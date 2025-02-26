5 Objects Our Editors Say That Every Living Room Should Have to Make It Way More Expensive-Looking

We all want out living rooms to feel like something straight out of a magazine, but it's not that easy to achieve. Having an influx of ideas at our fingertips can be great for inspiration, but it can also quickly lead to more confusion (and worse, clutter).

If you're not happy with how things are currently looking in your living room, the good news is you don't have to start from scratch to get a space that's worthy of a front cover; good design is all in the details. Maybe it's the old lamp on your side table that's throwing off the entire space, or your coffee table is looking more 'chaos' than 'curated'. Whatever it is, upgrading your space can be as simple as knowing the right things to look for.

And who better to ask than people who scour through interior design projects all day, every day? Below, I've shared a list of the Livingetc team's design-forward favorites that will elevate your living room ideas from drab to fab. Here's five simple swaps to add to your space.

1. A Catchall on Your Coffee Table

This living room uses a rattan tray as a catchall that doubles as decor. (Image credit: Future)

A luxurious living room starts with a well-curated coffee table. However, the balance between coffee table decor and coffee table clutter is a very fine line. The answer? "Whether it is an empty bowl or a chic tray, the best coffee table decor collection should include a catchall," says Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf.

But, this doesn't mean that catchall should be filled with random things, though. Hugh adds, "It is there to be a small spot for keeping your living room more organized when you need it, but sometimes, there's a natural elegance in things not being over-styled."

So, don't feel pressured to fill it. "Elevated living rooms find the beauty in the negative space," says Hugh.

2. An Oversized Mirror

The entire back wall of this living room is mirror making it not only appear bigger, but the natural light bounces around the room. (Image credit: Alexis Armanet. Design: Studio Akademo)

Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, says "The magic of a large (preferably full-length) mirror should never be underestimated, and in a living room — particularly one on the smaller side — it can completely change the game."

"Not only can it effectively make the space feel double the size, but depending on where you position it, it can also be used to cleverly reflect your styling around the space. Spent a while working out how to make your coffee table look good? Why wouldn't you want to see it from all angles and different vantage points around your home, then?" she adds.

Plus, depending on the style you choose, full-length mirrors can be a statement in and of themselves. If you're looking to make a more permanent change, you could even consider mirror-fronted cabinetry, or embracing the 70s trend of mirrored walls that has resurfaced lately.

3. Statement Lamps and Lighting

The lamp in this room is subtle at first because it matches the aesthetic of the room so well. But upon closer review it is full of personality — a chrome base and oversized shade bring it to life. (Image credit: Soho Home)

"A lamp that doubles as chic decor but is also the perfect source of soft lighting when needed is one thing you really need in your living room," says Faiza Saqib, Livingetc's renovation editor. And honestly, any overhead lighting alternatives are a must for any elegant living room scheme (no to the 'big lights'), and the more interesting they are, the better.

As for Faiza's favorite — "this Pavone Floor Light from Gantri has been on my wish list for some time now," she shares. "It comes in three beautiful hues (but shades are customizable) and has been crafted from plant-based polymers and premium, water-based paint."

Personally, I am still obsessed with the orb lamp trend — it is the perfect piece to spark conversation or to simply sit, stare, and enjoy. Whichever lamp you choose, large or small, your living room will look all the more fabulous if you go for something fun. Dare I say — a statement lamp will light up the room.

4. Throw Pillows in Interesting Shapes

This chic light blue sofa was made for a bolster pillow. The subtle details matches the room's refined edge. (Image credit: Future)

Chic and trendy throw pillows are well-known for their ability to tie a room together. However, Hugh adds that, "Going beyond the basic square throw pillow for your couch says something about you." And good things, of course. "It says, I've actually thought about my sofa and how it's dressed and tried something beyond the basics," he adds.

When picking, it's worth paying attention to the style of your couch. "If you're going rectangular, it can become a real statement piece," says Hugh, adding, "A bolster pillow can even act as a sole throw pillow on your sofa if it's long and big enough."

5. Personal Details That Tell A Story

Personal items can be curated to a chic and cohesive aesthetic, like the styling in this built-in shelving unit. (Image credit: Future)

Expensive, style-savvy spaces don't always have to be synonymous with minimalist living room ideas. "The most stylish living rooms are often the most personal — layered with objects that tell a story," says Livingetc's style editor, Julia Demer. And the best way to tell your home's story (something I recently learned through Joanna Gaines' Masterclass styling tips) is by leaving little memories around that will spark joy.

"For me, it’s matchbooks," says Julia. "I collect them from my favorite restaurants, both in the city and while traveling, and keep them piled in an oversized vintage crystal ashtray on my coffee table. They’re a conversation starter, a little snapshot of where I’ve been, and, of course, a practical way to stay stocked for candle-lighting emergencies."

Now that we have imparted all the wisdom we can, it is time to get decorating. Creating a design-forward space is simple as switching out a few things here and there.