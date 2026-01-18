If there's one thing that's always bound to inspire a healthy dose of envy in me, it's a perfectly tidy bathroom. You know the ones — where everything has a place, and there is a place for everything, not an errant toiletry or too-old razor to be found. Just neatly folded towels and delicately decorated marble trays.

It's an image, I must admit, that is a far cry from my own bathroom, which is practically bursting at the seams with my ever-growing collection of beauty products. There is hardly an inch of space that is not being used to store one thing or another, and even with my countless drawers and shelves, my space still ends up looking cluttered. But that's exactly why these pristine envious bathroom spaces hold such an allure — they taunt me with my own inability to create such a well-ordered space.

Which is exactly why, in my moment of need, I turned to the experts for their best advice on what all those tidy bathrooms have in them (that I most likely don't have in mine), so that I can declutter the bathroom properly, once and for all. Best of all? They're simple solutions that don't cost the earth — new year, new me; let's go.

1. Multifunctional Furniture

This sleek, travertine-clad vanity uses handleless drawers for an even neater finish. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Matters & Made)

You may have a particular vision for the aesthetic of your bathroom, and set out to find furniture that will help you achieve this look. But as Richard Eaton from Tissino explains, this could be the downfall of your bathroom's tidiness.

Sure, that vintage bathroom cabinet may look gorgeous, but does it actually have enough space to store your toiletries? "Where bathrooms often struggle to stay tidy is with furniture that prioritizes appearance over usability," says Richard.

At its core, the bathroom is an inherently functional space, and should be designed to work as such. "Cupboards without internal organization, shallow drawers, or oversized countertop basins paired with minimal storage may look appealing initially, but they offer little support for daily routines."

What this means is you'll be forced to overcompensate elsewhere, filling your space with baskets and boxes to hide away your necessities.

"Without furniture that actively manages storage, clutter inevitably ends up on show, no matter how well designed the room may be," says Richard.

Instead, search for pieces with intentional, structured storage space within. "Vanity units with deep drawers that include internal compartments, or drawers within drawers, make it far easier to organize everyday essentials, so nothing becomes lost at the back or ends up migrating onto the basin edge," he says.

2. Drawer Organizers

Staying on top of what you're running low on becomes so much easier once you begin to organize properly. (Image credit: Horderly)

The easiest and most impactful change you can make to your bathroom organization is, without a doubt, drawer organizers. It might sound basic, but you'd be shocked at how much these can transform your bathroom.

"They prevent items from rolling around and turning drawers into messy catch-alls," says Amalie. While any storage space could benefit from some added structure, Amalie says, "They are particularly effective in tall drawers (or shelf spaces), where added internal structure allows items, such as bottles and tubes, to stand upright rather than lie flat. This makes far better use of vertical space, increases capacity, and makes it much easier to see everything at a glance."

A tidy bathroom goes beyond what meets the eye, and the real marker of a well-kept space is the state of your drawers. When your cabinets are a mess, it's all too easy to accidentally buy more than you really need and lose count of what you actually own.

Drawer insert bathroom organizers can solve that issue. As Kathy says, "Any time I can keep a drawer organized with bamboo (or clear) dividers, it solves the most basic problem of finding and storing things. Again, less is more. If it doesn’t fit into the drawer organizer, rethink it."

3. Stylish Storage Solutions

Find different storage solutions in the same material for a more cohesive feel. (Image credit: Matti Gresham. Design: Urbanology)

The easiest way to keep your bathroom looking neat and tidy is by knowing how and where to store things.

This doesn't need to be dramatic — a few small, simple changes can make a world of difference when it comes to reducing the visual clutter in your bathroom. For example, Amalie Ankersen, co-founder of Ankersen Drake Ltd, says, "Decanting products into matching dispensers or using a cohesive set of trays and baskets reduces visual noise and makes the bathroom feel more inviting. Even when the space is actively in use, it still looks considered rather than chaotic."

These items don't have to cost a lot, but they're an easy way to make your bathroom look more expensive. Even something as simple as a small marble tray, like this one from H&M, can make a pretty major impact, creating the illusion of order and intention.

Another way of doing this is through a carefully maintained bathroom storage system. Amalie suggests, "Storing items in categories or by usage to streamline your routines. Consider labeling each section/box; when each category has a clearly defined home, items naturally return to where they belong."

This Nelko Label Maker Machine With Tape at Amazon comes highly rated — plus it's small, light, and wireless, allowing you to take it from room to room with ease.

A shelf full of different products, lotions, and potions can look messy and cluttered, but decant these products into matching containers, and suddenly your shelf looks straight out of a magazine.

4. A Linen Closet

If you don't have space for a fully organized linen closet , ensure that you keep visible towels neatly organized instead, for a much tidier appearance. (Image credit: Nate Berkus Associates. Photo credit Christopher Dibble)

Although it may not be the most space-friendly idea, if you want the neatest bathroom possible, a linen closet is a must-have. There's a reason all the most sophisticated hosts have them, after all.

"I know this is a luxury," admits Cathy Orr from The Uncluttered Life, "but I really think it’s a great storage feature."

Having a cupboard dedicated to storing your towels and sheets means that the rest of your bathroom can remain uncluttered, with only one or two towels out at any given time.

But, Kathy says, "If this isn’t practical, then storage in deep drawers or under the cabinets works, too. Or, in vertical storage on the back of a door. I find that it’s best to have less, not more. Consolidate where possible."

The less is more approach is a favorite among the organized set, who have an understanding of minimalism that goes beyond clean surfaces. It's about setting yourself limits and keeping to them, no matter what.

5. Maximized Floor Space

By placing the freestanding bath up against an internal wall, this bathroom manages to maintain more floor space. (Image credit: BC Designs)

The makings of a tidy bathroom begin far before your bathroom finishing touches and accessories, and choosing the right sanitaryware is one of the most crucial first steps.

Ideally, you want to look for pieces that make your life easier, reducing your need for any further clutter and storage. "One of the most effective ways to keep a bathroom tidy is to start with sanitaryware that reduces the need for additional furniture altogether," says Keeley Sutcliffe from BC Designs. For this, she suggests, "Wall-mounted basins and slimmer freestanding baths which help to keep floor space clear, immediately making the room easier to clean and stopping clutter building up around the base of fittings."

Prioritizing pieces that create a more streamlined, neat finish and don't overwhelm the floor plan is an easy way to a bathroom that always looks ordered. As Keeley explains, "When there is space to move and clean easily, bathrooms naturally stay more ordered day to day."

Although traditional designs such as large, freestanding baths and vintage dressers may appeal to our more romantic sensibilities, these pieces tend to be on the bulkier end of the spectrum, quickly making your bathroom feel smaller and ultimately messier.

Instead, try searching for wall-mounted pieces. As Richard explains, "By lifting units off the floor, the space underneath remains clear, which not only makes cleaning easier but also prevents the build-up of baskets or loose items that can quickly make a bathroom feel cluttered."

Of course, a tidy bathroom is always on trend. But, if you want your bathroom to feel extra special this year, you'll be sure to find some inspiration from the hottest bathroom trends for 2026.