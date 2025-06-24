6 Types of Orchids You Should Grow as Houseplants If You've Got a Stylish Home — Number 4 Is My Favorite for a Pretty, Floral Flourish

I love gifting my green-thumbed friends a plant or two to celebrate any new chapter in their lives. And recently, my favorite potted present has been orchids. A little flowering, a little foliage — it's pretty perfect.

Not to mention, they make for elegant houseplants. That is, if you've got your orchid care routine down and you're picking the right types of orchids to grow indoors. And the latter is critical, for by picking the wrong variety, you're unintentionally setting yourself up for a failing plant from the outset.

So let's take a look at the best types of orchids to grow as houseplants for a gift that keeps on giving.

1. Phalaenopsis Orchids

A classic variety that's unfailingly pretty. (Image credit: Westerlay Orchids)

Whether you know them as gemstone, moth, or cascade orchids, phalaenopsis orchids are one of the best varieties for an indoor garden. Virginia Hayes, indoor plant expert at Westerlay Orchids, tells me that these beautiful flowers are a rewarding addition.

"They thrive in bright, indirect sunlight and are great for any home location," she says. "They require little maintenance and are easy to care for. Also, remember that they must have proper drainage and bark for a long-lasting orchid."

IKEA's Phalaenopsis Potted Plant is a great way to bring these plants into your home now.

Virginia Hayes Social Links Navigation Indoor Plant Expert at Westerlay Orchids Hayes' floral background started in 1999 importing and exporting floral products from offices worldwide. Holding over 24 years of experience, Hayes is widely respected in the floral industry for both her design skills and business knowledge. With interior plant design at her fingertips, Hayes’ eye for floral arrangements and keeping them thriving is always top priority along with sales goals, budget management, and accounting for the retail showroom. With a natural green thumb for all plants indoor, Hayes’ contributes to media outlets like Martha Stewart, Real Simple, Apartment Therapy and more.

2. Oncidium 'Dancing Lady' Orchids

Oncidiums are a stand-out variety of orchids. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Next on our list of the best types of orchids to grow as houseplants is the oncidium. Also known as 'dancing lady' orchids, these flowers are beautifully intricate and smell wonderful, too.

"As far as lighting goes, the oncidium plant can tolerate direct bright light for a long period of time, unlike most orchids," says Virginia. "It likes humidity and temperatures between 75 to 85 during the day and 50 to 60 degrees at night."

Once you get your hands on this stunning orchid variety, take a look at our orchid potting mix recipe for a planting medium that does right by these blooms.

3. Moonstone Orchids

This comparatively low-maintenance variety is a lovely pick. (Image credit: Westerlay Orchids)

If you love the classic look of an orchid, the moonstone variety should be on your radar. From white to purple moonstone orchids, there are plenty of pretty colors to pick from.

"Moonstone orchids require indirect lighting and very little watering," she notes. "These orchids do best when the soil or bark completely dries out. And I find that they also love their fair share of humidity."

Like most orchids, this variety is only as good as its care routine. So if you're trying to learn how to make your orchid grow faster, focus on the basics of the routine first.

4. Cymbidium Orchids

Get yourself some cymbidiums for a houseplant that effortlessly elevates. (Image credit: © Flower Council of Holland)

Aside from being one of the most popular orchid varieties, cymbidiums are one of the best tropical flowers to grow indoors.

"These orchids tend to like the colder days and can tolerate outdoor temperatures, but still make a great indoor orchid," she notes. "Just remember that they require some shade if they are placed indoors."

If you love the look of this orchid, treat your home to this Potted Cymbidium Sarah Jean 'Ice Cascade' from Thompson & Morgan. And to show it off in the most stylish way, pop it in a hanging planter for an eye-catching focal feature.

5. Dendrobium Orchids

Dendrobiums feature beautifully layered florets that you can't help but compliment. (Image credit: Westerlay Orchids)

According to Virginia, dendrobium orchids are another brilliant variety to grow as a houseplant. These pretty flowers are especially fitting if you're curating an indoor zen garden.

"When growing dendrobium orchids, bright, indirect lighting is the key to steady, healthy growth," she says. "This orchid variety also likes to have its soil or bark dry out before watering again."

I love this Potted White Scented Dendrobium Orchid from Appleyard London. These elegant vertical flowers add texture, height, and scent to an indoor garden. What more could you ask for?

6. Brassia Orchids

Stunningly striking brassia orchids are an eccentric orchid variety. (Image credit: John Roth Photography / Etsy)

Tammy Sons, founder of TN Nursery, tells me that brassia orchids are a great choice for an indoor potted garden. And as they bloom, they perfume your home with a layered floral scent that's au naturel.

"Brassia orchids are the best option for those who enjoy fragrant scents that fill the room at night," she says. "The ability of these plants to thrive in low-light environments and their successful growth in small pots makes them stand out indoors."

And considering they're not the typical fragrant plants that people use to scent their homes, you'll have a space that smells unique and stands out in the best way.

Tammy Sons Social Links Navigation Founder at TN Nursery Tammy Sons is a seasoned plant expert and the CEO of TN Nursery, a family-owned business in Altamont, Tennessee, with roots dating back to 1959. Over the years, Tammy has expanded TN Nursery from a modest operation into a thriving enterprise, now encompassing nearly 400 acres of availability from other growers and her own farm and employing numerous local residents.

Bloom & Wild The Speckled Orchid £37 at Bloom & Wild UK Color: Purple I love the look of this mottled orchid plant from Bloom & Wild. The tall stems paired with the layered purple flowers make for a stunning pair. H&M Blooming Beautiful Pair £49.99 at H&M (US) Color: White From Beards & Daisies, this Blooming Beautiful Pair from H&M includes a peace lily and a bamboo orchid for an elegant indoor garden starter pack. Amazon Pink Phalaenopsis Orchid £22.99 at Amazon UK Height: 50 cm If you love the timeless look of a phalaenopsis orchid, this pink houseplant from Amazon should make it out of your wishlist and into your home.

FAQs

What Is the Lifespan of an Orchid Plant Indoors?

Although the lifespan of an orchid varies from variety to variety, they can typically last as long as 15 years. With appropriate orchid care and regular maintenance, these beautiful blooms will adorn your home for a long time to come.



Orchids might seem tough to care for at first, but the truth is that a touch of intentional care goes a long way with these blooms. I recommend learning how to water orchids correctly and then studying how to get your orchids to rebloom for a long-lasting houseplant.