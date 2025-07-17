10 Types of Cactus That Will Bring the Cool Factor to Any Room

If you ask me, there are three key elements that are essential to any well-designed indoor garden. Texture, height, and dimension. And if there's one plant that effectively delivers on all fronts, it's cacti.

This is exactly what makes decorating with cacti a breeze. But if you truly want to curate a collection of cacti that injects visual intrigue, it's all about layering with variety.

So, let's explore the ten types of cacti suitable for an interior garden that's easy to care for and interesting to look at.

1. Bunny Ear Cactus

Bunny ear cacti is an adorable addition to any plant corner. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

The bunny ear cactus is one of the best types of cacti for houseplants. With this adorably-named variety, biophilic designer Shayla Owodunni explains that you can expect whimsy, personality, and movement.

"Its pad-like 'ears', dotted in golden fuzz, grow playfully and asymmetrically, giving it a character-rich presence," she notes. "It adds charm to styled shelves or sunny windowsills and pairs beautifully with playful pottery."

Similar to most of the varieties to follow, cactus care is relatively easy since these plants thrive with little maintenance. My recommendation for this variety is the Bunny Ear Cactus by Cambridge Bee from Amazon.

Shayla Owodunni Social Links Navigation Biophilic Designer Shayla Owodunni is a biophilic designer, educator, and founder of The Plant Penthouse, a Minneapolis-based botanical design studio and lifestyle brand cultivating wellbeing through nature-inspired interiors. Known for her editorial eye and intentional approach to greenery and wellness-driven dwellings, Shayla believes our spaces should be as grounding as they are gorgeous, and that green thumbs can be grown with grace.

2. Ladyfinger Cactus

Ladyfinger cactus' compact clusters are an eye-catching flourish. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

According to gardening expert Tony O'Neill, the ladyfinger cactus is another winning variety of this prickly family. Also known as mammillaria elongata, this variety has plenty to offer.

"The ladyfinger cactus offers compact clusters of cylindrical stems with golden spines," he explains. "Its soft, textured appearance suits minimalist shelves or small containers."

And if you want to skip the growing time and bring this variety into your home fully grown, then this Ladyfinger Cactus from Amazon should be on your radar. Even in the cold, winter cactus care will be easier than most, and your ladyfinger variety will be happily thriving.

Tony O'Neill Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert Tony O'Neill is a gardening expert and best-selling author. He is an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 442,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through his award-winning website, Simplify Gardening, he shares his passion for gardening and sustainability. He has authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

3. Moon Cactus

Tiny but mighty, moon cacti packs a punch in color. (Image credit: Amazon)

When you think of the best indoor plants to add color, the moon cactus might not be the most obvious choice. But these cheerful little cacti deserve a spot on the roster for their punchy colors.

"Also known as gymnocalycium mihanovichii, moon cacti feature vibrant, colorful tops grafted onto green rootstock," says Tony. "They add a playful, unexpected pop of color in small spaces."

I'm in love with the look of these funky mini plants and have already shifted this set of 3 Colorful Moon Cacti by Carbeth Plants from wishlist to cart.

4. Ball Cactus

Small, round and perfectly prickly, ball cacti is another great choice. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

When I asked Shayla to explain what ball cactus brings to an indoor garden, she said: "Symmetry, tradition, and sometimes, surprise." And at first glance, I can tell that she's spot on.

"This rounded, ribbed cactus has a beautiful bluish-green hue and often surprises with bright yellow flowers. A subtle nod to desert geometry, it plays beautifully in bright window vignettes, tabletop arrangements, or layered plant shelves."

My recommendation for introducing this cactus variety to your space is this Parodia Magnifica Ball Cactus from Between Two Thorns.

5. Golden Barrel Cactus

A classic cactus variety, the golden barrel is a winning choice. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Mandy Moore's window garden might feature this stunning variety of cacti, but if you don't have the space the starlet does, Tony tells me that you can actually grow golden barrel cacti indoors.

"Think iconic spherical shape with bold, symmetrical spines," he adds. "I recommend the golden barrel for a sculptural statement piece, perfect for modern or industrial interiors."

I found this Golden Barrel Cactus Growing Kit from Gardening Express that allows you to nurture this brilliant variety from seed to sapling and beyond.

