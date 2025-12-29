Forget a Junk Drawer — Here's Why You Need a Junk Trunk (Plus, the Coolest Styles to Shop)
Blending modern materials with nostalgic design, these metal storage trunks feel like a fitting vessel for clutter and collectables
From spare batteries and miscellaneous cables, to sticky notes and old takeaway menus, the kitchen ‘junk drawer’ is generally where you’ll find a whole load of random items that wouldn’t otherwise have a home. And if you’re sappy like me, it might also be where you keep sentimental items like ancient holiday souvenirs and sweet handwritten notes.
But what if I told you that I’ve found something that feels better suited to the job in practically every possible way? Enter: the metal storage trunk — or ‘junk trunk’, as we've affectionately dubbed it here at Livingetc. The perfect place to curate your precious collection of clutter, these trending trunks feel like the perfect blend of nostalgia (think vintage travel trunks) and modern style.
I've found this spacious and stylish storage idea in a range of colors and metal styles. So, ready to ditch the disorganised drawer in favor of a carefully curated trunk of your finest collectables? Here are a few of my current favorite options.
This petite trunk is the perfect size to place on top of a chest of drawers or storage unit, and comes complete with multiple handles on every single side, and a retro padlockable fastening in the middle. Best of all, it comes in nine different colors — so you’re guaranteed to find one that suits your style.
Complete with traditional-looking brass handles and hinges, these metal trunks make the perfect tonal pair — each boasting a matte powder-coated finish that adds a more modern feel. Seriously versatile, the smaller one even nests inside the larger one for added convenience.
If you really want to tap into the old-world charm of travel, you can't go past this distressed aluminium trunk inspired by a design Timothy Oulton discovered at an antiques market. Measuring 91cm wide, 56cm deep, and 57cm high, it's bound to become a statement in any space.
A seriously chic set, these ochre and powder pink metal chests ooze warmth and retro charm. Alternatively, opt for the green set instead if you’re going for a more contemporary vibe. Some reviews mention denting in the metal, but isn't that part of the industrial look?
With a combined capacity of sixty-eight liters, these two storage trunks have more than enough space between them to hide away any clutter. A bold hot pink and vibrant teal duo, they’re perfect for adding a pop of color to your home — and they both boast glossy high-shine finishes.
Exposed hardware is a big trend in fashion right now, and this feels like a natural way to evolve the style into our homes. This classic white metal storage trunk set with stainless hardware feels utterly timeless. Some reviews mention issues with the packaging during delivery, but a little scuff feels like part of the style.
Made from sturdy galvanized iron, this classic old-fashioned steamer trunk comes in four neutral colors — black, white, brown, and taupe. Certainly the largest option in this edit, it would make an ideal junk trunk for mudrooms and storing items you might want to grab before leaving the house — like gloves, umbrellas, and shopping bags.
And while we love the idea of a junk trunk, it's essential that it serves a purpose. "If left untouched, they can quickly become clutter hotspots, leaning right into the out of sight out of mind mentality," warns Livingetc's home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan.
"However, with a couple of inner baskets [try these from Habitat], some dividers, or even just some discipline on what goes in will make it a covert organizer," she adds. "I'd store cozy throws and spare blankets in a trunk over the winter and switch out for spare pillows in the summer. And if, like me, you live in a studio, then I'd recommend making it extra functional by storing items like chargers, bulky electronics, and other common eyesores in here."
Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.