5 Overrated Houseplants That Indoor Garden Experts Actually Don't Like — And What They Say You Should Grow Instead

If there's one thing that irks me about home gardening, it's when I adopt a plant that I've heard sugarcoated rave reviews about, only to find that it's lacklustre and simply more trouble than it's worth putting into.

So, to save you from experiencing this canon event on your journey as a houseplant collector, I have put together a list of houseplants that even experts deem overrated. And some of them include popular houseplants you've had on your wishlist for some time now.

But I won't leave you with just bad news. In place of each glorified houseplant, you'll find an alternative that will prove to be a far better pick. So, let's get to de-influencing.

1. Fiddle Leaf Fig

This one breaks my ficus lyrata loving heart. (Image credit: Kerry Vasquez)

Gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells me that the fiddle leaf fig is one of the most overrated plants. And as someone who has professed my love for these gorgeously shiny plants on many occasions, I am disheartened. But I would be lying if I said I didn't see it coming.

"While stunning, they're notoriously finicky, requiring precise light and humidity levels," he says. "And it's this quality that can frustrate even seasoned plant lovers, like myself.

"Instead, I recommend adopting a rubber plant. Also known as ficus elastica, they offer that lush, glossy look. However, they are much more forgiving regarding care and environmental conditions."

And if you're interested in fostering one of your own, this Indian Rubber Plant from Amazon is the perfect pre-grown starter for your collection.

2. Orchids

Don't get me wrong, they're beautiful. But demanding too. (Image credit: The Stem)

Here's another plant that's sure to break some flower-loving hearts. Tony tells us that orchids are, unfortunately, notoriously overrated in the world of indoor gardening.

"Orchid care has a reputation for being incredibly high-maintenance," he explains. "Plus, it can be quite challenging to rebloom orchids in typical home conditions."

But if you're looking for an alternative, he finds that peace lilies will be a cheery swap for orchids. "They provide elegant blooms and improve indoor air quality," he says. "All while being significantly easier to maintain."

So if you're looking for indoor plants that flower all year round in the form of a peace lily, this Beards & Daisies Peace Lily from H&M will be a purchase you won't regret.

3. Boston Fern

This frilly plant is fussier than we'd like. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Now, this may come as no surprise — especially if you're an experienced plant parent — but Boston ferns are another pick that don't live up to the hype.

"These ferns require high humidity and constant attention to maintain their lush appearance," he explains. "Their perpetual need for attention makes it a chore for many homeowners.

"I recommend swapping your Boston fern for a spider plant. They are very adaptable and less demanding in terms of humidity. Plus, it's great for hanging baskets."

This Spider Plant from Plants 4 Presents comes in a pale green ceramic planter that perfectly complements the bouncy foliage sprouting on all sides.

4. Swiss Cheese Plant

Monstera is proof that you can be classic and overrated at the same time. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Whether you know them as monstera deliciosa or Swiss cheese plants, this is one houseplant we've all heard of. And although their classic foliage seems to be omnipresent, Tony tells us that they are, in fact, one of the most overrated houseplants.

"While they are a social media darling, their rapid growth can make them overwhelming in smaller spaces," he points out. "So they're an especially bad pick for small-space dwellers.

"Instead, I suggest opting for a bird of paradise plant. They offer impressive foliage and can easily become a statement piece without taking over the room."

This Bird of Paradise from H&M is a beautiful pick for a living room or home office lacking a green flourish. Plus, you can look to our bird of paradise styling guide to do right by your newest addition.

5. Aloe Vera

Aloe is cool, but there are other alternatives that are a tad more impressive. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Last but not least on our list of overrated houseplants, we have aloe vera. According to Tony, aloe vera might be found in every other bedroom or kitchen sill, but that doesn't mean they're rated aptly.

"Aloe vera is commonly praised for its medicinal uses, but is often improperly cared for," he says. "This typically leads to overwatered and rotting aloe vera that's far from mood-boosting.

"As an alternative, I recommend haworthia. It features a similar aesthetic to aloe but is much easier to care for and perfect for small spaces like window sills and crowded shelves."

Known to be one of the best indoor succulents, haworthia is a brilliant swap suggestion, and you can get your own Haworthia Fasciata Plant from Amazon.

If you're willing to put in the effort and already have some of these high-maintenance plants in your collection, then there's no harm in continuing to help them thrive.

Plus, the truth is that it's all up to which plants tickle your fancy. However, if you're looking to the experts for their opinion, then these overrated houseplants are the ones that won't fetch you any praise.