6. Fairy Castle Cactus

Bring a touch of storybook magic to your cactus garden with this pick. (Image credit: Etsy)

Typically, a fairytale garden for children would have to come to life outside the walls of your home and in your backyard. But with the fairy tale cactus, Shayla tells me that you can bring in some whimsy, height, and a unique fairy tale feel.

"Its branching towers grow slowly but steadily, resembling the turrets of a miniature storybook castle," she notes. "This cactus is perfect for smaller shelves or as a contrast to more fluid plant forms. These are a personal favorite for dreamy interiors or imaginative plant styling."

Dopamine decor for the green-thumbed, this Fairy Castle Cactus from Etsy is a wonderful addition to any bland space in need of a spruce.

7. Variegated Prickly Pear

With stems that look painted on, this variegated prickly pear cactus is my personal favorite. (Image credit: eBay)

If it's pattern, contrast, and a botanical edge you're after, Shayla tells me that the variegated prickly pear cactus is your best bet. If you love plants with white and green leaves, you'll love this cacti crossover.

"This Prickly Pear variety is a standout. It's high-contrast coloring with creamy-white marbling creates instant intrigue and modern design sensibility," she says. "A perfect match for sculptural or matte ceramic planters and contemporary interiors."

I found this Variegated Prickly Pear Spineless Plant from The Dragonfruit Farm on eBay, and it has me sold on the beauty of this indoor cactus variety.

8. Totem Pole Cactus

Height, texture and plenty of plant personality. (Image credit: eBay)

The totem pole cactus, or lophocereus schottii var. monstrosus, is another top-tier cactus variety that flourishes indoors. Shayla tells me that this cactus type offers height, abstract form, and surreal presence.

"With its sculptural, spineless silhouette, this wrinkled column serves as a living art sculpture. A true conversation starter, it pairs beautifully with soft minimalism or wabi-sabi-inspired interiors."

This Set of 4 Lophocereus Schottii Plants by Peace Garden allows you to start a mini totem pole cacti garden that will look beautiful in a home office or a bathroom ledge.

9. Christmas Cactus

Perfect for fresh cacti foliage around the year. (Image credit: Crocus)

"The Christmas cactus is all about seasonal elegance, familiarity, and soft texture," says Shayla, and I couldn't agree more. From watering a Christmas cactus to repotting a Christmas cactus when the time is right, this variety is fairly simple to help along.

"Technically a jungle cactus, this tropical epiphyte produces bright, trailing blooms in the winter," she notes. "Often living over a century, it offers gentle movement and a soft nod to tradition. This is the plant destined to be passed down through generations."

This Pink Christmas Cactus 'Exotic Dancer' from Crocus is my favorite. But if you prefer brighter flowers, this Christmas Cactus ' Caribbean Dancer' might be more your vibe.

10. Mistletoe Cactus

Trailing vines that dress up any hanging planter with zero effort. (Image credit: eBay)

Keeping on the holiday foliage trend, we have mistletoe cactus. This is one of my favorite cactus varieties, and the best part is that extending this variety is especially straightforward.

"This type of cactus also goes by rhipsalis baccifera," says Tony. "It hosts thin, trailing stems that work well in hanging baskets. Ideal for softening corners and adding greenery to humid indoor areas."

Alongside our guide on mistletoe cactus propagation, these Rhipsalis Baccifera Cassytha Chain Cactus Mistletoe Cuttings from Chop & Prop are all you need to start your own collection.

FAQs

What Is the Lifespan of An Indoor Cactus?

If you’re looking for an indoor plant destined to be in your life for the long haul, Shayla explains that cacti could be what you’ve been looking for. "Nurtured under the right conditions, most indoor cacti will reward you with a lifespan of anywhere from 10 to 100 years, if not longer," she says.

"Some slow-growing varieties have even been known to outlast their original plant parents and be passed through the generations! Who knew plants could be a family heirloom? Thriving on intentional neglect, they are truly plants of patience and longevity, which is part of their timeless appeal in modern, minimalist spaces. Cacti certainly teach you how to eradicate haste, observe more, and fuss less."



If you want to mix up your cactus garden while keeping to the green, low-maintenance aesthetic, then our guide to the best succulents for indoors should be your next read.