I've Tested So Many Bedding Brands This Year I've Lost Count — But These Are the Sheets I'd Now Recommend to Friends and Family

I can no longer count on two hands the number of different bedding brands I've dressed my bed with this year. I've been in the trenches, testing and reviewing bedding so that I can compare and contrast, offering you my honest opinion on which I'd buy and why. You don't get that opportunity much with something like bedding, as you would say test a sofa out, even though you possibly spend even longer between the sheets than you do propped up on the couch.

When reading reviews, you can't really get a sense of how different bed sheet sets actually compare. Yes, how much you like bed sheets is subjective, but by trying lots of different bedding brands at the same time has given me a unique perspective on the nuance between them. I've tried to be as objective as possible, noting the qualities of each, rather than my preferences, but some things are universal. Softness, breathability, good style, and the number one on my list, a decent fitted sheet — these are qualities it's pretty easy to pick a winner for.

Then, there comes the price. What's your budget? Whatever it is, you'll be able to find decent bedding. I've separated this list into the luxury bedding brands, the likes of which I've given proper reviews for on the Livingetc site, and the more budget bedding retailers, which don't always have ranges that continue on from year to year. With that in mind, I've given these a test, but not the total review write-up.

But, this is an ongoing project. I'm continuing to test all types of bedding as part of everyday life, and I'll be updating my reviews to give the context of how they've fared in terms of durability, and whether their characteristics have changed over time — linen, for example, softens wash after wash, being a little crisp to start with.

So, without further ado, these are the bedding brands I think you should know about, and why.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Luke Arthur Wells Side / Hot Sleeper Luke has been in the interiors industry for over 10 years as a content creator and stylist. Not only has he worked with many of the best bedding brands in the UK, he also already owns a vast collection of premium bedding, both for his own home, and for photoshoots. Luke counts himself as a hot sleeper profile, he says), and as a side sleeper, he says.

Design Forward Bedding to Buy Right Now

Let's start it out where most things start in world Livingetc — style. These brands are not, necessarily, ones I've tried firsthand, but it's a micro collection of the coolest bedding trends around right now, no matter your style.

Best Luxury Bedding Brands

Luxury bedding brands tend to offer higher quality materials, superior manufacturing, and nice-to-have details like great packaging, or certain services to prolong the life of your bedding. Price-wise, these brands tends to cost from £150-£200+.

Bed Threads

Bed Threads is known for its quality linen sheets, and its exciting color range. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

Bed Threads is a brand hailing from Australia that's made waves in the UK for its style credentials. It's known best for its 100% flax linen bedding (you can read my Bed Threads bedding review for more on that), brilliant photography, and on-trend color palette that feels a little more modern than some of its UK-born contemporaries.

In my bedding reviews, Bed Threads was one of the best linen sheet sets I tested. A bit of an all-rounder, it's a light and airy linen with a great texture that looked sophisticated on the bed. It's probably the best in class bedding brand for color range, and it has some exciting styles, too, like scalloped pillowcases, which offer something new.

The drawbacks? If you don't dry them flat, they're a bit of a pain to iron (more so than other linens, I found), and there were some loose threads inside (more on stitching later) — very minor grumbles.

If you're not a linen fan, Bed Threads launched organic cotton in 2025 — I've not tested it yet, but I'll bet you it's good.

Cultiver

A collaboration with Colin King only goes to prove this is the brand for serious style. (Image credit: CULTIVER)

Another Australian brand, Cultiver is the name in cool, contemporary bedding if you want to label-brag to friends in the know. It's among the most expensive bedding brands on this list, though marginally, but is it worth the price tag?

It's hard to ignore the style factor at play — Cultiver's branding and styling is my favorite of all the brands on this list, and its curation of colors and patterns all appeal to my more minimalist interior design style.

In terms of quality, Cultiver isn't necessarily better than its competition, and I had problems with it during my review in terms of the feel of its linen sheets, and how comfortable they were to sleep in night after night. Would I recommend them? Yes, still, because they look great and I can overlook any shortcomings for a well-dressed bed.

Cultiver has recently closed its dedicated UK site, which means you can now only order globally, with international shipping costs.

