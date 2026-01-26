I've Found an Actually Good-Looking Radiator Cover That Will Hide Unsightly Heating in Your Hallway, While Also Giving You Extra Storage Space
A design-forward cover that conceals eyesore radiators while also providing additional storage? That's my kind of multi-tasking
Every design obsessive with tendencies for perfectionism will have at least one home necessity that they can't help but despise. And, along with plug sockets, air conditioning units, and exposed wiring, eyesore radiators tend to rank very high on the list — which is why coming across the Fulton Radiator Cover from Dunelm, which is design-forward in style while also creating additional storage space, makes it a true box-ticker.
While a well-positioned sofa or bed can help hide a radiator in other rooms of the home, in a hallway, this isn't an option. Plus, as hallways generally require less heat coverage than other spaces (after all, you don't spend all day hanging out in your entryway), radiator covers can be a complete game-changer style-wise.
This is especially true when the design is stylish and also offers additional storage for your entryway or hallway, too. And coming in at under £90, this radiator cover is not only style-saving and space-saving, but also budget-friendly.
Size: H 99cm x W 109.5cm x D 19cm
Internal Drawer Dimensions: H 10cm x W 49cm x D 12cm
There is a timeless quality to the look of slatted wood, and the Fulton Radiator Cover from Dunelm is a fantastically functional and stylish way to bring the aesthetic into your home.
Also available in black, the pine-effect material has a modern rustic warmth about it, with the added benefit of improved durability. Best of all, though, are the two drawers at the top of the design. The perfect way to declutter an entryway, these drawers provide a spot to hide away all your hallway clutter.
One customer noted, "This radiator cover has transformed the hall into a stunning area. The drawers are great for keys, sunglasses, and all the bits needed as you leave the house."
The only downside is that it requires self-assembly, with some customers noting that it's super simple to put together, while others found it more fiddly. But for all the benefits at an £89 price tag, I'd say it's well worth it.
Alternative Radiator Covers With Storage
There's an Art Deco appeal to this design, thanks to the elegant wave motif running across the slatted front. But it's not just delivering on design — it also features two roomy drawers for you to make the most of.
Even a small radiator can pose a big issue when it comes to achieving your minimalist interior design dreams, which is where this design comes in handy. It's only petite, but it will conceal your radiator with ease, as well as providing an extra spot of storage.
The same simple and elegant design as the previous option, but with the addition of more coverage, for any larger radiators. And with that additional coverage, of course, comes extra storage, too. The crosshatch design has a modern farmhouse feel to it, made more striking by the slick, black finish.
My main point of contention with radiator covers is that the designs often lean more towards 'twee' than I'd typically enjoy. However, this design is a welcome exception to that rule. The simple, slatted, black design is thoroughly modern and would work beautifully in a minimalist entryway.
There's something incredibly chic about the contrast between the rustic, woven rattan and the sleek, modern black frame. The two textures and tones come together to create quite a striking cover — one that certainly feels like a welcome addition to any hallway or entryway.
With softly curved edges and gold feet, this cover feels particularly elevated and chic. By raising the design off the floor and adding a ledge to the tabletop, it feels more like a console table than a radiator cover.
There's a lot of debate around whether radiator covers block heat, and while it is true that some designs may prevent your radiator from reaching its full heat potential, if you choose carefully, this shouldn't be as much of an issue — our feature breaks it down.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.