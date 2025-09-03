I Just Discovered One of My Favorite Interior Shops Has a 'Vintage' Collection — Now It's My Go-to for Finding Decor With Soul and a Story
This limited line of decor is sourced from India, and it's feeding my vintage obsession right now
Finally, homeowners are shunning mass-produced homewares in favor of one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, and I can practically hear designers across the world breathe a collective sigh of relief. This awakening has brought to light a universal truth — a home decorated with truly unique items is a more personal, characterful, and impactful one. The challenge comes, however, in knowing where to shop for these thrifted finds, and fortunately, it's where Graham & Green has stepped in.
Shopping for affordable vintage decor isn't easy, but this family-run brand has made it far more accessible with a beautiful line of vintage relics. Launched as part of their 50th birthday celebrations, Graham & Green has carefully curated a collection of pieces from India that have all been expertly restored. From rustic wooden chairs to traditional embroidered quilts, each piece feels in keeping with the latest vintage furniture trends but with that timelessly elegant quality you only get from vintage or antique decor.
As a lover of all things eclectic, I, for one, am elated that the tide has finally turned on the identikit, cookie-cutter decor that dominated the 2010s. I'm not exaggerating when I say that Graham & Green's vintage collection is now my one-stop shop for characterful homeware that fills my home with personality. If you're ready to embrace the vintage revolution, here are nine picks I haven't stopped thinking about.
There's one recurring motif across all my Pinterest boards right now, and that's rustic wooden seating. From distressed milk stools to rickety old school chairs, I'm convinced they're the perfect accent for an empty corner or boring hallway, and this foldable chair epitomizes exactly what I'm talking about. Rustic yet sturdy, and painted with a stunning red stain (which plays perfectly into the trend for 70s color palettes right now), it's just begging for a place in your home this fall.
It's hard to envision vintage decor without candle holders. This season is less about those elegant brass candlesticks or glass taper holders; however, I'm noticing a trend for all things chunky and oversized. This teak holder promises just that. Crafted from a turned teak leg and finished in a rich red hue, it pairs beautifully with a church pillar candle for a cozy glow. Use one as a dining table centerpiece, or style alongside other candles in varying heights for a charming vignette.
The joy of decorating with antiques and vintage decor is the level of detail and artistry found in hand-crafted pieces. Take this etched cup, for example. Designed for the traditional Indian drink Lassi, the intricately detailed cup is made from brass and features a floral design. Style it on your kitchen's open shelving for a unique design moment, or use it for practical purposes — as a pen holder, for example, or a vase for autumnal foliage gathered from the garden.
One thing modern homeware will never be able to replicate is the worn look and feel of vintage wooden furniture. I'm obsessed with the raw beauty of an unfinished cabinet like this one (bonus points if it shows previous signs of woodworm). This pick comes with a honey golden finish that highlights the beautiful grain, with an interior that offers a natural backdrop for displaying keepsakes, jewelry, and ornaments. Style in a dressing room or at the end of a hallway, where it will invite onlookers in.
The trend for modern retro decor is in its absolute prime right now, and one piece of decor that it has popularized is the wooden bowl. Yes, raw mango wood or walnut might be the go-to for warm tones, but there's something extra special about this black-painted dish, which almost looks like black clay. Traditionally, it would have been used in Indian homes to store, prepare, and serve food, but I see it working best in modern homes as a coffee table centerpiece.
Right, I told you I couldn't get enough of chairs right now, so I couldn't help but add another to the list. This honey-toned wooden chair has a sort of mid-century elegance to it that would pair perfectly with a bouclé cushion, with beautifully polished arms that actually look rather modern. Personally, I think its clean lines make it an excellent choice for a dining table. Mix and match a couple of similar wooden chairs around a classic Ercol dining table to bring a heavy dose of modern rustic decor to your home.
Now, I'm guilty of over-styling my bed and then regretting it when I have to shed five layers before I can even crawl in, but all you really need is one hero item. If you're on the hunt for finishing touches for a bed, you can safely end your mission with this hand-embroidered throw. It's made using the traditional Indian technique of Kantha, where the pattern is meticulously stitched onto recycled cotton. As we get ready to hunker down for the -ber months, a cozy quilt like this one is a must-have.
Is there anything more charming than a vintage suitcase? Yes, they're a little bit twee, but that's all part of the allure. What I love most about this one is that it's made of iron, rather than leather, so it won't lose its shape. As you'd expect from a vintage industrial trunk, it showcases a textured patina that tells a story of its rich history. Use it to store keepsakes in a bedroom, or style it atop one of the chairs above for a charming little design moment a la Paddington Bear.
Knowing how to thrift is really a case of understanding which materials you can rely on. You can rarely go wrong with organic, timeless materials that will last, so wooden furniture is always a wise investment, and I'm in awe of the intriguing shape of this side table. Its natural rustic finish has a coastal feel about it, but you could easily paint or stain it if you so desired. Place alongside your sofa where it makes the perfect perch for your current read and an afternoon brew.
I hate when people attach pretentiousness to vintage decor — instead, it should be about embracing the timeless beauty of the past. The debate over antique vs vintage vs retro fades in importance when you consider the unique charm they all bring to a home. There's a certain je ne sais quoi that they all have where modern homewares will always fall short.
Maybe it's the intangible history that runs through the veins of a worn wood grain, or the story attached to the aged patina of different metals, but there are some things that new, mass-produced furniture will never be able to replicate. Ready to imbue your home with that same distinct character and soul? These restored finds from Graham & Green are the perfect place to start.
