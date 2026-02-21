Great for Neck Pain and Hot Sleepers — Is This Boxy Japanese Pillow Made From Buckwheat the Secret to Sleeping Better?
Also known as 'sobagara', the experts tell me that this pillow style could be the game-changing sleep accessory you need
Layering your bed so it's perfectly cozy and cuddle-worthy is not as easy as it sounds. The trickiest part by far is finding the right types of pillows. But I just discovered the 'sobagara' pillow, and it might just be the game-changing sleep accessory I've been looking for.
It's one of the lesser-known, more technical secrets of Japanese sleep. And according to the experts, the magic of this pillow lies in its stuffing of buckwheat hulls. It provides the moulding of a foam pillow with far better comfort.
And this Makura Japanese Pillow from Mille Oreillers is the handmade option I've got my eye on.
Dr. Brigitte Steger, a senior lecturer in modern Japanese studies at the University of Cambridge, tells me that while there's no pillow that's a one-size-fits-all, she finds that sobagara pillows are far better than cheap polyfills.
Literally translating to buckwheat hulls, 'sobagara' pillows are a good option for hot sleepers and anyone who tends to rest on their side. "Historically, people have been using all kinds of field waste bundled up in some cloth," says Brigitte.
"Buckwheat hull has turned out to be one of the more useful, comfortable, and lasting fillings. They offer nice head support if you have the right size, and are also fairly good for temperature control."
However, Brigitte explains that it's all in the quality of the pillow you choose. From the size, to the shape, and even the standard and processing of the buckwheat stuffing.
Maiko Shimazaki, founder of Revitalist15, tells me that they are a great alternative to conventional pillows and may provide better sleep for those who prefer a firmer feel or struggle with allergies.
"Sobagara pillows conform closely to the shape of your head and neck and provide firmer, more stable support than standard soft pillows. This helps keep the spine aligned, which can relieve neck and shoulder tension," she says.
"The tiny hulls allow air to circulate freely through the pillow, which contributes to excellent breathability. Unlike synthetic or down pillows that trap heat, sobagara pillows help keep your head cool and dry overnight."
Additionally, she points out that buckwheat hulls do not attract dust mites, mold, or other common allergens. This makes sobagara pillows a wonderful option for people with sensitivities.
"Lastly, buckwheat hulls do not compress or break down like down, foam, or synthetic fiber fills," she adds. "As a result, sobagara pillows provide consistent support throughout the night and over the years."
So if you're looking for a pillow that checks these boxes and you're on a mission to master sleep hygiene, this Japanese pillow is worth a try.
Maiko Shimazaki is the founder of Revitalist15, a New York–based wellness brand rooted in modern Japanese relaxation rituals. Born and raised in Japan and now based in New York, she brings a cross-cultural perspective to sleep and stress management. Her work translates traditional Japanese practices into practical, science-informed rituals that support nervous system regulation and more restorative sleep.
If you're keen on further exploring the aspects of Japanese sleep, it might be time to try futon beds. These floor sleeping accessories are space-friendly, stylish, and sleep expert-approved.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.