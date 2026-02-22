I consider myself a pro at getting the absolute most out of the square meters allotted to each room in my home. My top trick? Picking multi-functional pieces of furniture that serve more than one purpose — like sleeper sofas that’ll instantly convert your study into a spare bedroom, and lift-top coffee tables that double as a casual desk or dining spot.

Obviously, though, looking chic is still a key requirement for any piece of furniture that enters my cute yet compact home. But maximizing space is something I take pretty seriously, which means I’m always more likely to splurge on something if it can tick a couple of functions — or if it has some sort of hidden storage spot.

So, when I stumbled across this Plush Chenille Moss Green Watson Storage Sofa Bed from Next, I instantly knew that I’d struck gold. Covering off seating, sleeping, and storage, it’s a sofa bed that goes above and beyond meeting my multi-purpose requirements — and all while still looking really plush and luxurious.

Next Plush Chenille Moss Green Watson Storage Sofa Bed £675 at Next UK Designed to be quickly and easily folded out into a full-size double bed, this sofa bed even comes with removable arms to ensure maximum comfort for taller overnight guests (although I think it looks quite sweet with them left on). Better still, when it’s not being used for sleeping, you can make the most of the sofa’s handy storage area — which stays hidden from view as long as the sofa is pushed up against the wall.





Arguably looking even more chic as a bed than it does as a sofa, this is the kind of sofa bed I wish had existed when I was searching for one for my own spare bedroom. As well as looking really luxe, the ability to store the bedding behind the sofa is genius —and would save me having to haul myself up our rickety loft ladder every time I need to dig out a spare duvet.

Complete with plush chenille upholstery, it’s the kind of sofa that looks really relaxed and lived-in, with the moss green color adding a touch of earthy charm. However, if you’re after something a little more clean-cut, it also comes in a simpler and modern grey-toned weave. But as far as I’m concerned, the green is unbeatable.

Best of all, despite being a relatively new product release, this storage sofa bed is already proving popular. Just take a look at the comments left alongside these 5-star reviews:

“So impressed with this sofa bed with its click clack action and hidden storage. It’s also solidly built, and I’m confident it will last.”

“Item exactly as described. Lovely fabric and easy to change into bed.”

Not quite the right option for you? Take a look at these alternatives — all of which can be quickly and easily converted into a bed and also happen to, helpfully, have some kind of built-in storage.

As I mentioned, buying multifunctional furniture is one of my top tips for truly getting the most out of your space, so much so that I've also curated a surprisingly chic collection of chairs with hidden storage.