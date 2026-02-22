There's nothing I love more than a chic and affordable way to conceal an ugly home necessity, and I think I've just found my new favorite. First of all, let me just say, I've lived with a dishwasher, and without one, and no matter how bulky and ugly they may be, they will always be one of my home essentials. But, as much of a lifesaver as they may be, there's no denying that it's far from the most aesthetic feature of my kitchen.

So, when I came across @reserve_home's genius DIY idea to conceal her dishwasher behind a bistro kitchen-style cafe curtain, I was instantly intrigued. While it seems a simple enough DIY, if you're anything like me, the less hands-on work, the better.

Luckily, this Magnetic Dishwasher Cover from Amazon offers the same charming, bucolic effect, with absolutely none of the effort. And if that wasn't enough to convince you, how about the fact that it's under £30?

A post shared by Mallory Fletchall | Reserve Home (@reserve_home) A photo posted by on

Breling Breling Dishwasher Curtain Cover £26.95 at Amazon UK Size: Dust curtain 89 x 100 cm / Telescopic rod adjustable from 40.6 cm to x 71.1 cm Step into the European kitchen of my dreams. The oven? La Cornue. My cookware? All antique copper. And my dishwasher? Well, that's artfully covered by a floral-patterned curtain, of course. This smart magnetic cover could be used far beyond your dishwasher, too: use it to conceal your washing machine, your worn-out oven, or any unruly open shelves as a smart, versatile hidden storage solution. The charming floral design has a sweet cottage-core feel to it, and would pair beautifully with any of the traditional kitchen features we're seeing make a huge comeback this year. It's not for everyone, but to be fair, replacing it with your own bespoke curtain is a sewing job even the most un-crafty among us could manage. Plus, the retractable magnetic rod means that installation couldn't be any simpler; all you have to do is pop it in place, no drilling required, and it makes for easy removal for cleaning.

Alternative Styles

If you love the rustic-chic look of a cafe curtain, then you'll also love the shelf skirt trend — this is the aesthetic way to hide your home's clutter and add softness to shelving.

For more stylish ideas, sign up to Livingetc's newsletter for the latest and greatest in design, straight to your inbox.