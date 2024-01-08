I’m a Style Editor and Own Lots of Clothes — Here's 15 Tricks to Storing Them Which Help Declutter My Home

As a chronic clothing shopper, hesitant to part with almost everything for "sentimental" reasons, I'm well aware of the importance of proper clothing storage. Whether it's sliding drawers for easy access to everyday pieces or a more secure solution to safeguard those reserved for special occasions, most of us need to employ various storage strategies to meet our wardrobe needs.

This is especially true for those dealing with limited space. Having relocated to New York City a few years ago, a place notorious for its itty-bitty (or literally nonexistent) closets, I've learned that clothing storage requires a level of creativity (and perhaps even a Hail Mary). Fortunately, out of necessity, I've become quite the clothing storage expert. I've decided to share my closet organization ideas by curating a list of the best clothing storage solutions money can buy. Regardless of the space you're working with, maximize your clothing capacity with these 15 clothing storage solutions.

Stylish Clothing Storage Ideas

'Sometimes a barrier to putting clothes away is that the system that a person uses is too time-consuming for daily use,' says professional organizer Melissa Gugni .

So with that in mind, I've curated a few ideas which will help you save on time as well as space - a double win all round. And they don't have to be expensive.

'If the space allows, I love using hooks for things like this,' says Melissa. 'You can get wall-mounted hooks or removable Command Hooks and put them on the back of a closet door, on a wall, or inside a closet and designate it just for things like this.'

Best Clothing Storage Drawers

Large Collapsible Plastic Storage Bins with Lids, Set of 4 View at Amazon Price: $89.99 Was: $125.99 The notion of a collapsible storage drawer may not scream elegance, but there's a definite beauty in these ones from Amazon. Designed with wheels for easy mobility and cleaning, you have the freedom to stack them any way you desire. Elfa Medium Drawer Solution View at The Container Store Price: $125.99 A top-seller at The Container Store, this low-set drawer solution offers ample storage while freeing up hanging space in your closet. Stackable Closet Organizers with Double Doors, Set of 3 View at Amazon Price: $86.18 Was: $129.99 Make a stylish entrance to your clothing stash with this storage drawer featuring elegant double doors. Its stackable and foldable design adds versatility, and the generous capacity is perfect for storing bulkier items like sweaters or jeans.

Best Underbed Clothing Storage

Sedona Honey Under Bed Storage Basket View at Crate & Barrel Price: $129.99 For underbed storage, this basket variety from Crate & Barrel is among the best. Its design allows for easy sliding from underneath beds, enhancing accessibility, while the handwoven rattan and buri fiber construction exude a luxe feel. Underbed Clothes Organizer, Set of 2 View at Amazon Price: $39.99 Maximize underbed storage with these large organizers. Priced at just $40 for a pack of two, consider purchasing multiple sets to store seasonal pieces during their off-seasons. Underbed Zippered Storage Bag View at the Container Store Price: $24.99 This cleverly designed storage option provides generous room for clothing and accessories. Featuring a convenient label holder for easy identification, it comes in a natural color, though a gray option is also available.

Best Clothing Storage Bins

Best Seller Large Felt Storage Bins, Set of 2 View at Open Spaces Price: $146 With an impressive 4.9-star average rating, these large felt storage bins are a clear fan-favorite. The cozy material adds a touch of softness to your interior, making them ideal for stacking on visible closet shelves. Foldable Storage Bin for Clothes, Set of 3 View at Amazon Price: $35.99 Despite their fabric construction, these practical storage bins with clear windows and three-way opening options are reinforced with a sturdy internal steel frame to prevent deformation over time. Marie Kondo Linen Harmony Closet Storage Bin View at The Container Store Price: $49.99 Elevate your storage game with this chic open-top bin, perfect for frequently worn clothing or items you want to display. Consider purchasing multiple for a cohesive shelving setup.

Best Hanging Clothing Storage

6-Shelf Bamboo Sweater Organizer View at West Elm Price: $38 Maximize vertical space with this multi-pocket hanging organizer, ideal for sweater storage or light items like t-shirts. European Beechwood Closet Space Saving Hangers, Set of 2 View at Amazon Price: $26.99 Was: $44.99 Bid adieu to unsightly hangers with these chic and innovative space-saving hangers. With five tiers on each of the two hangers, they provide twice the organizational power for pants or scarves. 4-Section Hanging Closet Shelves with Rod View at Amazon Price: $27.99 Was: $29.99 This storage organizer with four slots for foldable items ensures you don't sacrifice hanging space on the rod, offering a smart solution for those who value every inch of closet space.

Best Clothing Storage Baskets

Woven Leather Basket (16 1/2" x 13 1/2") View at Rejuvenation Price: $139 Was: $179 This leather basket is so good. It adds an elevated touch to clothing storage, making it suitable for various areas, not just limited to the closet. Extra Large Closet Storage Baskets with Handles View at Amazon Price: $22.39 Was: $27.99 Built to last, these storage baskets can handle up to 30 pounds of weight. The solid construction and natural fiber handles make them easy to move around, perfect for holding even the heaviest winter gear. Jumbo Wicker Basket View at Amazon Price: $44.99 A Jane Birkin girl at heart, I have a strong affinity for a wicker basket — so much so that it’s actually my preferred method of clothing storage. I own several of these ones from Amazon to store my growing clothing collection and can attest to their outstanding quality.