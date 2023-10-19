The 12 best brushed cotton bedding sets - warm, welcoming and wonderful
The Livingetc editors have chosen the 12 best brushed cotton bedding sets - perfect for their soft texture and luxe feel
Brushed cotton might just seem like another name for the popular natural fiber that dominates much of the bedding but it takes cotton that one step further. Through the process of brushing, excess lint is removed and the existing fibers are given a soft smooth finish. If you're looking for that extra cozy and enticing feel, the best brushed cotton bedding sets could be the way to go.
We've searched and scoured to find you the very best bedding sets. Coming from the the best home décor stores they range from every shade of blue and fun florals to classic white and neutral options.
1. Brushed Cotton Blue Bedding
This smart stripe features multiple tones of blue which highlight its soft brushed cotton surface. The stripe also cleverly creates the illusion of a bigger bed.
Material: Brushed Cotton
Size: Twin, Queen & King
Price: $56.98
This super soft bedding set from Target is colored a cool steel-blue. The color gives a sophisticated edge to the comfy brushed cotton.
Material: Brushed Cotton
Size: Twin, Full, Full XL, Queen, Split King, King, California King and California King Split
Price: $59.99
2. Brushed Cotton Neutral Bedding
A series of stripes covers this neutral bedding set from Wayfair. Made with tufted cotton in a chenille weave, it offers a brushed cotton like feel at a fraction of the price.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full/Queen and King
Price: $43.99
If you want to create a more traditional scheme, this brushed cotton set from Amazon gives you the perfect bedding set to start. Accessorize with a silk runner and cushions for an added dose of luxury.
Material: Brushed Cotton
Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King
Price: $55.94
3. Brushed Cotton White Bedding
Pure cotton is brushed to create a smooth and super soft surface in this Amazon bedding set. An absolute essential for your bed.
Material: Brushed Cotton
Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King
Price: $29.81
This ivory bedding set features a cotton flannel finish so you can get the softness of both sides instead of just one. Layer it with a colorful comforter or cushions of your choice.
Material: Cotton Flannel
Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King
Price: $46.49
4. Brushed Cotton Floral Bedding
Colorful florals are painted onto this brushed cotton bedding set from Target. The water-color like effect of the florals and refreshing colorway are sure to add a sense of spring to your bedroom.
Material: Brushed Cotton
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King
Price: $57.79
Go for the timeless partnership of black and white with your floral bedding. These intricate florals from one of the best bedding brands feel polished with their simple yet striking color palette.
Material: Brushed Cotton
Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King
Price: $31.49
Why should you choose brushed-cotton bed linen?
Brushed cotton's most immediate benefit is the added softness. The process of brushing the cotton raises the finer yarns to the surface and covers the weave in a fluffy finish. Cotton in general has a lot of benefits as international designer Greg Natale mentions.
“Light and breathable, making it great for summer,” reveals Natale. If you're looking for a more warming texture for your bed, brushed cotton is more advantageous than its regular cotton which has a more smooth and crisp feel to it. Brushed cotton also doesn't pile which makes it very long-lasting so you can sleep easy knowing your bed will always be that warm and welcoming.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
