I'll Say It — This £40 M&S Table Lamp Really Is the Next Best Thing to Spending £600 on a Similar Style from Soho Home
The golden-amber glass is the secret to instantly warming up a space
I have champagne taste but a (non-alcoholic) beer budget. Thankfully, that's where my beige flag for knowing the 'new-in' section of pretty much every homeware store by heart often comes in handy. Because sometimes, I'll see a £40 lamp and feel like I've seen it somewhere else before. And sometimes that place was Soho Home (and with a lamp that costs £595).
Livingetc called the return of Murano glass lighting back in late 2024, and while we can't all afford the real deal, the look has definitely filtered down into more affordable textured and colored glass details ever since. These two lamps share that in common — the Soho Home Elias Table Lamp with its glass-panelled shade, and the M&S Glass Table Lamp with its textured glass base.
Both finished in a golden-amber hue, once they're switched on, they instantly fill the space with a sense of coziness. We all know that lamps are better with a warm globe — add amber glass into the equation, and that amplifies twofold.
While the £595 Soho Home lamp would look absolutely stunning on my sideboard, I think there is still plenty to love about M&S's much more affordable option. The high-street brand also had an All Over Glass Table Lamp in the same textured glass, but that quickly sold out (don't worry, I've got a notification on, should it return), proof that I'm not the only one who's digging the 70s-inspired colored glass look right now.
Should Soho Home's lamp also be out of reach for you, and on the high likelihood that M&S's Glass Table Lamp sells out soon, too, I've searched high and low (and somewhere in the middle) to find some other Murano-inspired lamps, sconces, and chandeliers to shop.
This inexpensive wall sconce is made with a series of hammered glass prisms that diffuse light beautifully. It's more of a brown color, as opposed to amber, which leans less 70s (if that scares you). H&M also has a clear glass chandelier in the same hammered look, if you want something slightly more modern.
When you think of Murano glass, it's likely that chandeliers are the first thing that comes to mind. And, in case you missed it, chandeliers are back in 2026 — they're just taking on more modern silhouettes, shapes, and styles. And honey-toned tempered glass ticks the box perfectly.
Looking for a more modern silhouette? This honey-hued hammered glass pendant from Pooky is pretty perfect. Available in this shade, as well as a deeper amber or even a clear, it's mouth-blown and effortlessly elegant. The price is for the shade only, but you can choose to add a pendant light kit in a range of finishes, including antiqued silver, brass, or bronze, too.
If your taste leans more modern, perhaps this textured glass shade is more your style. While it's shown here as a pendant light, I think it would look way better as a wall sconce (it's also worth noting that what's included is just the shade, not the whole fitting). Simply fit it to existing lights, no wiring required.
This is the quick-selling all-over glass lamp from M&S that I've got notifications set to remind me to buy as soon as it's restocked. The first time I saw it, I had strong feelings. Honestly, I couldn't quite decide if it was the best or worst thing I'd seen (I landed on the former), but isn't that what we want from our home furnishings? For them to make us feel something?
Don't like what you see here? Fair enough. Here are some of Livingetc's favorite places to shop for lamps. Go and find something you like.
