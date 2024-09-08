These On-Trend Futons are Not the Ones You Remember From College (And They Could be the Answer to Better Sleep)

We spend a third of our life in bed which, I'd say, is reason enough to want to spend that time sleeping well. Nobody likes tossing and turning just to wake up with dark circles and an aching back. We want a sleep that feels like snuggling up in a comfy, cozy cloud.

There are many factors involved in transforming your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary. Picking the plushest pillow (whether you are team soft or team firm), making sure the room is at a perfectly chilled temperature, and maybe even choosing a relaxing diffuser fragrance are all parts of the game. But what if I told you, you could cut all the extra fuss, because the answer to the sleep of your dreams could very well be a futon floor bed?

Now, I know that the phrase "futon bed" does not exactly scream "you're about to have the best night's sleep of your life". We all recall the futon beds of our youth - small, fold-out beds with thin mattresses that looked far from stylish - but these trending beds are far cry away. These days, Japanese futons are a chic and practical choice for your bedroom haven.

(Image credit: Future/Matthew Williamson)

Japanese futon beds, traditionally known as a shikibuton, are designed simply to rest on the floor. Melissa Morris from Futon Beds From Japan explains that the beds are typically made out of 100 percent cotton, and focus on sustainability and purity to provide the most natural comfort and be an exemplary aid for better sleep.

"The cotton interior is supportive and allows for correct spinal alignment giving support and alleviating pressure on the hips, neck, and shoulder," says Melissa. This makes it a perfectly balanced sleeping environment based on cotton's breathability. The futon's subtle luxe style gives floor beds a whole new credibility.

(Image credit: Poudre Organic's refurbished store, designed by Heju. Poudre Organic. Heju)

If you want to try going full traditional and embrace the key pillars of Japanese style decor, the mattress is meant to be laid on the floor with a mat beneath it called "igusa rush tatami". Melissa explains that this mat helps purify the air, absorb moisture, and allow for airflow around the futon while it is in use. "Additionally, they help to adjust comfort by adding a slightly spongy layer below the futon," she adds.

You can really go for any look to incorporate this sleep secret into your modern bedroom ideas and make the space personal to your style. Adding a wooden structure to lift the futon off the ground will give your bedroom a sophisticated and more contemporary touch.

Not only do shikibutons make the best futons, but they add an element of natural luxury to your sleeping space. Making them the perfect compliment for a zen minimalist bedroom. Owner of luxury Japanese retreat Modern Ryokan Kishi-Ke, Nobuyuki Kishi, says they use these futon beds at their remote seaside sanctuary.

"The most notable uniqueness of the Japanese style futon beds are their simplicity and connection with nature," says Nobuyui. The futons get that fresh bed feel because of their inclination to be sun-dried in the mornings. "Airing the lightweight beds in the sun is a natural way of caring for your bed. UV rays help refresh the cotton and kill any dust mites in your mattress," adds Melissa.

(Image credit: Hitomi Kishi)

The simplistic design pairs well with materials in the home like wood and stone. Not to mention they are the perfect practical small bedroom idea for people who do not want to compromise style. "They're designed to be aired so that you can store them away during the day and enjoy using your room for other activities as you please," says Nobuyuki.

Ready to upgrade your sleep with a bed that perfectly marries comfort and style? I'm already thinking of ways to toss my box spring to the wayside.