While this time of year can start to feel like a countdown to spring and the warmer days to come, the joys of winter cooking continue. Comforting, home-cooked meals can feel like a warm hug when the weather is drab, and IKEA's new limited-edition VARDAGEN casserole pot is the need-to-know buy for elevating your cooking arsenal.

The enamelled cast-iron casserole looks just as chic as what you'd get from the most coveted cookware brands, yet for a fraction of the price. Despite this, it seems to tick every box when it comes to offering heat distribution and retention — an absolute must for those cooks who know.

Below, I'll explain all you need to know about this versatile IKEA product that'll stand you in good stead for the remaining winter months, along with our trendy kitchenware edit of alternatives to shop (in preparation for it selling out).

IKEA VARDAGEN Casserole With Lid in Enamelled Cast Iron $49.99 at IKEA Made from enamelled cast iron, the limited edition VARDAGEN casserole is a versatile buy that can be used to cook a multitude of dishes, with a generous 5-liter capacity. Despite its affordability compared to the more premium cookware brands, it comes with a 15-year guarantee, so you can be sure it'll stand the test of time.





Unlike traditional cast iron cookware, which requires regular seasoning and careful cleaning to prevent rust, this one is enameled, making it a lot easier to look after (also making it a solid option if you're considering investing in cast iron cookware).

But despite its enamel coating, it still offers the same heat distribution and retention that cast iron is praised for, and is compatible with all types of hobs (even induction). It's also oven-safe, so it's a win for cooking pretty much anything — from a hearty batch of soup to homemade bread.

IKEA's VARDAGEN casserole doesn't skimp on style, either. The limited-edition blue-gray colorway nods to the moody denim blue designers are dubbing a major color trend for the year ahead, while it's still muted enough to blend effortlessly with lots of design styles. That said, if blue isn't quite your thing, IKEA's VARDAGEN Casserole in Matt Black is worth considering, too.

While IKEA's casserole ticks plenty of boxes, we've rounded up some other options below that are equally functional and stylish, offering different sizes, materials, and colors so you can be sure to shop the best for your kitchen.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're lucky enough to get your hands on IKEA's limited edition casserole, the next step is making sure you're up to date on how to clean cast iron after cooking. The last thing you want to do is ruin it.