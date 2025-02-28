Style Your Bird of Paradise Like Kris Jenner Did — Or Take a Note From One of These Experts Instead

Kris Jenner did it best. She styled this luxurious plant in her home, and well, we're a little bit obsessed. Jenner's dazzling placement of her bird of paradise plant — also known as Strelitzia reginae — has been on our minds. Adding a sense of extravagance to the space, the star placed this plant on either side of her classically, curved staircase — making a design statement that we approve of.

Native to South Africa but adored around the world for its striking tropical flowers, bird of paradise is an it-girl of the plant world through and through. With its wonderfully oversized stems and unique floral silhouettes, these houseplants can completely upstyle any space. Step one is to learn how to grow and care for a bird of paradise indoors, or you could skip the work and adopt one from your local nursery. Step two, and our favorite part of adopting this houseplant, involves styling it for maximum appeal.

While mastering the art of styling houseplants can sometimes take a village, we've made it as simple as possible by providing tips straight from interior designers. So, by the end of it, your bird of paradise will get the flowers it deserves.

1. Pick a Pretty Planter

Choose a planter that complements this plant's sculptural form. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Interior designer Nina Lichtenstein explains that a flamboyant houseplant like a bird of paradise deserves a planter that matches its dramatic presence — and we couldn't agree more. After all, the last thing you want is to let down these tropical indoor flowers.

"A sleek, oversized ceramic planter in a neutral color, such as white, black, or earthy terracotta, creates a refined look," she suggests. "For a more organic feel, consider a textured or woven basket planter that brings warmth and contrast to its glossy green leaves."

While picking your planter, Nina warns us to ensure the pot is sturdy, as this plant can grow quite tall and needs a stable base to flourish.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Nina Lichtenstein is the founder and principal designer of her eponymous interior design studio that specializes in customized living spaces. Her recognizable calling card includes serene palettes, diverse textures, and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials. For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise on projects spanning the North East. Over the years, Nina has become known for designing spaces that inspire wonder, drawing the eye from one to another, inside and outside, night or day.

2. Scale It to the Space

Think about how the size of your plant can impact a certain area of your home. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

According to Elana Mendelson, principal designer at Elana Designs, a clever tip to remember when styling tall indoor plants like bird of paradise is to scale them to the space.

"In a smaller room, opt for a younger bird of paradise in a mid-sized pot placed on a sturdy counter or plant stand," she says. "In a larger space, allow it to reach its full height, balancing tall furniture or high ceilings."

Now this is exactly what Kris Jenner did in her iconic family home from the early days of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. By her split staircase sat two sprawling bird of paradise plants, flanking the pathway to the center of the home. The result? A dramatic entryway with the bird of paradise plants greeting guests with charm.

And while the actual interiors of the now-for-sale home may be a tad dated, this bird of paradise styling trick will never go out of style.

Elana Mendelson Social Links Navigation CEO and principal designer at Elana Designs Elana Mendelson is an industry design leader and the CEO and principal designer of Elana Designs, a boutique interior design firm. Born and raised in the greater DMV, Elana designs interiors for families where beauty and aesthetics meet function and versatility. With over 20 years of experience, her expertise spans new construction, renovations, and full-scope furnishings. She thoughtfully partners with select families, overseeing every aspect of the project, from creative conception and curation to cohesive construction and completion.

3. Balance With Low Furniture

Let your plant shine and be the focal point of your space. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

Because bird of paradise plants grow to be quite the leggy houseplants, Nina points out that they pair beautifully with low-profile furniture.

"A mid-century modern sideboard, a plush lounge chair, or a contemporary bench allows the plant's height to shine without overwhelming the space," she notes. "Personally, I find that keeping furniture around it at a lower level creates visual balance."

So if you happen to be thumbing through living room ideas and are interested in letting your bird of paradise shine, put Nina's advice into play.

4. Contrast with a Bold Color Palette

Color? Yes please! (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

When it comes to decorating with houseplants, a brilliant way to take your styling to the next level is to sit it against a wall that fashions a complementary color.

As far as bird of paradise goes, Nina tells us that these houseplants tend to pop beautifully against rich, moody wall colors like deep navy, forest green, or charcoal gray.