Feather & Black

(Image credit: Feather & Black)

Feather & Black is best known as somewhere to buy a bed, but it has a great bedding range, too. I've not written an official review for Livingetc on Feather & Black yet, but I have slept in one of the brand's cotton bed sets over the past year, coincidentally, so I'd definitely recommend them to friends and family.

I've slept in the Cotton Collection Dyed Stripe Set from Feather & Black, and I love it for a simple reason. I'd say it's a little crisper, and more structured, than some cottons — but for a small sacrifice of that extra, extra softness, you get bedding that looks a lot better. It doesn't cling to the duvet so much, meaning the overall effect is a bit smoother, solving one of my biggest bugbears of cotton bedding.

Heal's

(Image credit: Heal's)

Full disclosure, Heal's bedding hasn't been through the thorough Livingetc testing process quite yet, but I have been hands-on with it in the store to get a sense of the quality, and I'd say, knowing Heal's as a brand too, you won't be disappointed with what you purchase.

It's not a vast bedding range, but it's a small, curated selection that leans into Heal's slightly mid-century leaning style in terms of color. Cotton or linen, plain or patterned, there are some fun designs in here too, so worth a look when shopping for bedding.

Piglet in Bed

Piglet in Bed is one of the best UK bedding brands for both linen sheets and great, on-trend colors. (Image credit: Piglet in bed)

Piglet in Bed is one of the heavyweight luxury bedding brands in the UK, having even taken its offering global at this point. It was one of the brands that introduced colorful linen bedding to the luxury market, so much so that it's become an undeniable aesthetic all of its own as an alternative to hotel-like white sheets.

I've had Piglet in Bed bedding a few times, but the one I put to the test for Livingetc was its linen blend bedding review, a clever idea that takes the best parts when comparing linen vs cotton sheets and fewer of the drawbacks. If you're uninitiated with linen sheets, this is what I'd choose first, as linen isn't, honestly, for everyone in terms of comfort, no matter how stylish it looks.

Piglet in bed as a modern aesthetic, with lots of color and pattern, even though in some respects it has a little bit of a country-style interiors leaning in its styling at times. Regardless, these are versatile designs that have a space in any room of the home, with thoughtful attention to detail that makes the sheets worthy of a luxury bedding brand.

Rise & Fall

I'm, unofficially, awarding Rise & Fall with the title of Livingetc's 'Best Fitted Sheet'. As someone who can toss and turn a bit during the night, fitted sheets that don't stay put are a serious no-go. During my reviews, I've found some excellent ones that cling on for dear life, but none better than Rise & Fall's fitted sheet. Not only is it deep, and not only does it have strong elastic, but it also has rubber grips that keep it fixed in place.

During my Rise & Fall bedding review, I also found the bedding brand's cotton bedding delightfully soft, and among the most comfortable I'd tried, and have since been cycling it in regularly.

It has a small, sensible edit of bedding colors across its cotton and linen, but if you like timeless bedding, there will be something to satisfy you, undoubtedly.

Secret Linen Store

Secret Linen Store's aesthetic is a modern take on casual, country chic. (Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

Secret Linen Store, in many ways, marked the start of the online bedding brand boom, bringing a contemporary approach to styling a bedroom with pattern and color that we weren't really seeing done up until then. It's inspired a fair few copycats over the years, but has sustained because, well, its bedding is good.

When I conducted a Secret Linen Store linen bedding review, I noted that its linen was a little stiffer and heavier than some other brands to begin — not to be unexpected, given that linen sheets soften over time and washes — but I think it gives a sense of the robustness and longevity we could expect from this brand's bedding. The quality is great, and the attention to detail is impressive.

Secret Linen Store is another bedding brand with a slightly British country aesthetic, which might not always be the Livingetc readers' favorite, but there's a lot of versatile plains and patterns in here that work as well in a modern rustic scheme as it does in a more classic one. Sophisticated texture, great colors, and interesting patterns to play around with, it's a bedding brand that I'd say delivers on all fronts.

Secret Linen Store Peach 100% Linen Bed Linen View at secretlinenstore.com Secret Linen Store Cobalt Cora Stripe 100% Linen Bed Linen Secret Linen Store Olive Green 100% Linen Bed Linen View at secretlinenstore.com

The White Company

The White Company has a classic, hotel aesthetic for its bedding range. (Image credit: The White Company)

Chances are that The White Company doesn't need much of an introduction — it's one of those rare homewares stores that has transcended mere 'shop' status into something of a lifestyle brand. However, that's not to dismiss that The White Company is probably best known for its bedding.

