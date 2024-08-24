This Closet Labeling System is the Best Way to Find Clothes and Plan Outfits, and It Costs Just $8

I am a lover of clothes. Dresses, pants, long warm coats, blouses - I do not play favorites. Few things fill me with more joy than finding beautiful new pieces for my wardrobe, or putting together the perfect outfit for any occasion. Give me an excuse to dress up, and I am there. But with this passion for outfit planning comes the persisting problem of storing and organizing my clothing collection. Not all of us can be so fortunate as to have the closets of other stylish shopaholics like Carrie Bradshaw or Cher Horowitz.

If any of you can relate to the problem of having an ever-growing wardrobe with a closet that stays the same size, then you know that good organization is a life raft in the sea of skirts and sweaters. When it comes to planning your outfits and finding your clothes with ease, the best closet organizers will be the ones that help you visualize what you own, and we found the perfect option from QVC for just $8.

Closet Label Set View on QVC Price: $7.99

Color: Black For just $8, this fully customizable closet labeling system can transform cluttered and chaotic closets with minimal effort

The QVC closet labeling system is proof that a little closet organization goes a long way. The stickers are a small detail that packs a punch. You can customize the small plastic clips and attach them to your closet rail so you can organize your clothes by category and find exactly what you need.

Labels not only give all your belongings a proper place, but the act of setting them up allows you to look at the clothes you already own with a more critical eye. Do you visualize that as part of an outfit, or is it time to let go? As you apply these labels to your closet, be sure to make an audit and declutter clothes in the process.

Interior designer, Elana Mendelsen, loves how small, discreet, and simple this organization system is. "The organizational possibilities they offer are virtually limitless," she says. "Implementing them in your closet turns it into a streamlined 'filing system' for clothes, making it easier to find and put away specific items."

A system like this won't just sort your clothes out either - it will make your morning routine so much easier as you can easily find what you want to wear. Tiring of the clothes you own happens much faster when you can't easily envision your different pieces. "Incorporating these labels into your closet makes putting outfits together more efficient by clearly indicating where each item is located," notes Elana. "You can even organize them by day, simplifying your morning routine and eliminating the guesswork."

DIY closet organization is a budget-friendly and easy way to change the way you store your clothes for the better, and Isabel Jackson of Cheltenham Interiors agrees that these labels are extremely useful for professionals with busy schedules. "You could also use the labels for personal planning, such as packing for travel, social outings, or professional events to easily access and coordinate outfits," she says.

They also work well as a more permanent arrangement. Isabel says that in her closet, she would organize them by clothing type, and then again by color within each section. This creates a pleasing visual aesthetic, as well as an easy organizational guide to stick to.

This $8 buy is a truly ideal way to make the most of a small closet by filing your clothes into categories, and the opportunities for organization systems are endless. Quite frankly, as the fashion lover I claim to be, I cannot believe I have gone this long without a proper closet labeling system.