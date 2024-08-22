“Orb Lamps" Are Everywhere Right Now — Our Style Editor Picks Her 12 Shadeless Favorites
It's time to bid adieu to lampshades. These minimalist lighting accents have quietly emerged as a designer’s best-kept secret
Hero pieces for any room are rare finds. It’s not every day you stumble upon one of those treasured unicorn accessories that single-handedly elevate a space. But today, I’ve got a gem to share that’s been quietly cropping up everywhere: orb lamps.
Finding themselves amongst some of the best table lamp styles, this minimalist light fixture ditches the traditional shade, and lets the glow take center stage. With a similar appeal to that of architect James Turrell's iconic designs, these lamps are architectural and sleek — modern with a hint of retro charm — making them an instant classic.
"Orb lamps work particularly well in schemes that are dominated with hard lines, as they add a softness with their rounded silhouette and gentle glow," says Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin. "Statement lighting that doubles as sculpture has also been a key trend in 2024, and shows no signs of slowing down."
If you’re as interior-obsessed as I am, you’ve likely already spotted these glowing orb lamps gracing the floors and side tables of your favorite designers' projects. Or, if you’re a fellow New Yorker, you’ve seen them thoughtfully placed inside the homes of tastemakers, reimagined as chandeliers in buzzy downtown hotspots (the new San Sabino restaurant in the West Village has one lighting up their dining room), and, of course, in those exclusive appointment-only showrooms (Love House, anyone?).
Given their association with high style and impeccable taste, you might expect orb lamps to come with a hefty price tag. But here’s the good news: while these minimalist table lamps certainly can, they don’t have to. I’ve made it my mission to find the most stylish orb lamps that won’t break the bank — perfect for design lovers and lazy decorators alike, here are 12 orb lamps that I just can’t shake.
12 Stylish Orb Lamps to Shop
Price: $95, Was: $210
I was floored when I found this Art Deco-inspired beauty — not only is it completely swoon-worthy, but it’s also currently over 50% off. A true steal! Its sleek, elongated silhouette can hold its own as a statement piece on a shelf or side table, yet its clean design makes it effortless to layer with books or even more orb lights. And did I mention it has a perfect 5-star average review?
Price: $44.99
If you’re on a budget or still testing the waters with this trend, this modern table lamp is a fantastic choice. The mix of sharp lines and soft, rounded bulb and base is pure magic — especially in brass, where it looks way more expensive than its $45 price tag. With a handy USB port in the back, it’s perfect for your bedside table to charge your phone while you sleep.
Price: $99.99, Was: $149
This option from Schoolhouse leans heavily into mid-century vibes, and I’m here for it. Reminiscent of a flea market find, it’s brimming with retro charm — from its clear acrylic cantilevered steeple to the socket lamp. Standing at just 7.5 inches, this small table lamp fits almost anywhere. Plus, its clever dual-purpose design makes it easily mountable as a sconce.
Price: $229, Was: $249
Elongated lines create the illusion of higher ceilings, and this table lamp, with its sleek, thin tripod base, does just that. It’s the perfect choice for a minimalist look in tight spaces and doubles as modern art. While it’s versatile, I see this lamp as a focal point — perhaps beside a sofa or armchair, or even brightening up a lonely corner on its own.
Price: $125.99, Was: $168.99
When I think of orb lamps, this style is exactly what comes to mind. The blend of a slightly irregular, organic dome base with a perfectly spherical orb is a match made in heaven. This Nordic-inspired piece is playful without being too loud, especially in bold colors like orange (though I was torn between that, red, and Barbie pink — all fabulous!) It’s the perfect pop for any monochromatic color scheme.
Price: $129
Sophisticated, understated, and timeless, this lamp is modern elegance through and through. At just under $130, its ageless design is worth every penny. From afar in a dark room, it emits a soft, moon-like glow, making it a serene table lamp for bedrooms or reading nooks. Its flat base also makes it perfect for stacking with a few of your favorite coffee table books for that effortlessly curated, lived-in vibe.
Price: $269, Was: $299
This glamorous floor lamp takes Art Deco flair and turns it up to eleven. You don’t usually think of a lamp as a room’s focal point, but this one is so stately it could rival even your most impressive rug. All eyes are on that U-shaped double arm, a design element that exudes elegance. Its warm glow makes it perfect for entertaining spaces, but it’s also slim enough to slip into an entryway, perhaps beside a bench to make every entrance grand. For added drama, place this lamp atop a stool to elevate it — literally and figuratively.
Price: $239, Was: $299
This little light is a true gem —or, more accurately, a pearl (it’s inspired by an oyster shell cradling a pearl). The solid cream onyx base offers a more luxe alternative to the resin styles on this list while keeping things understated. Its petite size makes it a great table lamp for desks, side tables, or credenzas. If you’re feeling bold, buy a few and cluster them together to create a striking focal point.
Price: $798
I know, I know — I promised affordability. And while $798 doesn’t scream ‘add to cart,’ this unique table lamp might just be worth the splurge. The glass orb lights aren’t your typical frosted glass; they have an artisanal, slightly irregular swirled look that gives the 'Cloud' lamp its name. Reviewers rave about the influx of compliments they receive from guests, and they say it’s even more stunning in person.
Price: $199
If you’re in the market for something with a bit more edge, this tree-style floor lamp is a fabulous pick. Its geometric design adds a sleek, modern touch to any interior. With a 4.5-star rating from over 60 reviews, some customers even wish they had bought two! At just under $200, it’s certainly worth considering. The blackened bronze is chic, but if you want something with more luxe appeal, opt for the brass finish.
Price: $170, Was: $240
This green table lamp from AllModern might just be my favorite on this list. Its swirly base injects a playful vibe, but the matte resin finish keeps it from veering into kitsch. It’s one of those pieces that sparks joy at first glance, making it an excellent focal point in any room — whether an office, study, living room, or entryway.
Price: $119, Was: $129
Rounding off this list is a mid-century-inspired table lamp that’s sure to turn heads. It looks like something you’d find at MoMA or an upscale vintage market, with its retro metallic finish. The soft glow makes it perfect for areas near mirrors, like a bathroom vanity. This lamp’s retro charm pairs best with rich warm wood grains, shaggy rugs, and other mid-century details.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
