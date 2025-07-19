Sorry to All Other Portable Lamps, But This Designer Chrome One Is the Best One I've Seen This Year

If there's one thing that brings me a sense of nostalgia and comfort, it's cozy evening lighting. Little lights that make a statement, while also creating an intimate and memorable atmosphere. What better way to embrace al fresco dining, or dive deep into one of your favorite books after all?

Taking lighting to the next level, British lighting brand and designer Tom Dixon has launched its POSE portable lamps, offering a sleek, modern design that instantly uplifts a space.

The highlight for me, however, is the POSE portable in the beautiful chrome finish. Taking us back to the chrome decor trend that has been prevalent in interiors this year, this piece is certainly a standout within the home. Here's how you can style it within your space, according to designers, and why I think it's totally worth the purchase.

Tom Dixon, Pose Portable Silver
Tom Dixon
Pose Portable Silver

Size: Width: 17.5 x Height: 25.0 x Length: 17.5
Color options: Silver, putty, kelp, Indigo, gold
Finish: Polished
Material: ABS Plastic
Battery Life By Setting: 6-9 Hours

A green colored table and chairs with a silver tray and silver lamp on top. There is also a netted gold basket on top of the table with fruits inside

This portable lamp is easy to use and best of all, you can place it where it suits your home best.

(Image credit: Tom Dixon)

The POSE portable light brings a blend of allure and contemporary styling. Made from ABS plastic — a strong and durable material — the lamp features a plated finishing process that also adds irresistible shine. Best of all? It's dimmable with a simple touch and can last between 6 and 9 hours, so that you can enjoy and indulge in dim lighting throughout the evening. However, that's not all; the POSE portable is rechargeable and can stay connected while in charge for up to 5 hours.

So, how would a designer style this in their space? Well, for me, personally, it makes the perfect dining room lighting idea and can certainly spruce up any corner in the home.

"I love how striking the Pose lamp is, like a piece of jewelry for the home," says interior designer Sarah Partington, "but beyond its sculptural appeal, it’s also brilliantly practical."

She continues: "The soft, ambient glow is perfect for setting the mood during long alfresco evenings. I’d style it on a side table paired with natural textures like wood, stone, or rattan, to create a beautiful contrast with its contemporary metal finish."

Interior Designer Sarah Partington from Paper Room Creative
Sarah Partington

Sarah is the founder of Paper Room Creative, where she helps homeowners design beautiful, practical spaces for themselves. Through her mentoring services and inspiring resources, she has supported thousands of women in creating their dream homes without the overwhelm.

The Inspiration Behind the Design

An outdoor lamp sits on a tray on top of a sun bed. There is also a chrome colored vase with plants inside

The POSE portable is out to make a statement in interiors.

(Image credit: Tom Dixon)

"POSE is based on conical forms that playfully explore the world of optical physics, through the world of flat lenses — often seen in lighthouses, traffic lights, and in scientific instruments," Tom Dixon tells us. "With anthropomorphic charm, [this lamp] manipulates light into focused, magnified beams with striking effect."

"A strong silhouette and touch of humour define its personality, while precise adjustability and high light output ensure adaptability and functionality for any space — domestic or contract. Balancing functionality with minimal design, POSE radiates light and individuality with equal brilliance."

So, what are you waiting for? If you're looking at where to buy table lamps, Tom Dixon's got you covered.

Shop the 'POSE' Collection

Pose Portable Gold | Tom Dixon
Tom Dixon
Pose Portable Gold

Dripping in gold, Tom Dixon's Pose Portable makes for the perfect bedside table companion. And if you're wondering what colors go with gold, we've got you covered!

Pose Portable Indigo | Tom Dixon
Tom Dixon
Pose Portable Indigo

Decorating with blue (or in this case, indigo) is the perfect way to add a pop of color to a space. Now, if you're torn with what color indigo is? We've got just the answer for you.

Pose Portable Putty | Tom Dixon
Tom Dixon
Pose Portable Putty

If you want to draw in a more minimalist interior to your home, then this light and airy hue makes for the perfect addition to your bright garden lighting ideas.

Chic Alternatives

Habitat , Rechargeable Mushroom Led Table Lamp

Habitat
Rechargeable Mushroom Led Table Lamp

This LED table lamp in green makes for the perfect decor piece as well as home lighting companion. It's available to purchase from Habitat in five different colors including, green, blue, black, taupe and brass.

A portable lamp on an outdoor table with a mug and a baked good

Nordlux
Ara To-Go Portable Outdoor Table Lamp

Aside from its alluring shape, we're loving the Ara To-Go Portable Outdoor Table Lamp by Nordlux. Ideal for those garden lighting ideas this lamp is small, portable, and can illuminate those dark summer nights.

Abigail Ahern, Finley Portable Table Lamp, Pink | Cordless Lamp | Abigail Ahern
Abigail Ahern
Finley Portable Table Lamp

Crafted from glass, this pink Finley Portable cordless table lamp is a pretty addition to any space. To light it up, all you need are 3x AA batteries, which are also rechargeable. A win-win if you ask us.

Whether you're looking for the best living room lighting or bedroom lighting — the POSE portable is sure to make a statement and change the overall look and feel of a home.

