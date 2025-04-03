5 Overrated Houseplants That Indoor Garden Experts Actually Don't Like — And What They Say You Should Grow Instead
Let's take a moment to de-influence you from these over-hyped houseplants that aren't actually worth the trouble
If there's one thing that irks me about home gardening, it's when I adopt a plant that I've heard sugarcoated rave reviews about, only to find that it's lacklustre and simply more trouble than it's worth putting into.
So, to save you from experiencing this canon event on your journey as a houseplant collector, I have put together a list of houseplants that even experts deem overrated. And some of them include popular houseplants you've had on your wishlist for some time now.
But I won't leave you with just bad news. In place of each glorified houseplant, you'll find an alternative that will prove to be a far better pick. So, let's get to de-influencing.
1. Fiddle Leaf Fig
Gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells me that the fiddle leaf fig is one of the most overrated plants. And as someone who has professed my love for these gorgeously shiny plants on many occasions, I am disheartened. But I would be lying if I said I didn't see it coming.
"While stunning, they're notoriously finicky, requiring precise light and humidity levels," he says. "And it's this quality that can frustrate even seasoned plant lovers, like myself.
"Instead, I recommend adopting a rubber plant. Also known as ficus elastica, they offer that lush, glossy look. However, they are much more forgiving regarding care and environmental conditions."
And if you're interested in fostering one of your own, this Indian Rubber Plant from Amazon is the perfect pre-grown starter for your collection.
I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 438,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, simplifygardening.com, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.
2. Orchids
Here's another plant that's sure to break some flower-loving hearts. Tony tells us that orchids are, unfortunately, notoriously overrated in the world of indoor gardening.
"Orchid care has a reputation for being incredibly high-maintenance," he explains. "Plus, it can be quite challenging to rebloom orchids in typical home conditions."
But if you're looking for an alternative, he finds that peace lilies will be a cheery swap for orchids. "They provide elegant blooms and improve indoor air quality," he says. "All while being significantly easier to maintain."
So if you're looking for indoor plants that flower all year round in the form of a peace lily, this Beards & Daisies Peace Lily from H&M will be a purchase you won't regret.
3. Boston Fern
Now, this may come as no surprise — especially if you're an experienced plant parent — but Boston ferns are another pick that don't live up to the hype.
"These ferns require high humidity and constant attention to maintain their lush appearance," he explains. "Their perpetual need for attention makes it a chore for many homeowners.
"I recommend swapping your Boston fern for a spider plant. They are very adaptable and less demanding in terms of humidity. Plus, it's great for hanging baskets."
This Spider Plant from Plants 4 Presents comes in a pale green ceramic planter that perfectly complements the bouncy foliage sprouting on all sides.
4. Swiss Cheese Plant
Whether you know them as monstera deliciosa or Swiss cheese plants, this is one houseplant we've all heard of. And although their classic foliage seems to be omnipresent, Tony tells us that they are, in fact, one of the most overrated houseplants.
"While they are a social media darling, their rapid growth can make them overwhelming in smaller spaces," he points out. "So they're an especially bad pick for small-space dwellers.
"Instead, I suggest opting for a bird of paradise plant. They offer impressive foliage and can easily become a statement piece without taking over the room."
This Bird of Paradise from H&M is a beautiful pick for a living room or home office lacking a green flourish. Plus, you can look to our bird of paradise styling guide to do right by your newest addition.
5. Aloe Vera
Last but not least on our list of overrated houseplants, we have aloe vera. According to Tony, aloe vera might be found in every other bedroom or kitchen sill, but that doesn't mean they're rated aptly.
"Aloe vera is commonly praised for its medicinal uses, but is often improperly cared for," he says. "This typically leads to overwatered and rotting aloe vera that's far from mood-boosting.
"As an alternative, I recommend haworthia. It features a similar aesthetic to aloe but is much easier to care for and perfect for small spaces like window sills and crowded shelves."
Known to be one of the best indoor succulents, haworthia is a brilliant swap suggestion, and you can get your own Haworthia Fasciata Plant from Amazon.
If you're willing to put in the effort and already have some of these high-maintenance plants in your collection, then there's no harm in continuing to help them thrive.
Plus, the truth is that it's all up to which plants tickle your fancy. However, if you're looking to the experts for their opinion, then these overrated houseplants are the ones that won't fetch you any praise.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
The Edgy 'Grunge' Aesthetic Is Making a Comeback, and Here's How to Channel It Through Your Interiors
Maybe it doesn't need to be just a phase... While subversive at its core, the grunge movement can manifest itself as practical, stylish, and refined
By Devin Toolen Published
-
6 Bed Linen Care Mistakes to Avoid If You Want Your Sheets to Look Good for Longer
Washing, drying, and storing your bed linen properly is the key to longer-lasting sheets that stay smooth and soft
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Believe It or Not, 'Fridge Feng Shui' Is a Thing — And These Are the 6 Things You Should Be Doing for It
Even concealed appliances like fridges count in the world of Feng Shui. So if you're keen on optimizing the energy in this space, here's how to do it
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
The 52 Weeks Decluttering Challenge Is a Year-Long Process to Tidying Your Home — Here's How to Complete It
If you appreciate an in-depth, detailed approach to home organization, this 52 week challenge will help you maintain a consistently tidy living space.
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Burning Palo Santo Is the Scenting Ritual Feng Shui Practitioners Recommend for Home Healing — These Are the Benefits
Burning palo santo isn't just about infusing your home with that classic woody aroma, it's also about cleansing in Feng Shui. And here's why you should try it.
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Should You Buy an IKEA Kitchen? Here's What a Professional Designer Thinks of This Budget Kitchen Brand
Are IKEA kitchens worth it? We weigh up the pros and cons of the Swedish furniture brand's kitchen offering, so you know what to expect
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
Balcony Storage Ideas — 6 Concepts to Transform Your Deck into an Organized Outdoor Space
If you have a balcony holding outdoor gear and miscellaneous items, these expert tips will make sure your belongings are organized with nifty storage solutions.
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
5 Things That Are Disrupting Your Garden's Feng Shui That You Might Not Know About
If you're interested in getting your garden Feng Shui ready for spring, adopt these expert dos now. Also, remember to avoid the don'ts for a harmonious space.
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
8 Actually-Stylish Utility Room Countertop Ideas — Because, Yes It Needs to Be Practical, But You Want It to Look Good, Too
Layouts and materials that will make your daily chores more enjoyable
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
6 Easy Things You Can Do Today to Feng Shui Your Front Door — And Supercharge Your Home's Good Energy
Set the bar for good first impressions by enhancing your front door with the power of Feng Shui. It's simple with these tips from practitioners
By Amiya Baratan Published