5 Types of Tropical Houseplants for a Home That Feels Like Summer, All-Year Round
From the ever-intriguing white bird of paradise to the popular monstera, this list will give you an idea of what to bring home in the name of tropical foliage
I'm scared to even whisper it for fear of jinxing it, but summer in London is swiftly coming to a close. But to soften the cool winter that's surely looming, why not lean on some tropical foliage to warm up your home?
Refreshing your indoor garden and introducing some tropical varieties to the mix is a great way to brighten up your space and connect your home to the summer and spring nature that will soon crisp and go into hibernation over fall and winter.
So, if you're looking for some tropical houseplants to keep you company and make your home feel summery, these five expert-approved varieties are the way to go.
1. White Bird of Paradise
First on our list is the white bird of paradise. And I don't know about you, but when I think of exotic tropical houseplants, this beauty is the first one that comes to mind.
"With its bold, banana-like foliage, the white bird of paradise instantly evokes a refined, summery feel in any interior," says Shane Pliska, CEO of Planterra. "It’s also far easier to maintain indoors than its red-flowering cousin, making it a stylish yet practical choice."
If you're interested in styling bird of paradise at home, I recommend this Giant Strelitzia Nicolai from Crocus for a flourish you can bring in now.
Shane Pliska is the president and CEO of Planterra — a national leader in interior landscaping that transforms corporate workspaces, hospitals, hotels, and event venues with live and artificial plants, living walls, and large-scale horticultural installations. A passionate advocate for biophilia, Shane’s work brings the outdoors in, helping organizations create more inspiring, productive environments. Shane is also the creator behind the Planterra Conservatory, the company’s flagship glass-enclosed botanical venue in Michigan. Designed as a lush, architectural celebration of nature, the Conservatory reflects Shane’s dedication to timeless beauty, immersive environments, and memorable experiences. A noted speaker, Shane serves on the boards of the National Horticulture Foundation and Green Plants for Green Buildings. He is a graduate of Emerson College in Boston.
2. Kentia Palm
According to Shane, the most graceful and elegant of all palms, the kentia has long been associated with luxury. And as one of the easiest indoor palms to care for, even beginner gardeners can indulge in this tropical houseplant.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
"It’s no wonder brands like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Bahama feature kentias in their flagship interiors," says Shane. "Known for its exceptional tolerance of indoor conditions, this palm is timeless, sophisticated, and one of the best statement plants for the home."
Decorating with plants is simple when you have a plant that's as striking as this. And if you love the look, this Big Ken Kentia Plant from Patch Plants will be your new favorite.
3. Split-Leaf Philodendron
When you list off tropical houseplants, monstera might be one of the first plants you think of.
"An icon of modern design, this plant’s dramatic, perforated leaves add a tropical punch to any space," Shane notes. "Loved by interior designers for its sculptural presence, it’s the perfect way to capture a relaxed summer atmosphere indoors."
And while there are many types of monstera, the split-leaf philodendron is the one you'll want. And I've found the perfect pre-grown option in this Swiss Cheese Plant from Crocus.
4. ZZ Plant
Another one of the best houseplants for beginners and a great example of tropical indoor additions is the ZZ plant. Even Shane exclaims that it's perhaps the most forgiving plant available!
"Where ZZ plant care is concerned, it thrives even in lower-light spaces and requires minimal care," he advises. "Its glossy green leaves stay vibrant with little effort, making it ideal for those who want a 'set it and forget it' plant that still looks lush and fresh."
Once you get your own, say this ZZ Houseplant from Urban Outfitters, you can always extend your collection with cuttings. And lucky for you, we have a guide on how to propagate a ZZ plant ready and waiting.
5. Jade Plant
And last of all, we have the shy but glamorous jade plant. And aside from offering tropical lushness, there are plenty of other fringe benefits to growing a jade plant, too.
"This sun-loving classic thrives on neglect, making it a favorite for busy lifestyles," he notes. "Able to withstand long stretches without water, large jade plants are iconic for patios in the summer months and transition beautifully into interiors when the season ends."
My recommendation is this adorable Crassula Ovata from Crocus. And if you choose to adopt this variety, I recommend taking a scroll through our guide to jade plant placement for the perfect setting.
Cool Planters for Your Tropical Interior Garden
Color: Sky Blue Gloss
To me, tropical plants call for just as exciting a planter. And this Home Studyo inflated decor planter is the one that stands out to me most.
Color: Sand
If you prefer a minimalist indoor garden that lets your plants stand out, this stylish Clay Flower Pot from DBKD will do brilliantly.
FAQs
What Is the Easiest Tropical Plant to Grow Indoors?
Out of all these tropical plants, the ZZ plant is by far the easiest plant to grow at home. Known to be one of the most low-maintenance plants for indoor gardens in general, it is commonly found in most green homes, regardless of the level of gardening experience. All thanks to its resilience to irregular watering and low light, two of the most notorious plant killers.
And now that you're on your way to injecting your home with a dose of tropical verdure, my advice is to go big. By that I mean, give your plants pride of place by bringing in some plinths, pedestals, and plant stands.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.