Of course, it suits those looking for a particular aesthetic. Not always white necessarily (you'll find some other neutrals and muted colors among its offering), but certainly a more pared-back, wholesome, and timeless style. It is, surprisingly for this luxury bedding list, one of the only brands still really delivering on that classic, white, hotel-style bedding, and while that is undoubtedly its specialty, with all kinds of decorative details to elevate the look, you'll also find some more relaxed styles within its bedding range.

I tried The White Company Savoy Bedding for my review, the brand's most popular style, and it's a classic for a reason. Super soft, comfortable, lightweight, and breathable, with that fresh hotel look that you can't go wrong with.

Other luxury bedding brands to shop

I may not have tried-and-tested these bedding brands yet, but based on reputation alone, and knowledge of their other products, I'd certainly still recommend them.

Toast

Toast, as a brand, has a charming, artisanal quality to it, highlighting makers and natural materials in a grounding way, and Toast's bedding delivers on the same: earth tones, organic cotton, and understated colors and patterns.

Soho Home

Soho Home's bedding is at the luxury end of this list, with prices up to some £550 for certain bedding sets. It's a small collection of its House cotton percale (used in Soho House around the world), and a more textural Luna linen.

Where to Buy Affordable Bedding

Affordable bedding tends to come from high street brands, and while price may play a factor in your decision, it shouldn't be at the expense of quality. Here are the ones I rate.

H&M

(Image credit: H&M Home)

H&M Home is one of my favorite budget homeware brands in general, and it's bedding is no different. I head there for good quality basics, and have slept in its linen blend sheets many a night. Those classic materials tend to continue on season to season, for a little while at least, while more dynamic, modern designs might only be available for a limited time.

IKEA

(Image credit: IKEA)

One of my favorite bedding sets I've ever owned was, perhaps surprisingly, from IKEA. Unfortunately, they no longer sell that set, but there's enough reviews on pretty much all of IKEA's bedding to get a sense of the quality, even if you can't get to a store to see it for yourself.

IKEA is one of those brands that, while more budget-friendly, is never going to sell you poor quality products.

La Redoute

(Image credit: La Redoute)

La Redoute's linen bedding, Linot, has a pretty good reputation as a more affordable option (taking into account how regularly La Redoute has huge discounts, more than the base price point), so I had to try it for myself. In my La Redoute linen bedding review I found it's not without its faults, but it does offer great value against great style, so it is one to consider before you invest in one of the more luxury brands (if they're on sale).

M&S

(Image credit: M&S)

If you want a bedding brand that feels a little more premium in all but price, I'd suggest heading to M&S. Its homewares section does timeless style that's actually pretty affordable for the style of its designs, and nowhere is this more acute than in its bedding.

Its Pure Linen set, for example, is less than half the price of some of the luxury bedding brands, and after putting it to the test, I'd say the quality is comparable. I also tested the brand's 'Best Ever' cotton bedding set, and it was not only super soft and comfortable, but showed the signs of good quality bedding.

Next

As an interior stylist, I've owned more sets of Next's bed sheets than I care to admit. Its range is so large, and deep, that I can almost guarantee I'll find the exact color and material I'm looking for. I've had Next's sheets in finished like brushed cotton, linen, waffle cotton, and more.

Next is a retailer that offers extra deep sheets, which is something every good bedding brand should have, in my opinion, and you'll find a really wide collection of patterns and styles online, as well as in store. Not all of them, for sure, are of a Livingetc readers' level of sophistication, but it's worth delving in to find the ones you do like, as, in my experience, the quality is better than like-for-like priced sheets at the lower end of the market.

Next also stocks other brands within its range, so keep an eye on which you're buying into, and check reviews separately.

FAQs

What Does Good Quality Bedding Look Like?

As you can probably see, there's a lot to wade through in the world of bedding, so if you come across a brand, how do you know if its bedding is any good?

Your first question might be about the best thread count for bedding, but it might not be worth getting too hung up here. The thread count basically refers to the number of threads within a certain square area, and it can be a sign of quality, but the higher the number doesn't necessarily mean the better the sheets.

