Linen Storage Ideas — 5 of The Best Spots In Your Home to Store Your Towels and Sheets

Linen storage ideas is a great way to keep on top of your home essentials. From bed sheets to blankets and even towels — knowing exactly where to place them is a must for a more organized and clean space.

Keeping on top of the piles of clean linens at home is just another one of those jobs that is easily put off, day after day. Our view is, if you can make these jobs create a little joy and satisfaction, you'll end up picking up on them more regularly and managing the laundry room storage load to a much better standard.

The bottom line is you'll need to find a spot to store your home goods, which is why finding the base of your linen storage is necessary. Read on explore the best spaces to keep and present these home essentials.

1. Store linen on shelves

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Why not make bedroom shelving ideas a little more exciting? Believe it or not, storing linens on open shelving can be a hugely satisfying display. ‘The secret to this being a success is uniformity and minimalism,’ says Amy Bloomer, Professional Organizer and Founder of Let your Space Bloom. She recommends editing your collection, ‘Ideally use the same color palette and brand to ensure a neat and visually pleasing aesthetic.’

When storing linens on shelves, Robyn Reynolds, Founder of Organize2Harmonize suggests using shelf dividers, like these modern ones from Walmart, to prevent them from falling or getting muddled and disorganized, ‘This method of storage allows you to easily keep track of how many you have, and what you may be missing.’

If you opt for this idea, be sure you’ve the time to clean the shelves regularly and ensure it stays uniformed. The last thing we want to form is a cluttered shelf.

2. Place linens inside Baskets and bins

(Image credit: Wendy Concannon. Design: Melinda Kelson O'Connor Architecture and Interiors)

If you’re tired of linen piles falling into each other and getting disorganized, Amanda Wiss, founder of home staging company Urban Staging and home organizing company Urban Clarity, recommends using storage baskets or bins to contain linens by color, size or room.

Choose from a whole range of materials such as clear acrylic, white plastic, linen, or wicker baskets to suit your interior style. It’s an excellent option for containing linens and they can be labeled to keep them even more organized.

Baskets of linens can also be used as more of a visual display. Rolling towels to store in a basket beside the bath, for example, will create a spa-like environment, leaving you feeling a little pampered.

3. Ottomans make for good linen storage

(Image credit: Allyson Lubow. Studio credit Joshua Smith Inc)

For those who aren’t keen on neatly folding matching sets of linens, an ottoman or storage bench is a sneaky storage solution for linens of all shapes and sizes, however, ‘Folding items neatly will help to maximize the space inside,’ reminds Amy Bloomer, founder of Let Your Space Bloom.

It also keeps the extra linens and blankets close to their intended use. You may even find it helpful to store all pieces of a set folded inside one pillowcase for that little extra bit of contentment.

‘By containing all of your bedware to the bedroom, you can free up storage space elsewhere for other close employs,’ says Amanda Wiss, founder of Urban Clarity.

4. Opt for a Dresser drawer

(Image credit: Abigail Jackson. Design by CAROLYNLEONA)

If you have an interest in one-off pieces of furniture, antiques or even have been given a hand-me-down from someone, these are perfect for storing things like linens.

Sometimes these pieces of furniture aren’t necessarily room-specific and can be dotted about the home. On top of being the best storage for clothes, the expert tells us dresser drawers can be a hideaway for your linens. ‘While I recommend keeping linens close to the bedrooms, if you’ve got a piece that has been more decorative than functional over the years, it can be a relief to use those drawers for storage,’ says Amanda.

But whether they’re positioned in hallways, on landings, in the bathroom, wherever they work for you — deep drawers are ideal for rolled up linens, glass fronted cabinets are also good, and if presented well behind the glass you’ll achieve a warm sense of homeliness and the furniture will be put to good use.

5. Put your linens under your bed

(Image credit: King Living)

Now, some may say storing things under the bed is bad bedroom feng shui — but if you’ve got the space, or an ottoman bed, it would be a waste not to utilize it, right?

Depending on where you stand with this, under-bed storage is most definitely an option, especially when there’s little space elsewhere in the home.

The only absolute must is to use storage bags or boxes with zipper closures or snap on lids to keep the contents fresh and free of dust until needed again.

Wherever you choose to keep your fresh, organized and neatly folded towels and sheets — be sure to maximize on your linen storage ideas and think outside the box!