Where Should I Place My Jade Plant? There Are 3 Main Spots in the Home, According to Feng Shui Experts

If you believe in positioning your furniture in accordance with the principles of feng shui, then why leave your houseplants to their own devices? These beautiful living decorative accents can also be arranged to maximize the positive energy in your home.

So if you have feng shui plants, such as the jade plant — Crassula ovata — at home, don't just position them in high-traffic spaces without a second thought. As important as it is to show them off and prioritize their needs, it's just as advisable to arrange them with intention.

Without further ado, let's get into where you should place your jade plant and why it matters for a home that's both chic and energetically aligned.

Jade Plant Placement for Enhanced Feng Shui

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In conversation with feng shui expert Anjie Cho, she explains that there are a few spots in a home that can be especially beneficial for a jade plant. Her go-to locations for jade plant positioning are as follows:

1. Entryway

Anjie tells us that the entryway to a home is the portal for qi, also known as life force energy. "A mindful placement of a healthy jade plant at the entry can attract wisdom, wealth, and health into the home," she explains. "You can also have one flanking each side of the door to create a powerful entry."

2. Workspace

Since WFH culture is at an all-time high they have become a popular space for houseplants. And if you have your jade plant sitting in your home office, Anjie assures you're doing it right. "Your workspace at the office or even at home represents your career," she notes. "A jade plant here can call in prosperity, growth, and expansion for your work and career endeavors."

3. Bathroom

Lastly, she tells us that popping your jade plant in your bathroom is another brilliant way to bring feng shui into your home. "A jade plant placement in the bathroom can help to remedy excess draining of the water element in this space," she says. "I recommend putting your jade plant by your bathroom window for elevated qi."

So if you're acing your jade plant care game and are interested in going the extra mile, relocate your crop to these zones now and start the new year with renewed energy.

Why is Jade Plant Placement Important?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although decorating with plants is usually approached with a stylistic blueprint, accurate positioning can also help align the energy in your living space.

According to Anjie, thoughtful intention when placing living plants in your home is important purely because they are alive and require care just as humans do. While they require adequate sunlight, nourishment, and hydration, she points out that they also need mindful attention.

"Jade plants are succulents that are considered auspicious and they closely symbolize trees," she adds. "Since tree roots are firmly grounded in the earth with their expansive canopy reaching towards the sky, they're believed to connect heaven and earth."

She goes on to explain that in feng shui and Asian traditions, they also symbolize wealth because of their supple coin-shaped leaves. She finds that this places a level of value on these crops that is highly regarded in the world of feng shui — bringing on a whole new level of importance in terms of placement.

Trailing Jade View at Terrain Price: $64

Container: Copper Pot This Trailing Jade from Terrain comes ready to style in a rustic container and has beautiful vines that would look perfect flowing off a shelf in your home office. Jade Bonsai View at Jackson & Perkins Price: $89.95

Size: 5" L x 7" W x 3.5" H Jackson & Perkins has a gorgeous Jade Bonsai housed in a pretty blue ceramic on avail that makes for a wonderful last-minute gift for any of your friends. Jade Plant View at Garden Goods Direct Price: $46.95

Size: 6-inch Pot Instead of sowing from scratch, we recommend adding this Jade Plant from Garden Goods Direct to your cart for a lovely addition to your houseplant collection.

All in all, jade plants are one of the best succulents for indoors. And while we were well aware of the fact that they can instantly liven up a space with their waxy coin leaves, we were not as well versed with their ability to improve feng shui in a home.

So if you have a jade plant in your existing collection, are looking to adopt one or happen to be gifting this variety to a fellow green-thumbed loved one, heed these rules for placement and welcome the positive energy to come.

FAQs

Where to Avoid Placing Jade Plants?

Anjie tells us the most important consideration when placing a jade plant is to make sure that it has adequate light and temperature conditions within an interior space.

"So it's best to do research for your specific geographic location and interior layout," she advises. "And as a rule of thumb, avoid placing them in areas void of natural light."

We find that areas like bedrooms and dim window-less nooks are best avoided when showcasing your jade plant.