Instead, Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store, says you should always look at the fibers. "Natural fibers like linen and cotton are what I reach for every time," Molly says, explaining thread count doesn't matter as much as a quality such as fiber length. "Look for long-staple cotton or 100% linen — fabrics that are breathable, kind to skin, and improve with age. Where it comes from, how it’s woven, and even how it's finished matters more than any number on a label. Thread count gets all the attention, but the feel is what tells you if it’s right." Materials like Egyptian cotton are the gold standard in fiber length, too.

So, what else do you look for? Part of how we test bedding is looking at the quality of the manufacturing by delving inside the duvet and pillow covers. "Good stitching is like good handwriting: you can tell when someone’s really taken their time," Molly says. "Neat, consistent stitches help your bedding hold its shape, wash after wash. It’s about durability but also about care and pride in the making."

"Even, tight stitching prevents seams from fraying, and well-stitched bedding feels smoother and more comfortable against the body," agrees Lauren Knowlsen, head of design at bedding brand Rise & Fall. "Well-constructed seams are less likely to allow dirt to become trapped, contributing to better hygiene."

Should You Change Your Bedding In Different Seasons?

Certain bedding material is thermoregulatory, in that it'll keep you cooler in summer, and warmer in winter, depending on what your body needs. That makes it ideal for people sharing a bed where one may be a hot sleeper, one a cool sleeper.

However, if you want to up the ante, you can definitely switch from lighter bedding in the summer, to heavier in the winter. "In the summer, cool and breathable is exactly what you want. Linen and cotton percale are both lovely for that fresh, crisp feel against your skin," Molly says. "But bedding doesn’t always have to be cool. In the colder months, I lean towards cosier textures like brushed cotton or heavier linen. I think your bed should work with the seasons and most importantly, it should feel right for you, whether that’s cool, cozy, or somewhere in between."

How Do You Care for Bedding Properly?

There are different ways to wash bed linen, depending on the fibers of your bed sheets, but the basic principle is: keep it simple.

"Wash at 40°C with a gentle detergent, nothing too harsh," Molly says. "Line-drying is my favorite when the weather plays ball; there’s nothing like sheets dried in fresh air. A gentle tumble dry is fine too, just keep it low. And don’t worry too much about creases, natural bedding has that perfectly imperfect look that I think makes a bed feel even more welcoming."

Genevieve Rosen, co-founder of Bed Threads, has some more advice. “Always wash in cold or lukewarm water with a mild liquid detergent, skip the fabric softener, and give your sheets plenty of space to move in the machine," she says. She agrees: "Air drying is ideal, but if you tumble dry, go low and gentle, removing them while still slightly damp."

Good linen storage is well-organized, and in a cool, dry place.

How Long Should Bedding Last?

Well, it depends on the fiber of the sheets again. Cotton sheets should have a lifespan of two to three years, while the lifespan of linen sheets is typically three to five years, making it much more durable than cotton, although this can be extended when cared for, according to an expert from La Redoute.

"Linen sheets soften over time, as washing dissolves residual pectin in the fibers. This is especially true for pillowcases and fitted sheets, which bear more weight and absorb more oil and sweat. These will also experience greater wear and tear compared to duvet covers," the expert adds.

Sheet lifespan can also vary depending on whether they’re used daily, monthly, or seasonally, as well as the quality of the fiber used.

White Sheets or Color and Pattern?

If you're asking me this question, unless I'm staying in a hotel, I'm just not a huge fan of plain white sheets. They sometimes feel a little stark, and get dirty much easier, so I'll often choose something like a cream or light beige, if not a dark bedding choice. I also love a stripe. It's hard to ignore that the growing bedding trends all focus around more colorful bed linen, too. For other people, anything other than white sheets is a crime against design.

"I always say: dress your bed for you," Secret Linen Store's Molly says. "I love plains in soft, earthy tones — they feel calm and grounding. But a joyful stripe or check can lift the whole space and give your bed a bit of personality. White is timeless and fresh, but color can be just as restful when chosen with care. There’s no right or wrong, just what makes you smile when you walk into the room. A bed should be a beautiful, welcoming space that feels like yours." Good advice, indeed.