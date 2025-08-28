Nightmare — I Found a £25 Table Lamp That’s the Spitting Image of an £80 One I Just Bought From Zara
It's always the way, right? Even if finding this budget table lamp came a little bit too late for me, I thought I'd share it with everyone else
Good table lamps are like buses — you spend ages waiting for the right one, then two come at once. Unfortunately for me, this time around, I'd already invested in the more expensive Zara table lamp, before I discovered a super similar one from Dusk that is a third of the price.
Listen, I don't have buyer's remorse — I happen to love the one I actually picked up. With its classic linen shade and textured metal finish, the Zara table lamp is one of those timeless pieces that feels like it's weathered and old, and that it has a bit of history.
However, I've learned my lesson that Dusk is a spot I need to keep in mind for where to buy table lamps. The Dusk one leans a little more industrial in its design flourishes, but, having said that, it is remarkably similar in style.
In style, it's a lamp that lends itself well to the 'modern heritage' trend we're seeing in design right now. Think more timeless silhouettes, tactile textures that feel rich, and more traditional materials updated with a slightly more contemporary twist. This sort of lamp is one of those easy additions that ups how expensive and luxurious a room feels, especially when tied in with textiles that feel both a little rustic and elegant. Think the tapestry fabric trend, linens, and wools, in beautiful neutrals or muted greens, reds, yellows, and blues.
Well, once I'd started searching, I opened up a can of worms, and actually found a few takes on this tripod lamp available to buy right now, at a range of price points. They're all a variation on the look, but each with their own unique charm.
If you start to build yourself a lighting scheme around a piece like this, it's easy to find lots of similar styles in pendants and wall sconces, too. This type of timeless, heritage-inspired lighting is a definite lighting trend for this year.
Hugh is Livingetc.com’s editor. With 8 years in the interiors industry under his belt, he has the nose for what people want to know about re-decorating their homes. He prides himself as an expert trend forecaster, visiting design fairs, showrooms and keeping an eye out for emerging designers to hone his eye. He joined Livingetc back in 2022 as a content editor, as a long-time reader of the print magazine, before becoming its online editor. Hugh has previously spent time as an editor for a kitchen and bathroom magazine, and has written for “hands-on” home brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating and Grand Designs magazine, so his knowledge of what it takes to create a home goes beyond the surface, too. Though not a trained interior designer, Hugh has cut his design teeth by managing several major interior design projects to date, each for private clients. He's also a keen DIYer — he's done everything from laying his own patio and building an integrated cooker hood from scratch, to undertaking plenty of creative IKEA hacks to help achieve the luxurious look he loves in design, when his budget doesn't always stretch that far.