part Whimsical

Used around a banquette seating area, these cafe curtains create a more intimate, bistro-like finish. (Image credit: deVOL)

When so much of designing a kitchen comes down to practicality, from finding the most durable materials to choosing the best kitchen appliances, finding little ways to introduce some elements of whimsy and playfulism, without sacrificing that necessary functionality, can end up having a surprisingly impactful effect on your space.

And for Lori Wilke, from Roseberry Allen, a cafe curtain is the perfect way to achieve this. "They can be sweet and whimsical, but also very powerful," she says. The flouncy softness of the design pairs beautifully with the traditional kitchen features we're seeing make a return, offering a charming, Parisian kitchen effect with a touch of cottage-core appeal, as well.

This whimsy can be taken up a notch by the material you choose to use for your curtains. "I prefer them to be constructed with a pocket where the fabric is ruched," says Lori, explaining, "It's a fun juxtaposition to have a lighter weight or fabric for the curtain and use a complementary fabric for the pocket area. Cafe curtains are such a playful, fun way to dress a window."

Shop Cafe Curtains

Of course, these curtains don't only belong in the kitchen — they'd look equally wonderful in your ensuite, paired with some traditional bathroom features. And if you're still on the hunt for inspiration, our newsletter is well worth a subscription.