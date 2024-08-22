“Orb Lamps" Are Everywhere Right Now — Our Style Editor Picks Her 12 Shadeless Favorites

Hero pieces for any room are rare finds. It’s not every day you stumble upon one of those treasured unicorn accessories that single-handedly elevate a space. But today, I’ve got a gem to share that’s been quietly cropping up everywhere: orb lamps.

Finding themselves amongst some of the best table lamp styles, this minimalist light fixture ditches the traditional shade, and lets the glow take center stage. With a similar appeal to that of architect James Turrell's iconic designs, these lamps are architectural and sleek — modern with a hint of retro charm — making them an instant classic.

"Orb lamps work particularly well in schemes that are dominated with hard lines, as they add a softness with their rounded silhouette and gentle glow," says Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin. "Statement lighting that doubles as sculpture has also been a key trend in 2024, and shows no signs of slowing down."

If you’re as interior-obsessed as I am, you’ve likely already spotted these glowing orb lamps gracing the floors and side tables of your favorite designers' projects. Or, if you’re a fellow New Yorker, you’ve seen them thoughtfully placed inside the homes of tastemakers, reimagined as chandeliers in buzzy downtown hotspots (the new San Sabino restaurant in the West Village has one lighting up their dining room), and, of course, in those exclusive appointment-only showrooms (Love House, anyone?).

Given their association with high style and impeccable taste, you might expect orb lamps to come with a hefty price tag. But here’s the good news: while these minimalist table lamps certainly can, they don’t have to. I’ve made it my mission to find the most stylish orb lamps that won’t break the bank — perfect for design lovers and lazy decorators alike, here are 12 orb lamps that I just can’t shake.

12 Stylish Orb Lamps to Shop