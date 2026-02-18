These 5-Star-Rated IKEA Curtains Are an Effortless Upgrade for Your Windows (or Doors) — They're Praised for Quality, Value, and How Well They Hang

Light-filtering with a sense of privacy, IKEA's GINSTMOTT curtains are the perfect blend of style and functionality

Debbie Black's avatar
By
published
in Features
IKEA GINSTMOTT Curtains in Beige against white-framed windows with a blue sofa in front with cushions and a throw, as well as a coffee table with a green vase with a singular stem of foliage inside
(Image credit: IKEA)

Curtains are such a transformative piece of decor — they can elevate a lacklustre room into a space full of character and warmth, and this is exactly what we are craving in our homes right now. We want rooms that envelop us, in comfort and tactility, and adding a stylish curtain is one of the easiest ways to do this. However, if you choose incorrectly, they can have a particularly negative impact on your space.

So, how to choose? Once you have established the type of curtain that works best for your space — long, short, blackout, or light-filtering — it often helps to know how particular styles fare in real spaces, and, while reviews should always be taken with a pinch of salt, when you come across a style that has a perfect 5-star rating, it's hard not to pay close attention.

Which is exactly what I did when I came across IKEA's GINSTMOTT Curtains, and I could instantly see why they have a perfect score. Effortlessly chic and versatile, the minimalist design would suit any style of space, adding softness and a refined quality, all while costing less than £20. What's not to love?

Great for use on patio doors as well as windows, they are a versatile pair of curtains that will elevate your space. Multiple customers commented on the quality of the curtains — and here are just some of the things buyers had to say about them:

  • "Lovely in beige, filling the room with a warm glow when closed during the day. The texture is great, and they feel good and hang well, too. Fantastic value."
  • "Look more expensive than they are. Hang lovely after steaming. Lovely neutral color."
  • "I bought two pairs of these curtains for bedroom windows. I matched them up with the Roman blinds, also from IKEA. They look very good together. Hang perfectly. Very pleased with the results, and the price was outstanding."
  • "Was looking for curtains that would let light into the room in the day and also give you privacy, especially at night with the main light on. Lengthwise, too long, but can be easily adjusted, so not a problem. Width not bad, lovely material, plain with no patterns. Used these curtains in the bedroom with an IKEA cream-colored Roman blind in the window. They look great together, very happy. Also checked the view from outside with the main bedroom light, and only a slight shadow is visible, so privacy is great."

It is worth noting that, while reducing glare and dimming daylight, silhouettes will still be visible at night, from outside when a room is lit — so for full privacy, these would need to be paired with another set of curtains or a style of blind. But as a considered design element, they will contribute to a refined, layered approach to your scheme.

Stylish Alternatives

If you're keen to explore similar options to IKEA's GINSTMOTT Curtains, I've rounded up six more curtains that earn big points for both style and value.

Lighter, airier designs are one of this year's biggest curtain trends — designers are opting for softer, more neutral styles, leaving bold patterns and color behind. These timeless styles will also elevate your window furnishings for many years to come.

TOPICS
Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!