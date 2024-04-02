4 Things to Aid Sleep That Experts Swear By — "I've Added All 4 to my Bedroom and Sleep so Much Better!"

Waking up in the morning feeling refreshed sounds like a dream, starting the day in the best way possible. However, sleep is something that most people wish they could have more of.

A lack of sleep, or too little sleep, can lead to many symptoms in addition to long-term health risks. Even if you have the very best modern bedroom decor, that won't stop you from suffering from irritability and a decrease in concentration or motivation, to making poorer decisions and holding a higher likelihood of napping (which further complicates your sleep cycle), missing out on sleep comes at an evident cost.

Here’s where sleep experts and designers come to the rescue. In the modern day, there are far more options than sipping down a couple of sleeping pills in hopes of finding the savior of your next snooze. We asked sleep experts to share their recommendations of items you can add to your bedroom to improve the likelihood of a restful night. This is what they had to say.

1. Use quality bed sheets and pillows

With so many bedding material options out there, there’s bound to be one to suit your preference and, thus, increase your comfort. The best bedding sets range from silky satins to brushed cotton linen sets, each material’s blend offers different properties, allowing you to tailor your bedding choice to suit a variety of needs.

‘I highly recommend investing in bedding that you love and that fits your needs,’ says Amelia Jerden, Certified Sleep Expert at Sleepopolis. ‘I love sleeping in sheets that I love and resting my head on a pillow that I love.’

For Amelia, her go-to bedding choices for a restful night are the Purple Harmony pillow and typically either the Ettitude Signature Sateen sheets or the Parachute Linen sheets. Although, she emphasizes how important it is ‘to find what works for you!’

Carlie Gasia, colleague of Amelia and also a Certified Sleep Expert at Sleepopolis, goes into further detail in terms of how certain pillows can be beneficial for different types of sleepers. ‘I’d recommend a quality pillow based on your sleeping position, such as the Saatva Latex Pillow for back and side sleepers and the Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Pillow for stomach sleepers.’

Searching into these recommendations may be a great place to start exploring what’s out there. It can be difficult to begin the journey of figuring out what sheets are for you.

2. Add a weighted blanket

Despite not being for everybody, anxious sleepers out there may find that a weighted blanket could be just the hug needed to comfort them into the land of Z’s. In combination with comfortable bed sheets and pillow coverings, the sense of security and coziness you’ll be feeling with this trio will make it hard for you to want to leave your bed!

‘I really like a woven weighted blanket on me as I sleep,’ says Tom Ryan (PhD), Sleep Science Coach and Product Expert at Sleep Foundation. ‘The weight calms me as I lay in bed, and the woven construction prevents any heat from building up.’

The breathability of a weighted blanket can vary depending on the weave and its heat-wicking abilities, so if you’re prone to overheating in bed, we recommend checking the packaging before purchase.

3. Enhance your sleeping environment

It goes without saying that if you are uncomfortable in your bedroom space, you won’t be getting the best quality of sleep. The ideal sleep environment for one person may be a nightmare for the next. Your cool, pitch-black room with ample quiet and black-out curtains could work wonders. However, if you’re someone who prefers a nightlight and some background noise it’s important to cater for that difference.

‘I recommend investing in ways to enhance your sleep environment,’ says Carlie. ‘Whether it’s an essential oil diffuser to fall asleep to a calming scent, or a sound machine to block out background disturbances, finding something that improves your bedroom environment and helps you sleep better is highly encouraged.’

Tom seconds the value of background noise for certain kinds of sleepers, offering a low cost alternative to splashing out on new equipment. ‘You can run a fan or air purifier throughout the night, or invest in a dedicated white noise machine to help block out any environmental noises,’ says Tom.

4. Keep an eye mask on your bedside table

An eye mask isn’t likely to solve all your problems, but it’s certainly an easy item to try implementing into your sleep routine. Coming in an assortment of styles, materials and designs, not only can you find a mask that feels comfortable for you, but also one that matches your decor or personality.

‘A sleep mask is an inexpensive sleep aid that can block out ambient light and has been shown to materially improve sleep quality,’ says Tom. Ranging from low cost to luxury, there are sleep masks available to suit any and all budgets. Although perhaps when first giving it a go, a lower cost mask may be best to test out. To the Dollar Tree!

Now put down that phone and rest those eyes, unless you're about to use one of these best sleep apps.