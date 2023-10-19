The 12 best brushed cotton bedding sets - warm, welcoming and wonderful

Brushed cotton might just seem like another name for the popular natural fiber that dominates much of the bedding but it takes cotton that one step further. Through the process of brushing, excess lint is removed and the existing fibers are given a soft smooth finish. If you're looking for that extra cozy and enticing feel, the best brushed cotton bedding sets could be the way to go.

We've searched and scoured to find you the very best bedding sets. Coming from the the best home décor stores they range from every shade of blue and fun florals to classic white and neutral options.

1. Brushed Cotton Blue Bedding

1. Multi-Tone Blue Bedding Set View at Wayfair This smart stripe features multiple tones of blue which highlight its soft brushed cotton surface. The stripe also cleverly creates the illusion of a bigger bed. Material: Brushed Cotton Size: Twin, Queen & King Price: $56.98 2. Steel Blue Bedding Set View at Target This super soft bedding set from Target is colored a cool steel-blue. The color gives a sophisticated edge to the comfy brushed cotton. Material: Brushed Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Full XL, Queen, Split King, King, California King and California King Split Price: $59.99 3. Blue Floral Bedding Set View at Amazon Blue and white make a timeless and charming combination in this brushed cotton bedding set from Amazon. Layer it with blue accents to finish the look. Material: Brushed Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King Price: $55.08

2. Brushed Cotton Neutral Bedding

1. Geometric Bedding Set View at Wayfair A series of stripes covers this neutral bedding set from Wayfair. Made with tufted cotton in a chenille weave, it offers a brushed cotton like feel at a fraction of the price. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen and King Price: $43.99 2. Beige Brushed Cotton Bedding Set View at Amazon If you want to create a more traditional scheme, this brushed cotton set from Amazon gives you the perfect bedding set to start. Accessorize with a silk runner and cushions for an added dose of luxury. Material: Brushed Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King Price: $55.94 3. Flannel Stone Bedding Set View at Target Flannel is brushed cotton's cozier sister, its brushed on both sides for an added softness. Choose this stone colored set from Target to build a pared-back bedding design. Material: Cotton Flannel Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King Price: $48.44

3. Brushed Cotton White Bedding

1. Ultra-Soft White Bedding Set View at Amazon Pure cotton is brushed to create a smooth and super soft surface in this Amazon bedding set. An absolute essential for your bed. Material: Brushed Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King Price: $29.81 2. Ivory Bedding Set View at Amazon This ivory bedding set features a cotton flannel finish so you can get the softness of both sides instead of just one. Layer it with a colorful comforter or cushions of your choice. Material: Cotton Flannel Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King Price: $46.49 3. Crisp White Bedding Set View at Walmart Head to Walmart for this pristine and polished brushed cotton white set. Decorate your bed with cool-toned accents to bring out the crispness of the white. Material: Brushed Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King Price: $26.49

4. Brushed Cotton Floral Bedding

1. Peach Blossom Bedding Set View at Target Colorful florals are painted onto this brushed cotton bedding set from Target. The water-color like effect of the florals and refreshing colorway are sure to add a sense of spring to your bedroom. Material: Brushed Cotton Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King Price: $57.79 2. Black and White Floral Bedding Set View at Bed Bath & Beyond Go for the timeless partnership of black and white with your floral bedding. These intricate florals from one of the best bedding brands feel polished with their simple yet striking color palette. Material: Brushed Cotton Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King Price: $31.49 3. Sweet Pink Bedding Set View at Amazon Lean into tradition with this super soft floral bedding set from Amazon. You can temper the pink with neutral ecru tones and whites for an elegant and enchanting bedding look. Material: Brushed Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen and King Price: $45.59