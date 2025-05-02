The key to starting a successful, flourishing indoor garden is to play to your strengths. And when you're just starting out, it's better to go safe with your shortlist of plant varieties. So as much as you'd like to go off style, it's probably better to select them based on how easy-going they are.

Most of the best houseplants for beginners are low-maintenance and non-fussy. And at the other end, there are gorgeous houseplants that are majorly incompatible with nascent gardeners.

So if you want to avoid setting your garden up for failure in the form of wilting stems and droopy leaves, here are five houseplants that experts recommend leaving for when you've got some experience under your belt.

1. Calathea

Calatheas are cute but when adopted too early, they could put you off gardening for good. (Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

According to horticulturalist Michael Clarke, calatheas are among the worst houseplants for beginners. Also known as peacock plants, don't be fooled by the striking leaves and intriguing color palettes they grow into.

"I find that calathea requires very good water quality and light," he says. "And, it's also worth noting that peacock plant care involves providing optimal humidity to help them thrive."

So, instead of making calathea one of the first plants you recruit into your indoor garden, we recommend nurturing a fun-loving monstera.

Michael Clarke Social Links Navigation Horticulturalist Michael Clarke is a landscape architect and horticulturalist at Yardwork. The company's goal is to create the easiest and most convenient way to purchase trees, plants, ground cover, and every other landscape element to build the yard of your dreams. Along with his team, he believes that living better is being outside, where we can disconnect from our screens and instead connect to nature and the people around us.

2. Fiddle Leaf Fig

Growing a fiddle leaf fig can lead to a love/hate relationship that beginner gardeners can't afford. (Image credit: M&S)

"Fiddle leaf figs are another houseplant I don't recommend to beginner gardeners," says Michael. "They require consistent moisture and high humidity, which makes them difficult to maintain indoors."

As stunning as they are, we have to admit that fiddle leaf fig care is definitely not for the inexperienced and impatient. For now, why not bring home a weeping fig instead? These hard-to-kill houseplants are beginner-friendly and beautiful in their own way.

And eventually, once you fancy yourself an expert indoor gardener, you can move on to adopting a fiddle leaf fig and tending to its every beck and call.

3. Alocasia

An alocasia a day will keep the home gardener away, and not in a good way. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

"Being the owner of TN Nursery and a plant enthusiast for life enables me to see charm in all plants," says Tammy Sons. "Yet I'm also able to recognize that beginners will find certain plants difficult to care for."

And she points out that one of the worst houseplants for beginners is alocasia. "They present challenges to growers because they require precise humidity levels along with specific watering and lighting conditions," she notes. "These plants react negatively to minor environmental modifications, which can disappoint newcomers to indoor gardening."

While you hone your gardening skills, we recommend adding a pothos to your collection. It's easy to care for and a classic worth indulging.

Tammy Sons Social Links Navigation Founder at TN Nursery Tammy Sons is a seasoned plant expert and the CEO of TN Nursery, a family-owned business in Altamont, Tennessee, with roots dating back to 1959. Over the years, Tammy has expanded TN Nursery from a modest operation into a thriving enterprise, now encompassing nearly 400 acres of availability from other growers and her own farm and employing numerous local residents.

4. Orchids

Save orchids for when you feel you're ready to move past beginner levels of gardening and take on a new difficulty. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Unsurprisingly but heartbreakingly, orchids are in fact one of the worst houseplants for beginners. They can truly test your patience, and as effortlessly beautiful as their flowers are, growing them isn't quite as easy.

"These are simply a lot harder to care for than people often say," says plant expert Steven Corcoran. "They prefer conditions that most homes generally don’t provide, since they are tropical plants, so they often can’t just be left on their own without problems."

In place of these overrated plants, might we suggest an elegant peace lily?

Steve Corcoran Social Links Navigation Founder at Lawn Love Steve Corcoran is a plant expert and the founder of Lawn Love.

5. Gardenias

Growing gardenias indoors is not worth the trouble with other beautiful beginner alternatives like jasmine on avail. (Image credit: Alamy)

"Gardenias are incredibly high-maintenance plants, with their need for bright light, cool temperatures, and high humidity," says Michael. And if that weren't enough, he also tells us that they are prone to pests.

As one of the best-smelling indoor plants, it's sad news that they are needy and finicky, too. But the good news is that there are simpler planting options that offer beautiful scented blooms.

Take jasmine, for example. Pretty white flowers? Check. Mesmerizing scent? Check. And brilliantly low-maintenance plants? Check.

3 Beginner-Friendly Houseplants to Adopt

FAQs

What is the Best Houseplant for a Beginner?

"Begin your houseplant journey with a snake plant because it's an excellent recommendation for newcomers," says Tammy. "The Snake Plant impresses with its beauty and hardiness while being exceptionally forgiving for beginners who want to boost their confidence and enhance their home with lively energy."

If you're interested in fostering a green thumb, don't let this list discourage you. Instead, take it in stride, start with small indoor plants, and work your way up to an expert who can handle these high-maintenance varieties with confidence.

And as you grow your indoor garden, just remember to keep on top of your houseplant care schedule for a thriving urban jungle.