Sorry, Bouclé — Here's Why Chenille Accent Chairs Are My New Roman Empire in 2026
It's just as soft and snuggly as bouclé, but just "without the visual noise"
You'd be hard-pressed to find a living room right now that doesn't have a bouclé armchair, sofa, ottoman, or cushion. And it makes sense that you'd want a soft, fuzzy fabric to snuggle into. But is it just me who feels like maybe, finally, it's time to find something else? That's where chenille enters the chat.
Over the years, fabric trends have come and gone, but chenille has stuck around. It’s soft, hardy, and has a certain retro feel — which is why we should expect to see a lot more of it in 2026. And when it comes to the best accent chairs, chenille is so cool. It's velvety to touch, adds texture and lustre, and the same softness as bouclé "without the visual noise", says Miriam Prada, director at Miriam Prada Interiors.
"Chenille accent chairs feel a bit more livable, not so precious, and that’s why they’re winning," Miriam adds. "They’re cozy, durable, and easier to maintain in real homes." When it comes to choosing the best chenille accent chair, let the fabric do the work by leaning into "simple silhouettes, warm neutrals, or muted color, paired with wood, stone, or metal for contrast", she adds... just like these examples below.
This high-back forest green chenille accent chair has piping and solid-wood arms, adding an elevated touch. The sweeping frame offers a unique silhouette, and the chair — also available in rust brown color — would be perfect in a living room or office as an accent piece.
The sleek outline — with a unique cylindrical back rest — gives this chenille accent chair a bold look, while the rich brown color adds refinement. The chenille fabric and generous padding provide a comfortable seating experience, while also adding dimension.
This sculptural chair in an olive color offers a modern twist on the armchair — providing plush comfort with a retro feel. The padded arms, curved back, and deep seat make it perfect for relaxing upon, while the removable back cushion means it can be adapted to each person’s needs. The swivel base adds an extra touch of convenience.
In a timeless olive green, this chenille accent chair has an ash wood frame defined by soft lines. The semi-attached cushions have fiber-wrapped foam cores and sinuous spring cushion support for ultimate comfort. If you’re seeking quality and durability, this could be the option for you, as the chenille fabric has been tested up to 20,000 rubs and is machine washable.
This tub chair is a great, inexpensive option for those seeking a classy piece that doesn’t break the bank. The combination of the sculpted tub back and deep seat cushion offers comfort, while the rounded ball feet add a whimsical touch, making this chair the perfect accent piece that adds a statement without being too imposing.
This chenille accent chair comes in a cream shade, meaning it can easily work with any living room color. Match with neutrals for a lighter look, or pair with patterned blankets for something slightly more vibrant. The minimal style allows for seamless blending even if your style changes, while the upholstery ensures maximum comfort.
If you’re seeking something to fully sink into, opt for this generously proportioned armchair, which is over a meter wide. The green fabric and simple, seamless silhouette make the chair a bold addition to any room — and I, for one, could see myself arguing over who gets to snuggle up into it in the evenings.
This structured chenille accent chair has a simple design with slim, metal legs, giving it a light appearance without sacrificing comfort. It could work well in a cozy nook or pair well in the center of any room, thanks to its timeless slate color (though it's available in two others), high arms, and textured fabric.
This mid-century-style chair comes with an exposed oak frame and textured fabric — making it a great accent piece if you’re not looking for anything too bold. The timeless design means it would work well in most rooms, and the cocoa shade allows it to blend in well with other warm neutrals.
This swivel chair combines convenience and comfort, while offering a firmer sit. It provides a high degree of support thanks to its high-density foams, meaning it will retain its shape well. The swivel feature makes this chair adaptable to any space and reduces awkward shuffling in place when wanting to sit at a different angle.
For seating that combines a traditional silhouette with modern touches like metal legs, look no further than this green chenille accent chair. The quilted back encapsulates elegance, and the curved shape means relaxing would be easier than ever.
If you’re like me and have chosen to embrace the retro joy of chenille, why not explore some other nostalgic decorating trends in your home? Stained glass, chair rails, and wood are among the design choices set to make a comeback in 2026.
Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.