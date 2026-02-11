I look at clever, stylish products to organize the home on a daily basis, but few have impressed me as much as IKEA's VARIERA Pot Lid Organizer for versatility and affordability — and it earns decent style points, too. Stainless steel, minimalist, adjustable — it's so much more than just a pot lid holder.

The more I looked into the product, the more I realized the multitude of ways it could be used, and not confined to the kitchen, either. From using it to display vinyl records in one of the simplest and most stylish IKEA vinyl storage hacks — my personal favorite — to hanging storage or even a collapsible drying rack, the opportunities are endless (more on that later).

It's not hard to see why it's one of IKEA's best-selling products and is rated 5 stars by almost all of its reviewers. And the best part? It only costs £5. So whether you want to organize pan lids, or find unique ways to display vinyls or books, or an array of things in between (or all of the above), at this price, you can't go too far wrong.

IKEA Variera Pot Lid Organizer - Stainless Steel $7.99 at IKEA Size: Min. length: 8.5 cm / Max. length: 50 cm / Width: 14.5 cm / Height: 10 cm Constructed of stainless steel, this pot lid organizer does more than it says on the tin. Adjustable to fit your drawer, cupboard, shelf, or to accommodate the size of items you wish to store — pot lids or otherwise — it makes for a neat and tidy way to organize or display your things.

Aside from pot lids, these are just some of the items that happy customers have said they love to store or display using this stylishly clever organizer:

Plates

Trays

Cutting boards

Vinyl records

Hats

Office files

Crafts

Books

Snacks

Winter gloves to dry over an air vent...

I could go on — and I'm here for the versatility. In fact, many customers have actually commented on using the organizer as a collapsible drying rack for their small kitchen, too. And this space-saving aspect of its design is what makes it work as well as it does as a multi-purpose product.

"Bought to have next to the stereo," explains one customer. "Very useful for use as a stand for vinyl records — it's well constructed and very well priced."

Another customer shares, "I have a high square cupboard above the oven with no shelf, where chopping boards and baking trays kept slipping and ending up as a pile, at risk of falling on my head on opening the door. The Variera vertically stores two chopping boards, 3 serving flats, 3 baking sheets, a cheeseboard, a cooling rack, 2 lap trays, a bamboo tray, and 4 muffin tins. All easily seen, accessible, and the tins are ventilated; thoroughly recommend this product."

And I was particularly impressed by those who decided to organize their pantry snacks or even their freezer with the product: "I use this to store bags of frozen veg and fruit standing upright in a freezer drawer. I can quickly see what's there, without having to burrow down through layers of bags." Genius.

Only a couple of customers have noted that the holder moves around too much — the movement comes down to the spacing not being fixed, which is what provides the flexibility in being able to adjust the organizer to different sizes; so if you're looking for something that doesn't move at all, you'll need to opt for a fixed holder instead.

Being able to adjust the width is a bonus from my point of view, and I love that — especially for the price — you could order multiple and designate a holder for thin items, such as baking trays, and another for wider items, such as roasting dishes, and so forth. Even using one to hang hats in a bedroom closet, according to one customer, or to store rolls of thread in a craft room, says another.

And let's not forget that stainless steel is very much on-trend right now — easy home organization ideas don't have to be boring — they can be stylish, and affordable, too.

Pot Lid Holder Alternatives

For more stylishly neat-and-tidy options, I've rounded up six more space-saving pot lid holders that impress on price, functionality, and, of course, versatility.

For more ways to elevate your home on a budget, our favorite IKEA hacks prove that you can still make something inexpensive look designer.