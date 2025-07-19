Sorry to All Other Portable Lamps, But This Designer Chrome One Is the Best One I've Seen This Year
Drawing on the chicness of the chrome trend, this Tom Dixon rechargeable table lamp is my pick of the season. Here's what you need to know
If there's one thing that brings me a sense of nostalgia and comfort, it's cozy evening lighting. Little lights that make a statement, while also creating an intimate and memorable atmosphere. What better way to embrace al fresco dining, or dive deep into one of your favorite books after all?
Taking lighting to the next level, British lighting brand and designer Tom Dixon has launched its POSE portable lamps, offering a sleek, modern design that instantly uplifts a space.
The highlight for me, however, is the POSE portable in the beautiful chrome finish. Taking us back to the chrome decor trend that has been prevalent in interiors this year, this piece is certainly a standout within the home. Here's how you can style it within your space, according to designers, and why I think it's totally worth the purchase.
The POSE portable light brings a blend of allure and contemporary styling. Made from ABS plastic — a strong and durable material — the lamp features a plated finishing process that also adds irresistible shine. Best of all? It's dimmable with a simple touch and can last between 6 and 9 hours, so that you can enjoy and indulge in dim lighting throughout the evening. However, that's not all; the POSE portable is rechargeable and can stay connected while in charge for up to 5 hours.
So, how would a designer style this in their space? Well, for me, personally, it makes the perfect dining room lighting idea and can certainly spruce up any corner in the home.
"I love how striking the Pose lamp is, like a piece of jewelry for the home," says interior designer Sarah Partington, "but beyond its sculptural appeal, it’s also brilliantly practical."
She continues: "The soft, ambient glow is perfect for setting the mood during long alfresco evenings. I’d style it on a side table paired with natural textures like wood, stone, or rattan, to create a beautiful contrast with its contemporary metal finish."
Sarah is the founder of Paper Room Creative, where she helps homeowners design beautiful, practical spaces for themselves. Through her mentoring services and inspiring resources, she has supported thousands of women in creating their dream homes without the overwhelm.
The Inspiration Behind the Design
"POSE is based on conical forms that playfully explore the world of optical physics, through the world of flat lenses — often seen in lighthouses, traffic lights, and in scientific instruments," Tom Dixon tells us. "With anthropomorphic charm, [this lamp] manipulates light into focused, magnified beams with striking effect."
"A strong silhouette and touch of humour define its personality, while precise adjustability and high light output ensure adaptability and functionality for any space — domestic or contract. Balancing functionality with minimal design, POSE radiates light and individuality with equal brilliance."
So, what are you waiting for? If you're looking at where to buy table lamps, Tom Dixon's got you covered.
Shop the 'POSE' Collection
Dripping in gold, Tom Dixon's Pose Portable makes for the perfect bedside table companion. And if you're wondering what colors go with gold, we've got you covered!
Decorating with blue (or in this case, indigo) is the perfect way to add a pop of color to a space. Now, if you're torn with what color indigo is? We've got just the answer for you.
If you want to draw in a more minimalist interior to your home, then this light and airy hue makes for the perfect addition to your bright garden lighting ideas.
Chic Alternatives
Aside from its alluring shape, we're loving the Ara To-Go Portable Outdoor Table Lamp by Nordlux. Ideal for those garden lighting ideas this lamp is small, portable, and can illuminate those dark summer nights.
Whether you're looking for the best living room lighting or bedroom lighting — the POSE portable is sure to make a statement and change the overall look and feel of a home.
Faiza is the Renovation Editor at Livingetc. She previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment, and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and interior design have been areas of interest for her for some time, and as she advances in this field, she will continue to refine her skills in all aspects of design. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media, and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.