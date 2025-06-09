Our Favorite Lamp From Matthew Williamson's Latest Pooky Collection Captures the Feel of a "Hedonistic Ibizan Marketplace"

Want to know the easiest styling trick that will let you see your interiors in an entirely new light? (Literally.) Yes — it's refreshing your lighting. Sculptural lamps and light fixtures are the secret to energized interiors, and with a lamp from Matthew Williamson's new collaboration with Pooky Lighting, your place will be screaming with personality.

For his third collection with Pooky, titled Balearic Vision, Matthew drew inspiration from the Mediterranean island of Mallorca to create lighting styles that reflect his maximalist interior style. And, true to style, each lamp base, shade, and sconce is beaming with color.

And while all of the designs ooze with energy, there is one we're particularly excited about here at Livingetc: the Cueva Rechargeable Table Lamp, which captures you attention with its irreverent and lively style. It sits somewhere between a sleek light fixture and a lava lamp, and conjures that cosmic quality we're all loving right now.

Pooky Cueva Rechargeable Table Lamp £134.50 at Pooky Is Brat Green summer back? With its lava lamp-like resin base made in a 'tutti frutti' neon green, this lamp is meant to resemble the vibrancy of cave crystals in Mallorca. On top is a multi-colored fabric shade in pink, blue, orange, and red — which reflects Matthew's unapologetic approach to color.



The outrageously fun lamp base comes in three bright colors — including this bold neon green, a bright pink, and an alluring orange. As for the shade, take your pick from Pooky's collection of over 200 shade styles, including several variations designed by Matthew specifically for this collection.

"I attended the launch event for this collection," says Livingetc editor Hugh Metcalf, "and part of the fun of styling this lamp is the shade choice. I tried a lot of different pairings, and each one gives this lamp a new vibe. You could go for a matching pink base with a pink on pink shade for a color-drenched look, but I opted for a neon green base with a blue and orange shade for a riotous combination that captures that hedonistic Ibizan marketplace feel."

Of course, the Cueva is just one of the highlights from this statement-making collection. Below, I've shared three more light fixtures from the drop that bring the same bold energy.

Pooky Lighting Palmier Table Lamp in Green by Matthew Williamson £135 at Pooky The dozens of hand-applied ceramic leaves on the base of this lamp reflect Pooky's decorative stucco lighting range as well as Matthew's bohemian flair. Painted in a charming green color to reflect the Mallorcan palm trees, this lamp instantly transports you to the beaches of the Mediterranean. Complete with a geometrically printed shade, this lamp can bring a playfully stylish ambience to your modern living room. Pooky Lighting Luna Wall Light in Klein Blue by Matthew Williamson £158 at Pooky Looking for a new bedside light fixture? Opt for this stylish wall sconce in the iconic Yves Klein Blue. Its ceramic frame acts as the perfect backing for the globe-like bulb. Turn this sconce on to create a cozy ambience framed by a blue halo. Pooky Lighting Cala Table Lamp in Terracotta Finish by Matthew Williamson £110 at Pooky This lamp takes inspiration from Balearic style with its terracotta base. The multi-colored lampshade reflects Matthew's maximalist and pattern-loving style. Together, the design is bound to bring color to any room of your home. But if this combination isn't for you, there are hundreds of other colors and patterns from which you can choose.

If you can't get enough of Pooky lighting, check out their recent collaboration with the Novogratz — a 14-piece assemblage of stylish and cordless outdoor lighting. Clever, huh?

