Plants in Test Tube Candelabras? There's a Stylish New Way to Show Off Your Propagation Skills
Hint: It pairs propagation test tubes and a candelabra for a striking display
If you have a flourishing indoor garden and a thirst for expanding your collection of houseplants, chances are you've tried your hand at plant propagation. And while there's something simple and beautiful about jars of cuttings, I've always wondered if there was a better way to display my skills.
So when I stumbled upon this brilliant idea for a plant propagation candelabra, I was pleasantly surprised at the ease of the concept, considering the elevated stylishness it brings to the concept. Decorating with plants and their cuttings, in particular, just got a whole lot chicer.
Best of all? It's easy to execute and only requires two items. Here's how to get the look.
A post shared by Lorri Zander (@lorrileezander)
A photo posted by on
Test Tube Candelabras Are the Latest Plant Propagation Craze
I'm always looking to houseplant content creators for inspiration, and when I scrolled past plant enthusiast Lorri Zander's propagation candelabra on Instagram, it was a no-brainer like and save to my growing folder of houseplant trends.
As showcased in her video, she uses Base Vase's Bud Vases and a classic candelabra to display her plant cuttings of the season. "The propagation candelabra idea came about through a creative collaboration with Base Vase," she tells me. "Their vases, used in the design, are a gorgeous, artful way to display plant propagations."
Now, if you're based in the US, then Base Vase's silicone-tipped propagation tubes are readily available on Amazon. However, if you're like me and based elsewhere, I find that this idea can be easily DIY-ed at home.
All you really need is a candelabra that fits the space you choose, some water propagation plants, and a couple of test tubes that fit the bases of your candelabra.
Lorri is a plant enthusiast and content creator passionate about helping others bring life to their homes through beautiful, easy-to-care-for plants. On her Instagram page, she shares plant care tips, styling ideas and DIY projects to inspire plant lovers of all levels. Her goal is for everyone to feel confident creating the plant filled spaces of their dreams.
Quantity: 6 Test Tubes
These Propagation Test Tubes from Amazon are made from clear glass and come with a cleaning brush, too. These measure in at 30 mm x 200 mm, so it's important to make sure that your candelabra's holders are wide enough to accommodate each glass.
Size: 40 cm H x 40 cm W x 80 cm D
You can use one of your own, but if you're on the hunt, this Aluminium Tabletop Centrepiece Candelabra from has a retro-style romance that's perfect for cuttings or candles.
When it comes to growing your cuttings in a candelabra, Lorri tells me that it’s a fairly low-maintenance way to root new plants. "The tubes can be removed and washed as needed, and water can be topped off from time to time," she adds.
"This candelabra was added to our primary bedroom as a lovely focal point near our fireplace. Especially since we love having live plants and propagations in our room."
And like Lorri, you can style the propagation candelabra as bedroom plants, or you can also keep them by a window-clad living room corner for a green finishing touch.
That's the beauty of this DIY, it makes decorating with plant cuttings a breeze and can finally clear your windowsill of the row of propagation jars it inevitably ends up hosting.
Includes: Wooden Stand + 5 Glass Test Tubes
If you prefer a simpler display, this Houseplant Propagation Station from Etsy is perfect for wall-mounting or sitting on a countertop by your indoor garden.
Material: Pine Wood + Glass
Another gorgeous Etsy find is this Propagation Vase. Smoothly crafted to hold a vase, I recommend pairing a couple of them together to create a small menagerie of plants.
FAQs
What Else Can You Use Propagation Test Tubes For?
Although this plant propagation candelabra is a concept catering to cuttings, I believe that you can also use it as a makeshift floral centerpiece to display your favorite seasonal stems.
When decorating with flowers, simply pop a couple of your latest cut blooms in each tube, and you can also include some flowing green feathered foliage to add a touch of visual intrigue to the display.
You no longer have any excuse to leave your jars of plant cuttings teetering on narrow sills and open shelves anymore. This propagation candelabra concept may come across as a tad extra, but it's a gorgeous way to hoist your cuttings and show off your skills while you're at it.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
Bouclé vs Corduroy — The Difference Between The Textured Fabrics That Have Captured Our Collective Attention Lately
For years, bouclé has captivated the interior design scene. But corduroy might be giving the quiet luxury fabric a run for its money
By Devin Toolen
-
The 70s Are Back, Baby, but Not All Trends From the Decade Deserve a Revival — Here's the Looks to Avoid That Will Just Date Your Home
From an overwhelming use of orange to toilet carpets (eww!), designers reveal which 70s interior trends are best kept in the past
By Devin Toolen
-
Which Spring Home Scent Matches Your Star Sign? This Is What Your Home Should Smell Like Right Now, According to the Zodiac
Choosing a home scent that matches your personality is the best way to create a space that feels perfectly your own. So find your zodiac and the scent to match.
By Amiya Baratan
-
I've Discovered This Floristry 'Recipe' That's the Trade Secret to Elevating Your Grocery Store Flowers at Home
Commonly used to create the perfect color palette in interior design, this rule also works in floristry. Here's how to use it for your spring arrangements.
By Amiya Baratan
-
These Are the Dos and Don'ts of Bamboo Plant Placement — Follow This to Avoid Bad Feng Shui
By following the experts' guidance on where to place this houseplant you can usher luck, wealth, and prosperity into your home
By Lilith Hudson
-
Is It Okay to Have a Mirror Facing a Door in Feng Shui? The Verdict Is In and It Just Might Surprise You
Decorating your home with mirrors calls for intention if you're dressing your space in accordance with Feng Shui. Here's what you should know.
By Amiya Baratan
-
4 Things to Unpack as Soon as You Move House — For a Comfortable and Organized Fresh Start
If you have a major move in the works and you're looking to prepare in advance, this is the starter kit you need to properly set up your new home.
By Amiya Baratan
-
10 Decluttering Challenges to Have on Your Radar This Year — For a Tidier, More Mindful Home
If you're interested in transforming your home for the better, here are 10 decluttering challenges I recommend for a professionally tidy space.
By Amiya Baratan
-
Biophilic Decluttering — What to Take Out of Your Home (and What to Put in) for a More Natural Home
Try your hand at biophilic decluttering to ground your interiors, connect to the environment, and cure chronic clutter in one go. Here's how.
By Amiya Baratan
-
The 10 Different Types of Kitchen Taps — And the Pros and Cons of Each One to Know Before You Pick
From sleek pull-outs to vintage bridge taps, explore 10 kitchen tap styles that mix function, flair, and a splash of cool
By Linda Clayton