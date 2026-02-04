I have champagne taste but a (non-alcoholic) beer budget. Thankfully, that's where my beige flag for knowing the 'new-in' section of pretty much every homeware store by heart often comes in handy. Because sometimes, I'll see a £40 lamp and feel like I've seen it somewhere else before. And sometimes that place was Soho Home (and with a lamp that costs £595).

Livingetc called the return of Murano glass lighting back in late 2024, and while we can't all afford the real deal, the look has definitely filtered down into more affordable textured and colored glass details ever since. These two lamps share that in common — the Soho Home Elias Table Lamp with its glass-panelled shade, and the M&S Glass Table Lamp with its textured glass base.

Both finished in a golden-amber hue, once they're switched on, they instantly fill the space with a sense of coziness. We all know that lamps are better with a warm globe — add amber glass into the equation, and that amplifies twofold.

While the £595 Soho Home lamp would look absolutely stunning on my sideboard, I think there is still plenty to love about M&S's much more affordable option. The high-street brand also had an All Over Glass Table Lamp in the same textured glass, but that quickly sold out (don't worry, I've got a notification on, should it return), proof that I'm not the only one who's digging the 70s-inspired colored glass look right now.

Should Soho Home's lamp also be out of reach for you, and on the high likelihood that M&S's Glass Table Lamp sells out soon, too, I've searched high and low (and somewhere in the middle) to find some other Murano-inspired lamps, sconces, and chandeliers to shop.

Don't like what you see here? Fair enough. Here are some of Livingetc's favorite places to shop for lamps. Go and find something you like.