These 11 Plant-Obsessed Instagram Accounts Are My Go-to for Care and Styling Inspo (and They Should Be Yours too)

Although Pinterest has been my source of inspiration for all things plant styling for a while now, I recently discovered that Instagram hosts a community of chic and clever green-thumbed creators that are just as insightful.

Decorating with plants is more than just housing your collection in pretty planters. It's about how you position them, where you place them, and even how you care for them. After all, a wilting leaf or two is a vibe-vampire if there ever was one.

So if you're looking for a couple of friendly faces to grace your algorithm with beautiful aesthetics and genius tips, these are the experts I recommend checking out.

1. Plant Daddies

Founded by Macy Lucarelli, Dane Jordan, and Kenny Rickerd in 2020, I'd be remiss if I weren't to shout out what has quickly become one of my favorite plant-obsessed Instagram accounts — The Plant Daddies.

If you love your tall indoor plants but haven't a clue how to truly let them shine, they have a number of creative projects that masterfully spotlight sprawling interior trees with absolute class.

Not only do they source beautiful native plants from across the globe, but if you live in the OC or in LA, you can experience some of their interiorscaping art for yourself.

2. Hilton Carter

Hilton Carter is a Livingetc favorite and for good reason. Having penned five brilliant books, hosting a podcast about plants (and so much more), and still delivering on some lovely Instagram content — Hilton is an expert worth following.

He gives 'indoor jungle' a whole new meaning and one look at his grid will have you convinced that he knows his stuff. Not only is his home wonderfully accessorized with heaps of glowing green plants, but so is his studio.

And if you're looking for advice on how to extend your beloved collection of houseplants, Hilton's plant propagation guide is exactly what you need to avoid overcrowding in the process. Plus, his propagation vessels like this Double Maple Cradle are the perfect addition to your gardening arsenal.

3. James Whiting

I recently came across London-based plant stylist James Whiting while studying the top houseplant styling mistakes that are best avoided, and I've been obsessed with his eye for aesthetics ever since.

Think bold splashes of colors and bright planters, complemented by thriving houseplants glimmering in their glossy green stature. That's what James and his brand 'Plants By There' bring to your indoor garden.

If you could blend the concept of dopamine décor with this verdant hobby, you'd land on James' Instagram — no doubt. And if you're like me, it'll send you into a spiral of saves and likes in no time.

4. The Goth Garden

Now, say you're not into pops of color and you prefer the mysterious allure of a monochromatic indoor or outdoor garden, Chloe Hurst and her goth garden should be your first virtual destination.

I had the chance to interview Chloe last year, and as brooding and dark as her garden might be, she is both kind and immensely gifted with her goth green thumb.

Specializing in romantic, black (and sometimes deep maroon) gardenscapes, her Instagram is a fountain of planting ideas for all those veering towards a gothic theme.

5. Secateur Me Baby

I first came across Secateur Me Baby while looking for plant accessories that are as efficient as they are stylish, and have since stuck around for their brilliant plant care advice.

Founded by Mike Sullivan in 2020, the brand is perfect for beginner gardeners looking to pick up some expert tricks to aid in fostering this newfound hobby. From rescuing mushy plant cuttings to tips to avoid overwatering, Mike's advice is sure to come in handy.

Plus, Secateur Me Baby has a range of plant accessories that are far from the eyesores that tend to adorn container gardens. If this Tangerine Boa Plant Stake doesn't convince you, I don't know what will.

6. Houseplant Journal

Next on my list of gardening Instagram creators is none other than Darryl Cheng. Virtually known as the Houseplant Journal, Darryl has cultivated a loyal following of fellow gardening enthusiasts through his helpful insight on daily care.

So if you're wondering why your peace lily leaves are turning brown or if you have any queries about monstera care, a scroll or two through Darryl's page will lend you all the advice you need.

He's not shy when opening up about common plant care problems and is always proactive in his hunt for a solution, which makes him a reliable expert worth leaning on.

7. Benji Le

With a flair for gardening and interiors, Benji Le is a plant-obsessed Instagram creator who will immediately inspire you with his take on interiorscaping in style.

When it comes to Benji's plant style, it's all about grounded aesthetics with minimalist houseplants all tied together with simple yet sleek styling techniques. Which doubles up as verdant décor ideas that are actually easy to implement in your home.

And if there's anything you end up adopting from his expertise, let it be his tutorial on the art of kokedama. Especially since all things moss happen to be one of the major houseplant trends for 2025.

8. Pass That Plant

Melbourne-based plant expert Jacintha Webster is another creator I frequently find myself looking to for gems of advice on plant maintenance. Also founded during the pandemic in 2020 (I'm beginning to notice a trend here), she has swiftly become an expert in the field.

What was once a simple hobby has now grown into a full-blown lifestyle that she has generously chosen to share with her like-minded online community. My personal favorite has to be her album of time-lapse bottom-watering houseplant reels.

There's just something about watching droopy houseplants slowly come alive while gently quenching their thirst. But aside from these satisfying videos, she also has some nifty gardening recommendations that will likely go straight from her grid to your cart.

9. Plant Savvy

Started by Savannah Toal in 2021, Plant Savvy is another indoor gardening content creator I cannot recommend enough. After trading the corporate world for the plant space, Savannah and her team have managed to cultivate an interiorscaping brand that's IG-friendly.

Although Nashville-based, their Instagram manages to reach gardening enthusiasts far and wide with decorating tips and tricks galore. So if you're looking for no-nonsense, educational, creative insight, give them a look.

Savannah's sunny demeanour, coupled with her plant intellect, makes her an inspiration in the green content community. And if her grid is proof of anything, it's that she can turn any space into a nook of focal foliage in just a couple of spruces.

10. Blossom Effect

Under the virtual alias Blossom Effect is the houseplant expert Paige Tailyn with green-thumbed guidance for days. From loss blooms growth, and Paige is a prime example of this.

Inspired by the loss of her grandmother in 2016, Paige founded Blossom Effect and began growing a platform that empowers Black and brown communities by promoting inclusivity and personal growth through plant education.

"Blossom Effect is my dedication to equality and meaningful change, reflecting my values as a Black, queer woman," Paige tells me. And alongside this admirable mission is an abundance of honest content that isn't afraid to de-influence you from cookie-cutter trends and tricks that aren't meant to stand the test of time.

11. Chantel Gray

Last but certainly not least, I recommend directing your Instagram to Chantel Gray. Not only does she have a knack for plant care but she also has plenty of DIY ideas worth bringing into your indoor jungle.

With a mix of timeless plants like pothos to unique houseplants like hoya carnosa, Chantel's advice spans the depths of an array of plant varieties. And what's better is she's always finding new ways to spotlight her collection.

But above all, if you're looking for clever ways to hang indoor plants, look no further. With a trailing plant in every other room, she is well-equipped at giving vining houseplants the silhouette they so deserve.

If my screen time is indicative of anything, it's that I spend far too much time ascroll. But I will say that finding these wonderful people doing what they do best is a fringe benefit that has significantly improved my houseplant game.

So whether its styling advice you seek or some insight into plant care itself, you now have a list that will far from disappoint.