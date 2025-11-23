‘How Can I Bring Art Deco Into My Living Room Without It Feeling Tacky?’ This Stylist’s Shopping Cart Balances the Style’s Timeless Glamour With Modern Sophistication
A look defined by drama and elegance — reimagined through modern shapes, warm metals, and a lighter, more livable touch
Art Deco is resurfacing in a way that feels refined and modern, and its new rhythm is something I’m instinctively drawn to. It has always spoken to me through its mood — the bold lines, the rich tones, the way a single sculptural form can shift the entire atmosphere of a room. For this edit, I set out to translate that spirit into something timeless, choosing pieces with an intentional, sculptural presence and a soft sense of sophistication. The palette leans into burgundy, black, and white for their natural sense of confidence, especially when softened by warm metals, where brass catches the light with a subtle, luxurious glow.
As interior designer Lucy Derbyshire notes, in a good Art Deco living room “golden hues bounce around the room, gleaming off of exotic woods,” a reminder of how atmosphere and materiality sit at the heart of Art Deco’s appeal. That interplay of light and texture is what I wanted to bring forward here, not in a nostalgic way but as a fresh and modern expression of the style.
As a stylist for Design Lab, my aim is to keep the spirit bold and expressive while shaping it into something quietly modern and effortlessly livable. These are pieces that can slip naturally into a corner of your room or stand alone as accents that spark interest and conversation.
