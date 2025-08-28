When an Entrepreneur, Designer, and a Horticulturist Come Together, Magic is Born — Bring It Home With This Brand's Sale
The OKA sale is here, and I have my eye on one too many pieces — here are my favorites that will bring a slice of timeless style to your home
If OKA isn't already on your radar, it needs to be. This British-grown furniture and homeware brand is so much more than the stylish, well-crafted pieces in its collections — it is a celebration of artistry and the joy of inspiration.
Founded by Lady Annabel Astor (the entrepreneur), Sue Jones (an interior designer and decorator), and Lucinda Waterhouse (a skilled horticulturist) in 1999, together, they aimed to "curate an emporium of characterful and elegant home designs from around the globe that celebrate effortless and timeless British style." And it absolutely does just that.
“OKA; a phonetic take on ‘ocher’, a color that nods to the East, yet feels innately British,” says co-founder Lady Annabel Astor, sums it up perfectly. And with an OKA sale in full swing, offering 30% off selected furniture and homewares, I have racked up quite the wishlist. If you're looking to add some unique pieces to your modern living room, look no further.
My OKA Sale Highlights
This brass-base wall light would look effortlessly chic as a pair on either side of a bed in a modern bedroom or as a wall feature set in a living space — I think it would also be perfect for a cozy corner to read or relax in.
Also obsessed with these candle holders — in fact, I'm still obsessed with most bobbin detail decor items; there's just something about them. Hand-painted on mango wood, they will be a standout feature on your dining table or on display on a credenza.
I love the color 'Dirty Orange' (featured), but this relaxing accent chair of dreams is also available in equally chic, Spruce. The pillow-like backrest and arms are calling to me to sit and stay a while — and most likely snooze a while... And it looks great while doing it.
I am a huge fan of hidden storage, and this item is practicality and style all rolled into one lovely, spherical ottoman. With the 70s color palette revival, I am all about this Spruce color, but it is also available in a blue/natural pattern mix.
I love this indoor bar cart as much as their outdoor bar cart — bring the party wherever you need it with this stylish home bar idea. In the style of the 1920s, this curved drinks trolley in oak and cane will have you wanting to host time and time again.
Who knew a room divider could be so chic? Each panel is comprised of tiny, interlocking mirrors, which will reflect light into your space and give further privacy to whatever you are hiding in behind it...
Bring a dose of the unexpected red theory into your home with this Chinese Red Bobine Bobble Mirror (love the name). Pair it with the Bobine Bobble Candle Holders I mentioned earlier, or have it make a statement on its own.
A healthy dose of fringing, coupled with a geometric pattern of diamonds and stripes, this Bagha Rug is handwoven by skilled artisans from wool and jute with a cotton backing, meaning no two pieces will be the same, as you'd expect from the best rugs.
Portable, rechargeable table lamps have been the highlight of my summer — and I know they will continue to be season after season. This Minerva Table Lamp also has a switch for dimming from 50%-100%-Off to suit any occasion (or just look pretty).
I'm loving the red and white stripe pattern on this set of six Mila Short Tumblers. Stripes are one of this year's biggest pattern trends, and with each piece artisanally crafted, each piece of mouth-blown glass tells its own story.
Crafted from natural bamboo fibres, it could be styled along with your bamboo bedding, or taken outdoors with you for an evening by the firepit (or both). Also available in Mocha, as well as Moss (featured).
My OKA wishlist is twice the size of this list, but I whittled it down to highlight my firm favorites — there's plenty more furniture, lighting, and homewares to explore in their summer sale.
And if you're not ready for summer to come to an end, we have an edit of the types of tropical houseplants for a home that feels like summer, all year round, to pair with your new home decor picks.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!