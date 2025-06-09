Our Favorite Lamp From Matthew Williamson's Latest Pooky Collection Captures the Feel of a "Hedonistic Ibizan Marketplace"
With bold, punchy colors and an almost cosmic-like base, it completely flips the switch on bland lighting
Want to know the easiest styling trick that will let you see your interiors in an entirely new light? (Literally.) Yes — it's refreshing your lighting. Sculptural lamps and light fixtures are the secret to energized interiors, and with a lamp from Matthew Williamson's new collaboration with Pooky Lighting, your place will be screaming with personality.
For his third collection with Pooky, titled Balearic Vision, Matthew drew inspiration from the Mediterranean island of Mallorca to create lighting styles that reflect his maximalist interior style. And, true to style, each lamp base, shade, and sconce is beaming with color.
And while all of the designs ooze with energy, there is one we're particularly excited about here at Livingetc: the Cueva Rechargeable Table Lamp, which captures you attention with its irreverent and lively style. It sits somewhere between a sleek light fixture and a lava lamp, and conjures that cosmic quality we're all loving right now.
Is Brat Green summer back? With its lava lamp-like resin base made in a 'tutti frutti' neon green, this lamp is meant to resemble the vibrancy of cave crystals in Mallorca. On top is a multi-colored fabric shade in pink, blue, orange, and red — which reflects Matthew's unapologetic approach to color.
The outrageously fun lamp base comes in three bright colors — including this bold neon green, a bright pink, and an alluring orange. As for the shade, take your pick from Pooky's collection of over 200 shade styles, including several variations designed by Matthew specifically for this collection.
"I attended the launch event for this collection," says Livingetc editor Hugh Metcalf, "and part of the fun of styling this lamp is the shade choice. I tried a lot of different pairings, and each one gives this lamp a new vibe. You could go for a matching pink base with a pink on pink shade for a color-drenched look, but I opted for a neon green base with a blue and orange shade for a riotous combination that captures that hedonistic Ibizan marketplace feel."
Of course, the Cueva is just one of the highlights from this statement-making collection. Below, I've shared three more light fixtures from the drop that bring the same bold energy.
The dozens of hand-applied ceramic leaves on the base of this lamp reflect Pooky's decorative stucco lighting range as well as Matthew's bohemian flair. Painted in a charming green color to reflect the Mallorcan palm trees, this lamp instantly transports you to the beaches of the Mediterranean. Complete with a geometrically printed shade, this lamp can bring a playfully stylish ambience to your modern living room.
Looking for a new bedside light fixture? Opt for this stylish wall sconce in the iconic Yves Klein Blue. Its ceramic frame acts as the perfect backing for the globe-like bulb. Turn this sconce on to create a cozy ambience framed by a blue halo.
This lamp takes inspiration from Balearic style with its terracotta base. The multi-colored lampshade reflects Matthew's maximalist and pattern-loving style. Together, the design is bound to bring color to any room of your home. But if this combination isn't for you, there are hundreds of other colors and patterns from which you can choose.
If you can't get enough of Pooky lighting, check out their recent collaboration with the Novogratz — a 14-piece assemblage of stylish and cordless outdoor lighting. Clever, huh?
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
What Are the Best Graham & Brown Paint Colors? Here's 8 Stunning Shades Hand-Picked by Interior Designers
With loads of nearly-neutrals and more saturated shades that add instant glamour, there's something for everyone in this list
-
A Lattice-Wrapped Wooden Core Anchors This Over 10,000 Square Foot Waterfront Penthouse in Ontario
Inspired by luxe Aman resorts, Hong Kong’s Mandarin Oriental, along with its lakeside location, this grand retreat is like stepping into a spa
-
Seclusion, in Style — These Are the Best Privacy Screens If You Want a Stylish Way to Block Out Neighbors and Passersby
They're a solution for overlooked gardens, hide unsightly views, and help you create a stylish outdoor sanctuary — these privacy screens get the job done
-
The Fifty: Summer 25 — An Extensive Editor-Approved List of the Hottest Homewares to Shop This Season
From the tabletop to the walls, floors, and outdoors, here's all the homewares that have caught this editor's eye for the season ahead
-
This Refillable Candle Brand Has a Solution That Means You'll Never Feel Guilty About Making Your Home Smell Amazing
With reusable vessels, non-toxic wax, and composable refill bags, Siblings is redefining home fragrance — for the better
-
This Anthropologie Collab Gives Florals a Fresh New Look for Spring
It takes an actual artist to make spring florals feel like more than a seasonal checkbox. Luckily, Anthropologie tapped one
-
These Are the Best Outdoor Planters You'll Find in 2025 If You Want Containers and Pots That Steal the Show in Your Garden
From minimal to colorful, textured to glazed, and footed to sculptural, this list spans the most stylish planter aesthetics of the moment
-
The Candle So Good My Fanciest Friends Demanded Answers — Here's My New Favorite Home Fragrance Brand
I told them — and now I’m telling you. Here’s why TRAUM’s evocative ceramic candles are my new obsession
-
Something’s Fishy — So What’s the Big Deal With Sardines Right Now?
I asked the creator of The Original Tinned Fish Candle what makes this humble pantry staple the latest status symbol
-
This Classic Outdoor Lounger Comes With a Clever (and Super Convenient) Trick
Stretch out to lounge, fold up to store. This lounger proves that even those short on space can go big on style