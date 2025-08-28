Nightmare — I Found a £25 Table Lamp That’s the Spitting Image of an £80 One I Just Bought From Zara

Good table lamps are like buses — you spend ages waiting for the right one, then two come at once. Unfortunately for me, this time around, I'd already invested in the more expensive Zara table lamp, before I discovered a super similar one from Dusk that is a third of the price.

Listen, I don't have buyer's remorse — I happen to love the one I actually picked up. With its classic linen shade and textured metal finish, the Zara table lamp is one of those timeless pieces that feels like it's weathered and old, and that it has a bit of history.

However, I've learned my lesson that Dusk is a spot I need to keep in mind for where to buy table lamps. The Dusk one leans a little more industrial in its design flourishes, but, having said that, it is remarkably similar in style.

Zara Home Table Lamp With Tripod Base £80 at Zara UK The original lamp I bought has a textured metal finish like wrought irons, with softer design details. DUSK Sisu Minimalist Table Lamp £25 at Dusk.com The base on the cheaper Dusk lamp is a little different, but with its linen shade, the overall effect is the same.

In style, it's a lamp that lends itself well to the 'modern heritage' trend we're seeing in design right now. Think more timeless silhouettes, tactile textures that feel rich, and more traditional materials updated with a slightly more contemporary twist. This sort of lamp is one of those easy additions that ups how expensive and luxurious a room feels, especially when tied in with textiles that feel both a little rustic and elegant. Think the tapestry fabric trend, linens, and wools, in beautiful neutrals or muted greens, reds, yellows, and blues.

We styled our lamp in a slightly more traditional scheme, adding a warm glow to the space. (Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells. Furniture: Six the Residence)

Well, once I'd started searching, I opened up a can of worms, and actually found a few takes on this tripod lamp available to buy right now, at a range of price points. They're all a variation on the look, but each with their own unique charm.

The White Company Marton Table Lamp £125 at The White Company US With a very similar base to the Zara lamp in terms of materials and details, this design from The White Company has a base with a bit more of a dramatic flourish. West Elm Pierce and Ward Ribbed Table Lamp £199 at westelm.co.uk It may be wooden and not a tripod, but this lamp, with its linen shade and notched base, has a similar feel to the original design. Pooky Lighting Incy Table Lamp in Antique Brass £92 at Pooky In brass, this style of table lamp reads a little more traditional, but equally stylish as this Pooky design proves.

If you start to build yourself a lighting scheme around a piece like this, it's easy to find lots of similar styles in pendants and wall sconces, too. This type of timeless, heritage-inspired lighting is a definite lighting trend for this year.