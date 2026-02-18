Curtains are such a transformative piece of decor — they can elevate a lacklustre room into a space full of character and warmth, and this is exactly what we are craving in our homes right now. We want rooms that envelop us, in comfort and tactility, and adding a stylish curtain is one of the easiest ways to do this. However, if you choose incorrectly, they can have a particularly negative impact on your space.

So, how to choose? Once you have established the type of curtain that works best for your space — long, short, blackout, or light-filtering — it often helps to know how particular styles fare in real spaces, and, while reviews should always be taken with a pinch of salt, when you come across a style that has a perfect 5-star rating, it's hard not to pay close attention.

Which is exactly what I did when I came across IKEA's GINSTMOTT Curtains, and I could instantly see why they have a perfect score. Effortlessly chic and versatile, the minimalist design would suit any style of space, adding softness and a refined quality, all while costing less than £20. What's not to love?

IKEA GINSTMOTT Curtains, 1 Pair - Beige/With Heading Tape $29.99 at IKEA Size: 145 cm x 250 cm IKEA's GINSTMOTT Curtains would make a stylish addition to any space — with a minimalist style, they are both light-filtering and offer a sense of privacy. Made of recycled polyester, they are fade-resistant, lightweight, and machine-washable. The heading tape means you can hang the curtain directly onto a curtain rod, using the tabs or the rod pocket, for fuss-free installation and removal for washing; there is also the option to use hooks and gliders to hang them onto a track rail so that the hardware is not visible. The style is also available in four other colorways, and three of the hues also come with an eyelet option.

Great for use on patio doors as well as windows, they are a versatile pair of curtains that will elevate your space. Multiple customers commented on the quality of the curtains — and here are just some of the things buyers had to say about them:

"Lovely in beige, filling the room with a warm glow when closed during the day. The texture is great, and they feel good and hang well, too. Fantastic value."

"Look more expensive than they are. Hang lovely after steaming. Lovely neutral color."

"I bought two pairs of these curtains for bedroom windows. I matched them up with the Roman blinds, also from IKEA. They look very good together. Hang perfectly. Very pleased with the results, and the price was outstanding."

"Was looking for curtains that would let light into the room in the day and also give you privacy, especially at night with the main light on. Lengthwise, too long, but can be easily adjusted, so not a problem. Width not bad, lovely material, plain with no patterns. Used these curtains in the bedroom with an IKEA cream-colored Roman blind in the window. They look great together, very happy. Also checked the view from outside with the main bedroom light, and only a slight shadow is visible, so privacy is great."

It is worth noting that, while reducing glare and dimming daylight, silhouettes will still be visible at night, from outside when a room is lit — so for full privacy, these would need to be paired with another set of curtains or a style of blind. But as a considered design element, they will contribute to a refined, layered approach to your scheme.

Stylish Alternatives

If you're keen to explore similar options to IKEA's GINSTMOTT Curtains, I've rounded up six more curtains that earn big points for both style and value.

Lighter, airier designs are one of this year's biggest curtain trends — designers are opting for softer, more neutral styles, leaving bold patterns and color behind. These timeless styles will also elevate your window furnishings for many years to come.

