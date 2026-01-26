Every design obsessive with tendencies for perfectionism will have at least one home necessity that they can't help but despise. And, along with plug sockets, air conditioning units, and exposed wiring, eyesore radiators tend to rank very high on the list — which is why coming across the Fulton Radiator Cover from Dunelm, which is design-forward in style while also creating additional storage space, makes it a true box-ticker.

While a well-positioned sofa or bed can help hide a radiator in other rooms of the home, in a hallway, this isn't an option. Plus, as hallways generally require less heat coverage than other spaces (after all, you don't spend all day hanging out in your entryway), radiator covers can be a complete game-changer style-wise.

This is especially true when the design is stylish and also offers additional storage for your entryway or hallway, too. And coming in at under £90, this radiator cover is not only style-saving and space-saving, but also budget-friendly.

Dunelm Fulton Radiator Cover £89 at Dunelm Size: H 99cm x W 109.5cm x D 19cm

Internal Drawer Dimensions: H 10cm x W 49cm x D 12cm There is a timeless quality to the look of slatted wood, and the Fulton Radiator Cover from Dunelm is a fantastically functional and stylish way to bring the aesthetic into your home. Also available in black, the pine-effect material has a modern rustic warmth about it, with the added benefit of improved durability. Best of all, though, are the two drawers at the top of the design. The perfect way to declutter an entryway, these drawers provide a spot to hide away all your hallway clutter. One customer noted, "This radiator cover has transformed the hall into a stunning area. The drawers are great for keys, sunglasses, and all the bits needed as you leave the house." The only downside is that it requires self-assembly, with some customers noting that it's super simple to put together, while others found it more fiddly. But for all the benefits at an £89 price tag, I'd say it's well worth it.

Alternative Radiator Covers With Storage

There's a lot of debate around whether radiator covers block heat, and while it is true that some designs may prevent your radiator from reaching its full heat potential, if you choose carefully, this shouldn't be as much of an issue — our feature breaks it down.