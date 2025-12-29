From spare batteries and miscellaneous cables, to sticky notes and old takeaway menus, the kitchen ‘junk drawer’ is generally where you’ll find a whole load of random items that wouldn’t otherwise have a home. And if you’re sappy like me, it might also be where you keep sentimental items like ancient holiday souvenirs and sweet handwritten notes.

But what if I told you that I’ve found something that feels better suited to the job in practically every possible way? Enter: the metal storage trunk — or ‘junk trunk’, as we've affectionately dubbed it here at Livingetc. The perfect place to curate your precious collection of clutter, these trending trunks feel like the perfect blend of nostalgia (think vintage travel trunks) and modern style.

I've found this spacious and stylish storage idea in a range of colors and metal styles. So, ready to ditch the disorganised drawer in favor of a carefully curated trunk of your finest collectables? Here are a few of my current favorite options.

And while we love the idea of a junk trunk, it's essential that it serves a purpose. "If left untouched, they can quickly become clutter hotspots, leaning right into the out of sight out of mind mentality," warns Livingetc's home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan.

"However, with a couple of inner baskets [try these from Habitat], some dividers, or even just some discipline on what goes in will make it a covert organizer," she adds. "I'd store cozy throws and spare blankets in a trunk over the winter and switch out for spare pillows in the summer. And if, like me, you live in a studio, then I'd recommend making it extra functional by storing items like chargers, bulky electronics, and other common eyesores in here."