The First Review for Habitat's New £550 Mid-Century Style Sofa Says It's the "Most Comfortable Sofa" They've Ever Had

I'm not mad about mid-century design, but this new sofa design from Habitat has swept me off my feet (quite literally)

Habitat Myra Fabric 3 Seater Sofa
Okay, full disclosure: I hugely respect, but am not a huge fan of mid-century-style furniture. The distinctive aesthetic, defined by minimalism, clean lines, and functionality, has been trending for quite some time now (I think thanks largely to members' club Soho House), but it's the way it has flooded our social feeds (and subsequently our homes) that I dislike most. My advice? Invest in one statement mid-century-style piece, add a few complementary accessories, and then stop.

As for that one, statement piece? Habitat's new Myra Fabric 3 Seater Sofa sounds like a solid place to start. For just £550, it's surprisingly good-looking, but if the first (and only) review is anything to go by, it offers way more than just good looks. “Assembled by myself, and it was relatively easy," they write. But here's the real kicker: "Surprisingly, the most comfortable sofa we’ve ever had, and the corner cushions are so fun to build forts and dens out of in the day and reassemble into a super grown-up, stylish mid-century vibe in the evenings."

It continues: "The texture of the fabric is gorgeous, and I am just so shocked at how cheap it is compared to similar sofas we looked at." And honestly, me too. The key to a good interior scheme is one that looks and feels personal to you — not a copy-and-paste pastiche of another period. So, if you're looking for mid-century modern living room ideas, I think I've found the perfect starting point.

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

Now that you've got your statement sofa, it's time to find accessories and decor to dress the rest of your space. Lucky for you, Livingetc's Design Lab stylists have sourced 24 pieces that would be perfect for a mid-century modern living room.

Just remember not to go overboard — the secret to a good interior scheme is about curating one that feels layered, eclectic, and personal.

