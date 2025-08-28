When an Entrepreneur, Designer, and a Horticulturist Come Together, Magic is Born — Bring It Home With This Brand's Sale

The OKA sale is here, and I have my eye on one too many pieces — here are my favorites that will bring a slice of timeless style to your home

If OKA isn't already on your radar, it needs to be. This British-grown furniture and homeware brand is so much more than the stylish, well-crafted pieces in its collections — it is a celebration of artistry and the joy of inspiration.

Founded by Lady Annabel Astor (the entrepreneur), Sue Jones (an interior designer and decorator), and Lucinda Waterhouse (a skilled horticulturist) in 1999, together, they aimed to "curate an emporium of characterful and elegant home designs from around the globe that celebrate effortless and timeless British style." And it absolutely does just that.

“OKA; a phonetic take on ‘ocher’, a color that nods to the East, yet feels innately British,” says co-founder Lady Annabel Astor, sums it up perfectly. And with an OKA sale in full swing, offering 30% off selected furniture and homewares, I have racked up quite the wishlist. If you're looking to add some unique pieces to your modern living room, look no further.

I don't need it, but I absolutely want this green marble pear — such a unique piece that will be sure to catch your guests' attention.

My OKA Sale Highlights

My OKA wishlist is twice the size of this list, but I whittled it down to highlight my firm favorites — there's plenty more furniture, lighting, and homewares to explore in their summer sale.

And if you're not ready for summer to come to an end, we have an edit of the types of tropical houseplants for a home that feels like summer, all year round, to pair with your new home decor picks.

