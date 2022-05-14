Jade plant care - the 3 easy secrets to success for this structurally beautiful succulent

Jade plant care can be mastered with a few simple steps. If you know how to care for succulents, you'll know that these water-storing wonders can handle a little neglect and are great for novices or newbies.

As Jade plants are succulents, they only need a little care to go a long way. 'Jade plants - aka Crassula - are super easy to care for, they look a little like miniature trees with their plethora of green thick waxy leaves and are a great addition to a shelf or windowsill,' says Morag Hill, co-founder of The Little Botanical. 'They stand a little taller than most succulents which makes them a fab inclusion to a plant gang to add height and style to a shelf or worktop.'

Crassula's low maintenance care requirements and good looks aren't the only reason for its popularity.

'The Jade Plant is one of the most popular houseplants around the world and has been for centuries, explains Maddie Porritt, plant expert at The Stem. 'In some Asian countries, the Jade plant is associated with luck, riches and prosperity and is often called a money plant. The Jade plant was introduced into Europe in the 17th century and has been popular ever since.'

So what's the best way to care for your Crassula?

JADE PLANT CARE

(Image credit: The Little Botanical)

1. GIVE IT A SUNNY SPOT

(Image credit: Alamy)

Not all succulents like direct sun but Jade plants appear to be an exception, particularly during the winter months.

'Jade plants also known as Money plants are a succulent, native to southern Africa where the environment is dry and hot, knowing this helps to understand how best to care for the plant in your home,' says Jemma Charman of Green Rooms Market.

'They like to have some direct sun light, or very bright indirect light. If they are not getting enough light, you will notice the stems becoming a bit ‘leggy’ and elongated with sparse leaves, as it reaches for the light.'

'They are happiest in a bright spot and you will see faster growth if given good light,' adds Morag Hill, co-founder of The Little Botanical.

'Although, full sun in the middle of the summer wouldn’t be recommended as the leaves could scorch. These little plants are easy to care for and are a great option for newbie plant parents.'

'A sunny spot, where they can get direct sunlight for around four hours per day will keep Jade plants happy,' adds Maddie, The Stem.

2. CHECK THE TOP SOIL IS DRY BEFORE WATERING

(Image credit: The Little Botanical)

If you're unsure whether to how often to water house plants, it's worth checking the soil first.

'Only water your Jade plant when the top half of its soil is completely dry to touch,' says Maddie at The Stem. 'To test if your Jade plant is thirsty, dunk your finger deep into its soil. If your finger comes out covered in damp soil, your plant doesn’t need water. If you finger is dry with little to no soil, then its time to water. Its always best to underwater than overwater.'

'The main killer of a Jade plant is over watering, especially in winter when the soil should be left to become completely dry between waterings,' adds Jemma, Green Rooms Market.

'A good drenching infrequently is better than watering little and often. Like most succulents a handy indicator that it is time to water will be the leaves becoming slightly wrinkly. It's far easier for a plant to recover from under watering rather than overwatering, so always err on the side of caution.'

3. WATER SPARINGLY

(Image credit: The Stem)

Like many other succulents, Jade plants originate from an arid environment, so can cope with a dry spell.

'It doesn’t take much to keep your Jade plant happy, water them straight into the soil, no more than once a month, and try to avoid getting water on the leaves,' says Morag Hill.

'The fleshy leaves and stems are great at storing water to survive periods of drought, so giving a Jade plant too much love in terms of watering, especially in winter, will be bad news for this plant.'

'Jade plants are easy-going plants that are great for beginners as they don’t need a lot of water or humidity,' adds Jemma Charman, co-founder, Green Rooms Market.

'They tend to be quite slow growing, but they have a lovely form. As they mature they become more like a mini tree, with a chunky trunk and woody stems, and can in fact grow to well over a metre tall. They're also popular for their ease of propagation; you may even notice a fallen leaf start to root in the pot below.'

IS A JADE PLANT INDOOR OR OUTDOOR?

It depends where you live, in cooler climates, Jade plants make great houseplants and can benefit by being moved outdoors in summer. However, in warmer spots, they thrive well outdoors all year round.

WHAT'S SO SPECIAL ABOUT JADE PLANTS?

Jade plants (Crassula) are also known as Money plants, and are an auspicious addition to the home in parts of Asia. With its succulent round evergreen leaves, its symbolic of growth and renewal and popular in Feng Shui.