Okay, full disclosure: I hugely respect, but am not a huge fan of mid-century-style furniture. The distinctive aesthetic, defined by minimalism, clean lines, and functionality, has been trending for quite some time now (I think thanks largely to members' club Soho House), but it's the way it has flooded our social feeds (and subsequently our homes) that I dislike most. My advice? Invest in one statement mid-century-style piece, add a few complementary accessories, and then stop.

As for that one, statement piece? Habitat's new Myra Fabric 3 Seater Sofa sounds like a solid place to start. For just £550, it's surprisingly good-looking, but if the first (and only) review is anything to go by, it offers way more than just good looks. “Assembled by myself, and it was relatively easy," they write. But here's the real kicker: "Surprisingly, the most comfortable sofa we’ve ever had, and the corner cushions are so fun to build forts and dens out of in the day and reassemble into a super grown-up, stylish mid-century vibe in the evenings."

It continues: "The texture of the fabric is gorgeous, and I am just so shocked at how cheap it is compared to similar sofas we looked at." And honestly, me too. The key to a good interior scheme is one that looks and feels personal to you — not a copy-and-paste pastiche of another period. So, if you're looking for mid-century modern living room ideas, I think I've found the perfect starting point.

Habitat Myra Fabric 3 Seater Sofa £550 at Habitat UK Part of Habitat’s recently released Archive collection — a launch of furniture and homeware inspired by its historic archives — the Myra sofa celebrates the iconic brand’s heritage by reimaging a design from the 1960s. Giving the traditional design a twist for contemporary homes, the reworked sofa features mitered arms that accentuate the low wraparound cushioned back, and a deep seat that draws on the original design. The mid-century dark wooden frame is complemented with a textured, moss-green upholstery that’s both stylish and tactile, while walnut feet complete the look.





Stylish Alternatives to Shop

Heals Quadro 4 Seater Sofa £3,355 at Heal's If you’re looking to invest, the Quadro sofa from Heal’s offers the same clean lines and neat proportions, but can be upholstered in a range of buttery-soft Italian leathers and premium fabrics. Rather than wood, it’s accented with metal legs available in either stainless-steel or black powder-coated finishes, while generous arms and a supportive back make this as comfortable as it is stylish. Next Ellison 3 Seater Sofa £975 at Next UK While slightly plumper in proportions than other mid-century-inspired sofas, you still get the look and feel of Habitat’s Mara with this sofa from Next. Combining equally timeless styling with a minimalist Scandi edge, the Ellison is clad in a fine chenille fabric in sage-green. The wooden accent along the base and on the feet elevates the whole design and makes it look a lot more expensive than it is. John Lewis G Plan Vintage The Seventy One Small 2 Seater Sofa £1,849 at John Lewis Characterized by laid-back proportions, deep, inviting seats, and cushioning details, this sofa from John Lewis — which takes its name from a mid-century icon — is pure class. The marl green hue is my pick, although I’m also partial to the plush umber colorway. I love the top stitching and wooden trim, the latter of which lends the design nostalgic appeal. Dunelm Max Soft Chenille 3 Seater Sofa £699 at Dunelm I swear by Dunelm for quality seating at great prices — I have two of its cult Beatrice Snuggle chairs — so it’s hardly surprising that I stumbled upon this sofa as a decent alternative to Habitat’s Myra. It’s slightly pricier, but you get plenty of bang for your buck with the same gently-curved back, together with bolster cushions, neatly-tailored seating, and mid-century-style wooden legs. Neptune Eliza 3 Seater Sofa £3,295 at Neptune An exposed oak frame, minimalist design, and deep seat cushion come together to spectacular effect in the Eliza sofa from Neptune, which can be completely customized to suit your taste and space — choose from 28 fabrics and colors, two leg finishes, and three sizes. For pure mid-century vibes, opt for Linara Cobble in cotton linen with darkened oak legs. Rockett St George Modern Green Boucle 3 Seater Sofa £995 at Rockett StGeorge I’m particularly drawn to this striking design by Rockett St George as it takes mid-century-inspired proportions and throws them together with a trending fabric: bouclé. It’s a winning combination with the looped yarn in a green color, giving the classic style a much-needed update for contemporary living. The neat legs retain their retro look.

Now that you've got your statement sofa, it's time to find accessories and decor to dress the rest of your space. Lucky for you, Livingetc's Design Lab stylists have sourced 24 pieces that would be perfect for a mid-century modern living room.

Just remember not to go overboard — the secret to a good interior scheme is about curating one that feels layered, eclectic, and personal.

