5 Objects Our Editors Say That Every Living Room Should Have to Make It Way More Expensive-Looking

Whether a statement lamp, a specific style of throw pillow, or a clever catchall, the Livingetc team spills their 'must haves' for a design-forward space

Image of a white and beige living room with and open wall to what looks like the outside. There is a line of white semi-sheer curtains covering it. There is a large, white sectional with a console table behind it on the back wall and a low coffee table in front.
(Image credit: Jase Sullivan)
Olivia Wolfe
By
published
in Ideas

We all want out living rooms to feel like something straight out of a magazine, but it's not that easy to achieve. Having an influx of ideas at our fingertips can be great for inspiration, but it can also quickly lead to more confusion (and worse, clutter).

If you're not happy with how things are currently looking in your living room, the good news is you don't have to start from scratch to get a space that's worthy of a front cover; good design is all in the details. Maybe it's the old lamp on your side table that's throwing off the entire space, or your coffee table is looking more 'chaos' than 'curated'. Whatever it is, upgrading your space can be as simple as knowing the right things to look for.

And who better to ask than people who scour through interior design projects all day, every day? Below, I've shared a list of the Livingetc team's design-forward favorites that will elevate your living room ideas from drab to fab. Here's five simple swaps to add to your space.

1. A Catchall on Your Coffee Table

Image of a white living room with pops of pink and sage green. The rug is off-white with a scalloped coffee table/ottoman. There is a velvet, sage green sofa behind the table and dusty pink cabinet on the back wall.

This living room uses a rattan tray as a catchall that doubles as decor.

(Image credit: Future)

A luxurious living room starts with a well-curated coffee table. However, the balance between coffee table decor and coffee table clutter is a very fine line. The answer? "Whether it is an empty bowl or a chic tray, the best coffee table decor collection should include a catchall," says Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf.

But, this doesn't mean that catchall should be filled with random things, though. Hugh adds, "It is there to be a small spot for keeping your living room more organized when you need it, but sometimes, there's a natural elegance in things not being over-styled."

So, don't feel pressured to fill it. "Elevated living rooms find the beauty in the negative space," says Hugh.

Wooden Tray, 27 x 27 cm
Wooden Tray, 27 x 27 cm

Price: £14.99

Large Marble Pedestal Bowl
Large Marble Pedestal Bowl

Price: £39.99

Ceramic Fluted Vases & Centrepiece Bowl
Ceramic Centrepiece Bowl

Price: £99

2. An Oversized Mirror

Image of a mid-century modern-style living room with a primary color palette. There are wooden floors and wooden trim around the room. The wall are white, but the back wall is entirely made out of mirrors. There is a low, wall-to-wall cabinet that is royal blue and a red sofa in front of it.

The entire back wall of this living room is mirror making it not only appear bigger, but the natural light bounces around the room.

(Image credit: Alexis Armanet. Design: Studio Akademo)

Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, says "The magic of a large (preferably full-length) mirror should never be underestimated, and in a living room — particularly one on the smaller side — it can completely change the game."

"Not only can it effectively make the space feel double the size, but depending on where you position it, it can also be used to cleverly reflect your styling around the space. Spent a while working out how to make your coffee table look good? Why wouldn't you want to see it from all angles and different vantage points around your home, then?" she adds.

Plus, depending on the style you choose, full-length mirrors can be a statement in and of themselves. If you're looking to make a more permanent change, you could even consider mirror-fronted cabinetry, or embracing the 70s trend of mirrored walls that has resurfaced lately.

Andromède 200cm High Solid Walnut Mirror
Andromède 200cm High Solid Walnut Mirror

Price: £549.99

3. Statement Lamps and Lighting

Image of a living room with a sage green sofa that has lots of beige and light blue throw pillows lined up on it. There is an abstract piece of art hanging above the sofa on a white wall. The floor lamp next to the sofa is chrome and wood with an oversized lamp shade that is cream with brown stitching.

The lamp in this room is subtle at first because it matches the aesthetic of the room so well. But upon closer review it is full of personality — a chrome base and oversized shade bring it to life.

(Image credit: Soho Home)

"A lamp that doubles as chic decor but is also the perfect source of soft lighting when needed is one thing you really need in your living room," says Faiza Saqib, Livingetc's renovation editor. And honestly, any overhead lighting alternatives are a must for any elegant living room scheme (no to the 'big lights'), and the more interesting they are, the better.

As for Faiza's favorite — "this Pavone Floor Light from Gantri has been on my wish list for some time now," she shares. "It comes in three beautiful hues (but shades are customizable) and has been crafted from plant-based polymers and premium, water-based paint."

Personally, I am still obsessed with the orb lamp trend — it is the perfect piece to spark conversation or to simply sit, stare, and enjoy. Whichever lamp you choose, large or small, your living room will look all the more fabulous if you go for something fun. Dare I say — a statement lamp will light up the room.

Hallie Floor Lamp
Hallie Floor Lamp

Price: £99

Ashdown Floor Lamp
Ashdown Floor Lamp

Price: £1,195

Habitat Caliban Xl Globe Glass Lamp - Orange
Habitat Caliban Xl Globe Glass Lamp - Orange

Price: £50

4. Throw Pillows in Interesting Shapes

Image of a chic, traditional-style living room. There is a cherry wood grand piano in front of a gallery wall of painted portraits. In the front of the room there is a light blue, velvet sofa with a matching bolster pillow.

This chic light blue sofa was made for a bolster pillow. The subtle details matches the room's refined edge.

(Image credit: Future)

Chic and trendy throw pillows are well-known for their ability to tie a room together. However, Hugh adds that, "Going beyond the basic square throw pillow for your couch says something about you." And good things, of course. "It says, I've actually thought about my sofa and how it's dressed and tried something beyond the basics," he adds.

When picking, it's worth paying attention to the style of your couch. "If you're going rectangular, it can become a real statement piece," says Hugh, adding, "A bolster pillow can even act as a sole throw pillow on your sofa if it's long and big enough."

Ellenvale Interiors Darcy Navy Stripe Bolster Cushion
Ellenvale Interiors Darcy Navy Stripe Bolster Cushion

Price: £48

Wimpole Striped Cotton-Blend Bolster Cushion 105cm X 25cm
Wimpole Striped Cotton-Blend Bolster Cushion 105cm X 25cm

Price: £325

Textured Bolster Cushion
Textured Bolster Cushion

Price: £29.99

5. Personal Details That Tell A Story

Close-up image of a white open shelving unit that is decorated with different decor items. There are small, ceramic vases, stacks of books, candle sticks, and art pieces.

Personal items can be curated to a chic and cohesive aesthetic, like the styling in this built-in shelving unit.

(Image credit: Future)

Expensive, style-savvy spaces don't always have to be synonymous with minimalist living room ideas. "The most stylish living rooms are often the most personal — layered with objects that tell a story," says Livingetc's style editor, Julia Demer. And the best way to tell your home's story (something I recently learned through Joanna Gaines' Masterclass styling tips) is by leaving little memories around that will spark joy.

"For me, it’s matchbooks," says Julia. "I collect them from my favorite restaurants, both in the city and while traveling, and keep them piled in an oversized vintage crystal ashtray on my coffee table. They’re a conversation starter, a little snapshot of where I’ve been, and, of course, a practical way to stay stocked for candle-lighting emergencies."

By Anthropologie Light My Fire Matches
By Anthropologie Light My Fire Matches

Price: £10

Now that we have imparted all the wisdom we can, it is time to get decorating. Creating a design-forward space is simple as switching out a few things here and there.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

