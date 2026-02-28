There’s something about seeing next season’s outdoor furniture collections land this early that shifts your mindset straight into summer. And Anthropologie’s 2026 outdoor drop feels particularly considered.

What stood out to me immediately, especially in its garden furniture range, were the ceramic, hand-finished side tables and stools scattered throughout the collection. They’re the kind of pieces that instantly add personality to a garden or terrace — less “matching patio set,” more layered, collected outdoor room. I’m loving how high-street brands are leaning into colorful, playful details while still offering shapes and materials that feel timeless enough to live with for years.

Overall, the direction feels warmer and more expressive than we’ve seen in recent seasons. There’s a subtle Mediterranean influence — tiled surfaces, woven textures, sun-washed woods — but interpreted in a way that feels adaptable rather than theme-led.

My Favorite Picks

This is the kind of piece that instantly gives an outdoor space personality. The glossy ceramic finish and playful, fruit-inspired detailing feel expressive, but the simple cylindrical shape keeps it grounded. I’d use it to break up a run of woven seating or warm teak — a small hit of color and craft that makes the whole setup feel more layered and considered.

This table taps into something we’re seeing everywhere right now: decorative tile used in small, sculptural doses. The tiled surface adds pattern and tactility, but because it’s contained within a compact, cylindrical shape, it doesn’t overwhelm. I’d use this next to a neutral lounger or woven chair to introduce a hit of color and craftsmanship. It’s functional, yes — but it also feels like a little art object for the garden. And that’s exactly where outdoor living ideas are heading: less purely practical, more expressive.

As a stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, I’ve already started sourcing outdoor furniture for clients who want their patios and terraces to feel just as considered as their living rooms. And honestly, this is one of my favorite parts of the process. Outdoor living rooms have so much potential as they can feel relaxed, expressive, even a little transportive when the right materials and shapes come together.

