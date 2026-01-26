I've Found an Actually Good-Looking Radiator Cover That Will Hide Unsightly Heating in Your Hallway, While Also Giving You Extra Storage Space

A design-forward cover that conceals eyesore radiators while also providing additional storage? That's my kind of multi-tasking

Features
dunelm fulton radiator cover
(Image credit: Dunelm)

Every design obsessive with tendencies for perfectionism will have at least one home necessity that they can't help but despise. And, along with plug sockets, air conditioning units, and exposed wiring, eyesore radiators tend to rank very high on the list — which is why coming across the Fulton Radiator Cover from Dunelm, which is design-forward in style while also creating additional storage space, makes it a true box-ticker.

While a well-positioned sofa or bed can help hide a radiator in other rooms of the home, in a hallway, this isn't an option. Plus, as hallways generally require less heat coverage than other spaces (after all, you don't spend all day hanging out in your entryway), radiator covers can be a complete game-changer style-wise.

This is especially true when the design is stylish and also offers additional storage for your entryway or hallway, too. And coming in at under £90, this radiator cover is not only style-saving and space-saving, but also budget-friendly.

There's a lot of debate around whether radiator covers block heat, and while it is true that some designs may prevent your radiator from reaching its full heat potential, if you choose carefully, this shouldn't be as much of an issue — our feature breaks it down.

Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens.