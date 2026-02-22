This Genius Magnetic Cover Makes Hiding Your Dishwasher a Design Statement — It's Such a Simple and Affordable Way to Style Bistro-Chic

This clever cafe curtain DIY is one of the most stylish ways to conceal your dishwasher (or washing machine)

dishwasher magnetic curtain cover
(Image credit: Amazon)

There's nothing I love more than a chic and affordable way to conceal an ugly home necessity, and I think I've just found my new favorite. First of all, let me just say, I've lived with a dishwasher, and without one, and no matter how bulky and ugly they may be, they will always be one of my home essentials. But, as much of a lifesaver as they may be, there's no denying that it's far from the most aesthetic feature of my kitchen.

So, when I came across @reserve_home's genius DIY idea to conceal her dishwasher behind a bistro kitchen-style cafe curtain, I was instantly intrigued. While it seems a simple enough DIY, if you're anything like me, the less hands-on work, the better.

Luckily, this Magnetic Dishwasher Cover from Amazon offers the same charming, bucolic effect, with absolutely none of the effort. And if that wasn't enough to convince you, how about the fact that it's under £30?

