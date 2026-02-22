This Genius Magnetic Cover Makes Hiding Your Dishwasher a Design Statement — It's Such a Simple and Affordable Way to Style Bistro-Chic
This clever cafe curtain DIY is one of the most stylish ways to conceal your dishwasher (or washing machine)
There's nothing I love more than a chic and affordable way to conceal an ugly home necessity, and I think I've just found my new favorite. First of all, let me just say, I've lived with a dishwasher, and without one, and no matter how bulky and ugly they may be, they will always be one of my home essentials. But, as much of a lifesaver as they may be, there's no denying that it's far from the most aesthetic feature of my kitchen.
So, when I came across @reserve_home's genius DIY idea to conceal her dishwasher behind a bistro kitchen-style cafe curtain, I was instantly intrigued. While it seems a simple enough DIY, if you're anything like me, the less hands-on work, the better.
Luckily, this Magnetic Dishwasher Cover from Amazon offers the same charming, bucolic effect, with absolutely none of the effort. And if that wasn't enough to convince you, how about the fact that it's under £30?
Size: Dust curtain 89 x 100 cm / Telescopic rod adjustable from 40.6 cm to x 71.1 cm
Step into the European kitchen of my dreams. The oven? La Cornue. My cookware? All antique copper. And my dishwasher? Well, that's artfully covered by a floral-patterned curtain, of course.
This smart magnetic cover could be used far beyond your dishwasher, too: use it to conceal your washing machine, your worn-out oven, or any unruly open shelves as a smart, versatile hidden storage solution.
The charming floral design has a sweet cottage-core feel to it, and would pair beautifully with any of the traditional kitchen features we're seeing make a huge comeback this year. It's not for everyone, but to be fair, replacing it with your own bespoke curtain is a sewing job even the most un-crafty among us could manage.
Plus, the retractable magnetic rod means that installation couldn't be any simpler; all you have to do is pop it in place, no drilling required, and it makes for easy removal for cleaning.
Alternative Styles
This cool, striped curtain has a lovely coastal decor look to it, and comes in multiple different sizes and colors, so that you can find the perfect fit for your kitchen appliances.
If you have a specific fabric in mind, or want to find one that perfectly complements your kitchen color scheme, all you'll need is this adjustable, magnetic rod, and the fabric of your choice. It may require a tad more DIY finesse, but once you've got your fabric cut to size, it couldn't be much easier.
Perfect for covering up bulky sinks, worn-out cabinets, or your dishwasher, this design uses velcro strips for the easiest installation possible, and the red and white stripe design would look perfect in a rustic farmhouse kitchen.
If you're searching for a solution fit for your modern kitchen, this is the one. The thick, imitation linen fabric keeps out dust and shields your appliances from any potential damage.
If you love the rustic-chic look of a cafe curtain, then you'll also love the shelf skirt trend — this is the aesthetic way to hide your home's clutter and add softness to shelving.
