The 12 best brushed cotton bedding sets - warm, welcoming and wonderful

The Livingetc editors have chosen the 12 best brushed cotton bedding sets - perfect for their soft texture and luxe feel

best brushed cotton header
(Image credit: Walmart, Amazon, Target & Wayfair)
By Faaizah Shah
Brushed cotton might just seem like another name for the popular natural fiber that dominates much of the bedding but it takes cotton that one step further. Through the process of brushing, excess lint is removed and the existing fibers are given a soft smooth finish. If you're looking for that extra cozy and enticing feel, the best brushed cotton bedding sets could be the way to go. 

We've searched and scoured to find you the very best bedding sets. Coming from the  the best home décor stores they range from every shade of blue and fun florals to classic white and neutral options. 

1. Brushed Cotton Blue Bedding

Multi-tone blue quilted bedding sets
1. Multi-Tone Blue Bedding Set

This smart stripe features multiple tones of blue which highlight its soft brushed cotton surface. The stripe also cleverly creates the illusion of a bigger bed.

Material: Brushed Cotton

Size: Twin, Queen & King

Price: $56.98

blue brushed cotton bedding
2. Steel Blue Bedding Set

This super soft bedding set from Target is colored a cool steel-blue. The color gives a sophisticated edge to the comfy brushed cotton. 

Material: Brushed Cotton

Size: Twin, Full, Full XL, Queen, Split King, King, California King and California King Split 

Price: $59.99

Soft cotton flannel bedding set
3. Blue Floral Bedding Set

Blue and white make a timeless and charming combination in this brushed cotton bedding set from Amazon. Layer it with blue accents to finish the look. 

Material: Brushed Cotton

Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King 

Price: $55.08

2. Brushed Cotton Neutral Bedding

Geometric print cotton duvet cover set
1. Geometric Bedding Set

A series of stripes covers this neutral bedding set from Wayfair. Made with tufted cotton in a chenille weave, it offers a brushed cotton like feel at a fraction of the price. 

Material: Cotton

Size: Full/Queen and King

Price: $43.99

Beige brushed cotton bedding set
2. Beige Brushed Cotton Bedding Set

If you want to create a more traditional scheme, this brushed cotton set from Amazon gives you the perfect bedding set to start. Accessorize with a silk runner and cushions for an added dose of luxury.

Material: Brushed Cotton

Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Price: $55.94

brushed stone cotton flannel bedding set
3. Flannel Stone Bedding Set

Flannel is brushed cotton's cozier sister, its brushed on both sides for an added softness. Choose this stone colored set from Target to build a pared-back bedding design. 

Material: Cotton Flannel

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King

Price: $48.44

3. Brushed Cotton White Bedding

Ultra-Soft White Bedding Set
1. Ultra-Soft White Bedding Set

Pure cotton is brushed to create a smooth and super soft surface in this Amazon bedding set. An absolute essential for your bed.

Material: Brushed Cotton

Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Price: $29.81

Ivory cotton flannel bedding set
2. Ivory Bedding Set

This ivory bedding set features a cotton flannel finish so you can get the softness of both sides instead of just one. Layer it with a colorful comforter or cushions of your choice.

Material: Cotton Flannel

Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Price: $46.49

Brushed cotton percale bedding set
3. Crisp White Bedding Set

Head to Walmart for this pristine and polished brushed cotton white set. Decorate your bed with cool-toned accents to bring out the crispness of the white.

Material: Brushed Cotton

Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Price: $26.49

4. Brushed Cotton Floral Bedding

Super soft peach blossom cotton bedding set
1. Peach Blossom Bedding Set

Colorful florals are painted onto this brushed cotton bedding set from Target. The water-color like effect of the florals and refreshing colorway are sure to add a sense of spring to your bedroom.

Material: Brushed Cotton

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King

Price: $57.79

black and white bedding set
2. Black and White Floral Bedding Set

Go for the timeless partnership of black and white with your floral bedding. These intricate florals from one of the best bedding brands feel polished with their simple yet striking color palette. 

Material: Brushed Cotton

Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King

Price: $31.49

Extra soft pink and grey bedding set
3. Sweet Pink Bedding Set

Lean into tradition with this super soft floral bedding set from Amazon. You can temper the pink with neutral ecru tones and whites for an elegant and enchanting bedding look.

Material: Brushed Cotton

Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Price: $45.59

Why should you choose brushed-cotton bed linen?

Brushed cotton's most immediate benefit is the added softness. The process of brushing the cotton raises the finer yarns to the surface and covers the weave in a fluffy finish. Cotton in general has a lot of benefits as international designer Greg Natale mentions. 

“Light and breathable, making it great for summer,” reveals Natale. If you're looking for a more warming texture for your bed, brushed cotton is more advantageous than its regular cotton which has a more smooth and crisp feel to it. Brushed cotton also doesn't pile which makes it very long-lasting so you can sleep easy knowing your bed will always be that warm and welcoming. 

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

