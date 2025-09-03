I Just Discovered One of My Favorite Interior Shops Has a 'Vintage' Collection — Now It's My Go-to for Finding Decor With Soul and a Story

Finally, homeowners are shunning mass-produced homewares in favor of one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, and I can practically hear designers across the world breathe a collective sigh of relief. This awakening has brought to light a universal truth — a home decorated with truly unique items is a more personal, characterful, and impactful one. The challenge comes, however, in knowing where to shop for these thrifted finds, and fortunately, it's where Graham & Green has stepped in.

Shopping for affordable vintage decor isn't easy, but this family-run brand has made it far more accessible with a beautiful line of vintage relics. Launched as part of their 50th birthday celebrations, Graham & Green has carefully curated a collection of pieces from India that have all been expertly restored. From rustic wooden chairs to traditional embroidered quilts, each piece feels in keeping with the latest vintage furniture trends but with that timelessly elegant quality you only get from vintage or antique decor.

As a lover of all things eclectic, I, for one, am elated that the tide has finally turned on the identikit, cookie-cutter decor that dominated the 2010s. I'm not exaggerating when I say that Graham & Green's vintage collection is now my one-stop shop for characterful homeware that fills my home with personality. If you're ready to embrace the vintage revolution, here are nine picks I haven't stopped thinking about.

I hate when people attach pretentiousness to vintage decor — instead, it should be about embracing the timeless beauty of the past. The debate over antique vs vintage vs retro fades in importance when you consider the unique charm they all bring to a home. There's a certain je ne sais quoi that they all have where modern homewares will always fall short.

Maybe it's the intangible history that runs through the veins of a worn wood grain, or the story attached to the aged patina of different metals, but there are some things that new, mass-produced furniture will never be able to replicate. Ready to imbue your home with that same distinct character and soul? These restored finds from Graham & Green are the perfect place to start.