How to Organize a Six-Drawer Dresser — A Blueprint to Follow on What You Should Store in Each Compartment

Not every home has room for a fully-formed wardrobe or even solid standing room for a tall wall-side cupboard. And in such cases, it's the humble dresser drawer that steps forward in favor of clothes storage.

When organizing a bedroom with a dresser, rather than thoughtlessly stuffing each drawer with a mish-mash of apparel, there's a blueprint you can follow to make each individual pull-out storage unit work for you.

Now, let's take a look at what to store where in a simple dresser and how to keep the inside of your drawers neat and tidy in the process, too.

How to Organize a Dresser Drawer

Strategic mapping is an integral part of a cleanly organized dresser. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

"Let’s talk about the six-drawer dresser — aka the unsung hero of your bedroom," says wardrobe organizer and stylist Cynthia Kennedy. "It’s one of the most functional storage pieces in your space. But only if you give each drawer a job and stick to a simple, realistic system that works for your everyday life."

When it comes to closet organization rules that help you decide what gets folded and tucked away into each drawer, here's what Cynthia recommends.

Top Left — "This is for everyday undergarments and socks," she says. "My advice is to roll or fold these daily essentials, so you can see everything at a glance."

Top Right — Consider this the dedicated space for other inner garments that are important, but not quite as frequented as the drawer before. "This is where you tuck away bralettes, shapewear, pajamas, or seasonal items like thermal leggings," she suggests.

Middle Left — As you would if you were folding clothes for travel, she recommends file-folding t-shirts and tanks into this drawer, so you can see the neckline or graphic and grab what you need without toppling a stack. "If you love a capsule closet, keep only your current-season basics here," she advises.

Middle Right — Whether you're actually working out or just living in stretchy pants, she recommends using this drawer for leggings, sports bras, joggers, and comfy sets. "Pair tops and bottoms together if you wear matching sets often, it saves time and looks more intentional."

Bottom Left — "Fold jeans or trousers into thirds and stack them vertically or side-by-side, depending on depth," she recommends. "If you have a vast collection, group by light vs. dark wash or casual vs. dressier styles."

Bottom Right — Lastly, she suggests leaving the bottom right drawer to house your chunky knits, swimwear, or items you don’t reach for weekly.

Cynthia Kennedy Social Links Navigation Wardrobe Organizer Cynthia Kennedy is a San Diego-based personal stylist, wardrobe organizer, and image consultant with over 20 years of experience helping women transform not just their closets — but the way they show up in the world. With her unique blend of fashion expertise and organizational mastery, she specializes in both personal styling and full wardrobe organization, giving her clients the tools to build wardrobes that feel intentional, effortless, and entirely their own. Her expertise has been featured in Glamour, Forbes, TODAY, Homes and Gardens, Daily Mail, Newsweek, CNN, Woman’s World, Woman's Health, The Zoe Report, Style Magazine, among others.

What to Use to Organize the Inside of Your Drawers?

Even drawer storage needs a helping hand from hidden organizers every now and then. (Image credit: Restoration Hardware)

In the name of bedroom storage for your dressers, there are a couple of nifty add-ons you can introduce to keep the inside of your drawers perfectly organized.

"Adjustable drawer dividers are a game-changer for splitting one drawer into zones," says Cynthia.

Professional organizer Melanie Summers also finds dividers extra helpful when storing clothes and recommends these Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Dividers from Amazon. "Soft fabric bins or foldable drawer organizers are ideal for categorizing bralettes, pajamas, or seasonal extras," says Cynthia. IKEA's BOLLÖSUND Drawer Organizers and these minimalist Storage Boxes from H&M are two great options.

Melanie also suggests introducing drawer liners like this Con-Tact Brand Zip-N-Fit Solid Grip Liner from Amazon. And if you have space for jewelry in your drawers, this Open Your Heart Velvet Jewelry Box by Roxanne First.

Garbo&Friends Jardim Satin Quilted Baskets £40 at nordicnest.com Color: White and Blue A quilted storage basket like this one from Garbo&Friends is superior for soft garments like camisoles, socks, and delicates. Sophie Bille Brahe Tasseled Velvet Jewelry Box £75 at NET-A-PORTER Color: Purple If you have an everyday stack of jewelry that needs a home, this Tasseled Velvet Jewelry Box will keep your accessories safe and pretty. Dunelm 16-Section Striped Drawer Organizer £5 at Dunelm Color: Olive Instead of a long and wide box, if you prefer some form of segmentation in your drawers, this 16-Section Striped Drawer Organizer is just what you need.

Melanie Summers Social Links Navigation Founder of I Speak Organized Melanie is a professional organizer, decluttering expert, and ADHD organizing specialist living with her husband and two daughters in Vancouver, WA. Through her company, she likes to speak organized to give you the tools to conquer your clutter, live with more purpose, and learn about the business of tidying.

While dresser drawers are a great source of clothes storage in a small bedroom, they do come with a singular drawback of hiding away apparel that might no longer serve your current style.

So, as you learn how to organize bedroom drawers, I also recommend understanding how to declutter clothes so your dressers are never overflowing and forever well-kept.