"If you prefer lighter tones, a crisp white wall enhances its tropical appeal, creating a fresh and airy look," she says. "And adding a gallery wall behind it with framed artwork can further anchor it in the space."

5. Mix and Match Textures

Mixing textures is a great way to add dimension into a space. (Image credit: Happy Houseplants)

Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies, tells us that creating a lush indoor garden with bird of paradise offers us the perfect opportunity to experiment with a cocktail of textures.

"To enhance its tropical aesthetic, style it with natural materials like rattan, wood, or linen," she suggests. "A jute rug, a wooden plant stand, or textured cushions can also create such a gorgeous nature-inspired space."

This is a nifty hack for maximalists looking for a way to make their bird of paradise plants the star of the room. A little texture goes a long way and with natural aesthetics like rattan returning in the name of boho chic interiors, you simply can't go wrong.

Jo Lambell Social Links Navigation Founder of Beards & Daisies Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a 6ft Monstera home on public transport. "I realized there had to be a better way to get plants delivered," This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, it offers a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer-plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading plant love and sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.

6. Create a Lush Corner

Creating a lush corner will brighten up even the darkest of spots in your home. (Image credit: Francisco Nogueira Design: Nuno Nascimento Arquitectos)

Sometimes, when left to their own devices, a singular bird of paradise all on its own can come across a bit bare. So rather than leaving it as a solitary plant, Nina suggests surrounding it with a mix of complementary greenery.

"Snake plants, ZZ plants, and pothos add texture without competing with their height," she explains. "Pairing it with different leaf shapes creates a layered, indoor jungle effect that feels intentional rather than cluttered."

And considering that lush indoor plant corners are approved by the creative likes of Nate Berkus and Benny Blanco, this concept needs no second thought.

7. Elevate It (Literally)

Turn your plant into a statuesque figure. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

"Since bird of paradise plants can grow between four to eight feet indoors, elevating them slightly on a stand can make them appear even more statuesque," says Nina. "A minimal black or brass stand enhances a modern aesthetic, while a wooden or rattan stand complements a bohemian or natural interior."

Considering Kris Jenner's love for plant pedestals, this is another styling tip that our favorite momager swears by. And if it's good enough for Kris, it's good enough for us.

However, when picking a pedestal or a plinth, just be sure to select a stand that's strong enough to hold the weight of your growing bird of paradise.

No.160 Pot View at John Lewis Price: £60

Size: Medium Turns out I like my planters like I like my jewelry — in mixed metals. This Design Project No.160 Pot from John Lewis offers just that in a plant pedestal hybrid that's perfectly mod chic. Pedestal View at H&M Price: £99

Color: Dark Brown If you're looking for a simple yet elegant pedestal to elevate your bird of paradise, we'd recommend keeping an eye out for this gorgeous dark brown stand from H&M. nkuku Zadie Terracotta Planter View at Anthropologie Price: £150

Color: Neutral If the vibe of your home is earthy and grounded, this nkuku Zadie Terracotta Planter from Anthropologie will fit right into your interior aesthetic while giving your bird of paradise a charming home.

FAQs

What Pairs Well With Bird of Paradise?

Nina tells us that bird of paradise pairs beautifully with natural materials like woven cane, raw wood, and ceramic textures to complement its organic feel. She also recommends styling these houseplants with earthy tones like warm neutrals, terracotta, and deep greens to enhance their tropical nature.

"If you're going for a mid-century modern look, clean lines, and sculptural furniture will echo its bold silhouette," she adds. "Plus, you can't go wrong with layered greenery featuring snake plants, monstera, and trailing pothos to create a lush, curated look. Not to mention statement planters to ground the plant’s impressive size."

Where Is the Best Place to Put a Bird of Paradise?

Bird of paradise plants require their fair share of sunlight for steady growth. So they thrive in window-clad corners that receive plenty of sun. Typically, this requires housing them near south or west-facing windows.

However, if your home isn't window-rich, you can always opt for indoor grow lights to take over instead.

We believe that there are specific houseplants for each zodiac sign and as it happens, bird of paradise and Aries seem to be the perfect match. However, even if you identify with a different star sign and love the look of a bird of paradise, these houseplants are worth a pick.

Trust us. Treat your bird of paradise to pride of place in your home and watch as the houseplant's glossy foliage enriches the space and compliments fall to your indoor garden unlike ever before.