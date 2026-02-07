Sorry, Bouclé — Here's Why Chenille Accent Chairs Are My New Roman Empire in 2026

It's just as soft and snuggly as bouclé, but just "without the visual noise"

La Redoute chenille accent chair in green with stone side table
(Image credit: La Redoute)

You'd be hard-pressed to find a living room right now that doesn't have a bouclé armchair, sofa, ottoman, or cushion. And it makes sense that you'd want a soft, fuzzy fabric to snuggle into. But is it just me who feels like maybe, finally, it's time to find something else? That's where chenille enters the chat.

Over the years, fabric trends have come and gone, but chenille has stuck around. It’s soft, hardy, and has a certain retro feel — which is why we should expect to see a lot more of it in 2026. And when it comes to the best accent chairs, chenille is so cool. It's velvety to touch, adds texture and lustre, and the same softness as bouclé "without the visual noise", says Miriam Prada, director at Miriam Prada Interiors.

"Chenille accent chairs feel a bit more livable, not so precious, and that’s why they’re winning," Miriam adds. "They’re cozy, durable, and easier to maintain in real homes." When it comes to choosing the best chenille accent chair, let the fabric do the work by leaning into "simple silhouettes, warm neutrals, or muted color, paired with wood, stone, or metal for contrast", she adds... just like these examples below.

If you’re like me and have chosen to embrace the retro joy of chenille, why not explore some other nostalgic decorating trends in your home? Stained glass, chair rails, and wood are among the design choices set to make a comeback in 2026.

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.