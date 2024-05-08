Kris Jenner’s Method for Displaying Houseplants Looks So Elevated — 'It’s the Perfect Way to Brighten up a Boring Corner!'

If you're a fan of the Kardashians and have watched their day-to-day lives play out on television, then you're probably aware of the fact that Kris Jenner is a jack of many trades - with one of those trades being an eye for home trends. Throughout the seasons, she has taken pride in making her residence a chic home for inhabitants and visitors alike. And so when we spotted this clever decorative hack in the corner of a recent social media upload, we were hooked on adopting it for ourselves.

Curious to hear from the specialists, we spoke to a couple of experts to find out more about Kris' method of styling houseplants, alongside some tips on which plants look best when staged in this ornamental manner. Decorating with houseplants is a simple yet efficient way to dress up any room and if you haven't tried it before, you might want to take a note from Kris and showcase your plants with pride.

Plants atop pedestals for a touch of opulence

In a recent Instagram post by Kris Jenner, we noticed that she had highlighted her gorgeous indoor plant arrangement by giving it pride of place on a gorgeous marble pedestal. And while we were admiring the reality TV star herself, we couldn't help but get caught up in this genius trick for styling houseplants. The concept of giving your plant a stage of its own to flow from is a strategic styling tip that can elevate any plant arrangement.

While tall indoor plants are known for their ability to refresh any living space, they aren't always the most convenient option. Amanda Wiss, founder of Urban Staging, tells us that using pedestals for houseplants can be used to give the impression of a larger plant without using as much square footage.

'Pedestals can be an alternative to palms and banana plants if you don't have as much space for a large, tall plant,' she says. 'A fern or pothos can be placed on a pedestal to keep an organic element at eye level, giving the impression that they're larger than they are.' So, if you're not looking to invest in a larger plant or if you're simply uninterested in the added maintenance that comes with them, placing them atop a column, pedestal, or even upon an accent side table might do the trick.

When it comes to the best flora to feature on an elevated space, plant expert Paris Lalicata recommends trailing or bushy plants including the Boston fern, pothos, trailing hoyas, philodendron green, and maranta. 'You can also experiment with structural, vertical plants like the money tree, stromanthe, parlor palm, aglaonema, and dracaena,' she says.

According to Paris, placing indoor container plants on columns and pedestals can create captivating focal points in any space. 'Depending on your aesthetic, you can decorate your home with plant pedestals made of wood, stone, metal, or fiberglass, based on the finish that best compliments your space,' she says. And if you're looking to take the trend a step further, Paris suggests utilizing pendant lights or spotlights to highlight the plant's features while creating a dramatic effect.

No matter whether you keep it simple or go extra with this styling technique, your plants are guaranteed to grab more attention than they would when placed below the regular line of sight. So we recommend giving your plants a stand of their own as it's the perfect approach to ensure that your home is up on the trends and it's also a surefire way to truly keep up with the Kardashians.

