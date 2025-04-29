Plants in Test Tube Candelabras? There's a Stylish New Way to Show Off Your Propagation Skills

If you have a flourishing indoor garden and a thirst for expanding your collection of houseplants, chances are you've tried your hand at plant propagation. And while there's something simple and beautiful about jars of cuttings, I've always wondered if there was a better way to display my skills.

So when I stumbled upon this brilliant idea for a plant propagation candelabra, I was pleasantly surprised at the ease of the concept, considering the elevated stylishness it brings to the concept. Decorating with plants and their cuttings, in particular, just got a whole lot chicer.

Best of all? It's easy to execute and only requires two items. Here's how to get the look.

A post shared by Lorri Zander (@lorrileezander) A photo posted by on

Test Tube Candelabras Are the Latest Plant Propagation Craze

Who knew a couple of cuttings and a candelabra could make for such an eye-catching focal point? (Image credit: Lorri Zander)

I'm always looking to houseplant content creators for inspiration, and when I scrolled past plant enthusiast Lorri Zander's propagation candelabra on Instagram, it was a no-brainer like and save to my growing folder of houseplant trends.

As showcased in her video, she uses Base Vase's Bud Vases and a classic candelabra to display her plant cuttings of the season. "The propagation candelabra idea came about through a creative collaboration with Base Vase," she tells me. "Their vases, used in the design, are a gorgeous, artful way to display plant propagations."

Now, if you're based in the US, then Base Vase's silicone-tipped propagation tubes are readily available on Amazon. However, if you're like me and based elsewhere, I find that this idea can be easily DIY-ed at home.

All you really need is a candelabra that fits the space you choose, some water propagation plants, and a couple of test tubes that fit the bases of your candelabra.

Lorri Zander Social Links Navigation Plant Expert Lorri is a plant enthusiast and content creator passionate about helping others bring life to their homes through beautiful, easy-to-care-for plants. On her Instagram page, she shares plant care tips, styling ideas and DIY projects to inspire plant lovers of all levels. Her goal is for everyone to feel confident creating the plant filled spaces of their dreams.

Amazon Propagation Test Tubes £27.55 at Amazon UK Quantity: 6 Test Tubes These Propagation Test Tubes from Amazon are made from clear glass and come with a cleaning brush, too. These measure in at 30 mm x 200 mm, so it's important to make sure that your candelabra's holders are wide enough to accommodate each glass. Wayfair Aluminium Tabletop Centrepiece Candelabra £101.99 at Wayfair UK Size: 40 cm H x 40 cm W x 80 cm D You can use one of your own, but if you're on the hunt, this Aluminium Tabletop Centrepiece Candelabra from has a retro-style romance that's perfect for cuttings or candles. SSENSE Catcliffe Candelabra by Soho Home £475 at SSENSE Color: Gold And if you're not a DIY-er but are interested in a similar aesthetic, this Catcliffe Candelabra by Soho Home from SSENSE features beautiful brushed brass and three candle slots that are cutting-compatible.

Pop it on a side table by a window and watch as your cuttings grow. (Image credit: Lorri Zander)

When it comes to growing your cuttings in a candelabra, Lorri tells me that it’s a fairly low-maintenance way to root new plants. "The tubes can be removed and washed as needed, and water can be topped off from time to time," she adds.

"This candelabra was added to our primary bedroom as a lovely focal point near our fireplace. Especially since we love having live plants and propagations in our room."

And like Lorri, you can style the propagation candelabra as bedroom plants, or you can also keep them by a window-clad living room corner for a green finishing touch.

That's the beauty of this DIY, it makes decorating with plant cuttings a breeze and can finally clear your windowsill of the row of propagation jars it inevitably ends up hosting.

Etsy Houseplant Propagation Station £20 at Etsy UK & I Includes: Wooden Stand + 5 Glass Test Tubes If you prefer a simpler display, this Houseplant Propagation Station from Etsy is perfect for wall-mounting or sitting on a countertop by your indoor garden. Etsy Propagation Vase £19.83 at Etsy UK & I Material: Pine Wood + Glass Another gorgeous Etsy find is this Propagation Vase. Smoothly crafted to hold a vase, I recommend pairing a couple of them together to create a small menagerie of plants. Amazon Plant Terrarium Propagation Stand £17.98 at Amazon UK Shape: Bulb I found this Plant Terrarium Propagation Stand on Amazon, and the curved bulb silhouette of the test tubes immediately caught my eye. It's a fun take on the classic design.

FAQs

What Else Can You Use Propagation Test Tubes For?

Although this plant propagation candelabra is a concept catering to cuttings, I believe that you can also use it as a makeshift floral centerpiece to display your favorite seasonal stems.

When decorating with flowers, simply pop a couple of your latest cut blooms in each tube, and you can also include some flowing green feathered foliage to add a touch of visual intrigue to the display.

You no longer have any excuse to leave your jars of plant cuttings teetering on narrow sills and open shelves anymore. This propagation candelabra concept may come across as a tad extra, but it's a gorgeous way to hoist your cuttings and show off your skills while you're at it.