‘How Can I Bring Art Deco Into My Living Room Without It Feeling Tacky?’ This Stylist’s Shopping Cart Balances the Style’s Timeless Glamour With Modern Sophistication

Art Deco is resurfacing in a way that feels refined and modern, and its new rhythm is something I’m instinctively drawn to. It has always spoken to me through its mood — the bold lines, the rich tones, the way a single sculptural form can shift the entire atmosphere of a room. For this edit, I set out to translate that spirit into something timeless, choosing pieces with an intentional, sculptural presence and a soft sense of sophistication. The palette leans into burgundy, black, and white for their natural sense of confidence, especially when softened by warm metals, where brass catches the light with a subtle, luxurious glow.

As interior designer Lucy Derbyshire notes, in a good Art Deco living room “golden hues bounce around the room, gleaming off of exotic woods,” a reminder of how atmosphere and materiality sit at the heart of Art Deco’s appeal. That interplay of light and texture is what I wanted to bring forward here, not in a nostalgic way but as a fresh and modern expression of the style.

As a stylist for Design Lab , my aim is to keep the spirit bold and expressive while shaping it into something quietly modern and effortlessly livable. These are pieces that can slip naturally into a corner of your room or stand alone as accents that spark interest and conversation.

If you’d like a version of this Art Deco look tailored to your space, just send your brief through Design Lab. I’d love to curate a personalised edit that feels distinctly your own.