How to Make a Bathroom Look More Expensive — 5 Simple Upgrades That Will Elevate Your Space Instantly

You've already found the right cushions to upgrade your living room and the floor coverings that give your bedroom that luxe feel, but how do you make your bathroom look more expensive?

It's the first room you enter in the morning and the last one you'll leave before retiring to bed, yet the bathroom is rarely given the love and attention it deserves. We understand why: the bathroom can often be the weakest point in the home, especially in rental properties. With harsh overhead lighting, outdated tiling, and aging sanitary ware, it's often a far cry from the modern bathroom ideas of our dreams.

But this doesn't have to be the case. Our experts have plenty of ideas that can turn your bathroom from an uninspiring space of necessity into a standout feature of your home.

1. Warm Up Your Lighting

Overhead LED lights add a hidden touch that elevate your space. (Image credit: NAINOA)

The right bathroom lighting idea can completely transform your space. So many rental properties come with harsh, overhead lights, which are far from the flattering light you'd like to be met with when you're brushing your teeth in the morning. Switching these out for something a bit softer can not only make your space feel more luxurious, but can also change the way you experience the room, making it feel like a more comfortable and welcoming atmosphere.

"One of the simplest ways to upgrade a bathroom is to consider the lighting," recommends home designer Tess Stobie. "If you have a builder-grade spotlight, swap it for a warmer color and for a fixture that has less glare. Add a dimmer, particularly if you like to bathe in the evening so you can relax in soft light."

Designer Jennifer Rogers agrees, saying, " Old-style builder-grade overhead lights cast unflattering shadows. Instead, I recommend layering lighting with wall sconces at face level, dimmable overhead lights, and even LED strips under the vanity. This not only adds functionality but also gives the space a designer-like glow."

Switching your light bulb for a warmer-toned bulb can dramatically affect the feel of your room. Tess continues, "Introducing layered lighting is easier than ever by using wireless lamps. Just make sure you keep them away from water sources."

We're always keen to bring in some overhead lighting alternatives into our home, and wireless lamps are a great way to make this trend work for the bathroom.

THE TECH BAR Made by Zen Fern Aroma Portable Diffuser Lamp £74.95 at Selfridges This gorgeous lantern-like wireless light doubles as a diffuser, making it a spa-bathroom staple. Tom Dixon Melt Portable Silver Led £270 at Tom Dixon UK The melting design of this lamp brings a modern, high-end touch to a bathroom design. Newgarden Newgarden Saona Wireless Outdoor Table Lamp, Natural £109 at John Lewis If you're in to an earthy, natural look, a woven standing lamp is the way to go.

Tess Stobie Interior Designer With 16 years of experience under her belt, Tess is an expert in all things bathrooms and kitchen design. Based in Bournemouth, her designs are always made with the complexities of your space in mind. Not only does she create beautiful rooms, she handles all aspects of the construction and installation, taking away the stress and anxiety that often accompanies a renovation project.

2. Expand Your Space With Mirrors

Pair your mirror with pendant lights to make it a standout feature. (Image credit: Suzanna Scott. Design: Tineke Triggs)

It's no secret that a mirror can make your space look larger. In fact, it's one of our favorite ways to make a tiny apartment look bigger, and this technique is just as applicable to your bathroom. While mirrors typically serve a utilitarian role in toilets, reframing them as a design technique can help elevate your space.

"A grand bathroom isn’t about size, it’s about how you design it," explains Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors

He continues, "Instead of small, wall-hung mirrors, install floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall bespoke mirrors to visually double the space. Backlit mirrors add depth and elegance, while reflective surfaces such as polished stone or glass help to bounce light around the room, making it feel brighter and more expansive."

Not only can a mirror help create the illusion of more space, but the design you choose can help build a stronger design aesthetic. "Also, choose a bold, asymmetrical, or framed antique mirror to add a statement piece to the space. This will turn a utility piece into a design moment, and that’s exactly what high-end spaces do," adds Jennifer.

3. Luxe Metals

Switching out your tired hardware for something a bit more sleek is an easy way to upgrade your bathroom. (Image credit: Future)

"The best way to make your bathroom look more expensive is in the material and color choices that you make," says designer Lauren Winsor.

Nothing screams luxe quite like a brushed copper tap or some matte, nickel brassware. Exploring some metallic finish trends is a simple way to completely upgrade the feel of your bathroom.

"Classic metal choices like chrome and polished nickel are much more upscale than matte and brushed finishes," says Lauren.

4. Importance of Details

Soft furnishing details, like shower curtains, or small accessories make your space look more intentional. (Image credit: Bert & May Design Sutdio)

When you live in a rental property, it can feel as though there's little you can do to dramatically change the look of your bathroom. But as our experts know, paying attention to the accessories you bring into your space can quickly take your room to the next level.

"Remember, your towels and bathmats are part of the decoration of a bathroom, If they are looking past their best, dye them," says Tess.

"Bathrooms suffer from being full of hard surfaces and can do with some soft surfaces and accessories. If you need to have a shower curtain, there are some beautiful ones with ruffles from Dunelm to Etsy. These are a long way from the novelty shower curtain," she continues.

5. Wallpaper Coverings

Wallpaper can turn your bathroom into the highlight of your home. (Image credit: Studio DB)

We know what you're thinking. Wallpaper is far from the obvious choice for bathroom design, typically reserved for bedrooms and living spaces. But there's no reason your bathroom should go without that special treatment.

"So long as you have an extractor fan, there is no reason you can’t use wallpaper in your bathroom," explains Tess, "It’s a great way to turn what can look like the most unloved room into one full of personality and joy. There are some great stick-on wallpapers you can use even if you’re in a rental property."

Even if the other features in your bathroom leave much to be desired, a striking wallpaper can elevate your space, letting the rest fade into the background. Sarah McCann, from Voyage Maison, is also a big fan of this look, saying, "When used thoughtfully, wallpaper can elevate your bathroom, adding style and sophistication. It's important to place the wallpaper in areas that don’t frequently come into contact with water — such as around panelling or higher up on the walls — where it can have the most impact."

The right wallpaper can also help mitigate existing issues with the space, either opening it up or making it feel more cozy."No matter the size of your bathroom, whether it's a spacious master suite or a compact ensuite, there's a wallpaper design that can perfectly enhance your space. In smaller, darker rooms like downstairs toilets, lighter colours can help open up the space. Embrace the cosy charm with bold designs that make a big impact. For larger bathrooms, let your style shine through with a design that speaks to you," Sarah explains.

Sarah McCann Product and trend expert at Voyage Maison Having joined the Voyage Maison in 2020, Sarah brought her background and passion in textiles to her new role. Working in the product development team, she spends her time researching new trends, working with suppliers and creating new product collections in collaboration with the Design team.

Kunal explains, "Creating a luxurious bathroom isn’t just about using high-end materials, it's about thoughtful design choices that make the space feel elegant, seamless, and indulgent."

But this doesn't have to be limited to your bathroom. We also have plenty of ideas to make your kitchen look more expensive, or about the objects that every living room needs to look more expensive, so your entire home can give that luxe feel you deserve.