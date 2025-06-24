6 Types of Orchids You Should Grow as Houseplants If You've Got a Stylish Home — Number 4 Is My Favorite for a Pretty, Floral Flourish
According to the experts, these are the best varieties of this pretty flower for an elegant, flowering indoor garden
I love gifting my green-thumbed friends a plant or two to celebrate any new chapter in their lives. And recently, my favorite potted present has been orchids. A little flowering, a little foliage — it's pretty perfect.
Not to mention, they make for elegant houseplants. That is, if you've got your orchid care routine down and you're picking the right types of orchids to grow indoors. And the latter is critical, for by picking the wrong variety, you're unintentionally setting yourself up for a failing plant from the outset.
So let's take a look at the best types of orchids to grow as houseplants for a gift that keeps on giving.
1. Phalaenopsis Orchids
Whether you know them as gemstone, moth, or cascade orchids, phalaenopsis orchids are one of the best varieties for an indoor garden. Virginia Hayes, indoor plant expert at Westerlay Orchids, tells me that these beautiful flowers are a rewarding addition.
"They thrive in bright, indirect sunlight and are great for any home location," she says. "They require little maintenance and are easy to care for. Also, remember that they must have proper drainage and bark for a long-lasting orchid."
IKEA's Phalaenopsis Potted Plant is a great way to bring these plants into your home now.
Hayes' floral background started in 1999 importing and exporting floral products from offices worldwide. Holding over 24 years of experience, Hayes is widely respected in the floral industry for both her design skills and business knowledge. With interior plant design at her fingertips, Hayes’ eye for floral arrangements and keeping them thriving is always top priority along with sales goals, budget management, and accounting for the retail showroom. With a natural green thumb for all plants indoor, Hayes’ contributes to media outlets like Martha Stewart, Real Simple, Apartment Therapy and more.
2. Oncidium 'Dancing Lady' Orchids
Next on our list of the best types of orchids to grow as houseplants is the oncidium. Also known as 'dancing lady' orchids, these flowers are beautifully intricate and smell wonderful, too.
"As far as lighting goes, the oncidium plant can tolerate direct bright light for a long period of time, unlike most orchids," says Virginia. "It likes humidity and temperatures between 75 to 85 during the day and 50 to 60 degrees at night."
Once you get your hands on this stunning orchid variety, take a look at our orchid potting mix recipe for a planting medium that does right by these blooms.
3. Moonstone Orchids
If you love the classic look of an orchid, the moonstone variety should be on your radar. From white to purple moonstone orchids, there are plenty of pretty colors to pick from.
"Moonstone orchids require indirect lighting and very little watering," she notes. "These orchids do best when the soil or bark completely dries out. And I find that they also love their fair share of humidity."
Like most orchids, this variety is only as good as its care routine. So if you're trying to learn how to make your orchid grow faster, focus on the basics of the routine first.
4. Cymbidium Orchids
Aside from being one of the most popular orchid varieties, cymbidiums are one of the best tropical flowers to grow indoors.
"These orchids tend to like the colder days and can tolerate outdoor temperatures, but still make a great indoor orchid," she notes. "Just remember that they require some shade if they are placed indoors."
If you love the look of this orchid, treat your home to this Potted Cymbidium Sarah Jean 'Ice Cascade' from Thompson & Morgan. And to show it off in the most stylish way, pop it in a hanging planter for an eye-catching focal feature.
5. Dendrobium Orchids
According to Virginia, dendrobium orchids are another brilliant variety to grow as a houseplant. These pretty flowers are especially fitting if you're curating an indoor zen garden.
"When growing dendrobium orchids, bright, indirect lighting is the key to steady, healthy growth," she says. "This orchid variety also likes to have its soil or bark dry out before watering again."
I love this Potted White Scented Dendrobium Orchid from Appleyard London. These elegant vertical flowers add texture, height, and scent to an indoor garden. What more could you ask for?
6. Brassia Orchids
Tammy Sons, founder of TN Nursery, tells me that brassia orchids are a great choice for an indoor potted garden. And as they bloom, they perfume your home with a layered floral scent that's au naturel.
"Brassia orchids are the best option for those who enjoy fragrant scents that fill the room at night," she says. "The ability of these plants to thrive in low-light environments and their successful growth in small pots makes them stand out indoors."
And considering they're not the typical fragrant plants that people use to scent their homes, you'll have a space that smells unique and stands out in the best way.
Tammy Sons is a seasoned plant expert and the CEO of TN Nursery, a family-owned business in Altamont, Tennessee, with roots dating back to 1959. Over the years, Tammy has expanded TN Nursery from a modest operation into a thriving enterprise, now encompassing nearly 400 acres of availability from other growers and her own farm and employing numerous local residents.
FAQs
What Is the Lifespan of an Orchid Plant Indoors?
Although the lifespan of an orchid varies from variety to variety, they can typically last as long as 15 years. With appropriate orchid care and regular maintenance, these beautiful blooms will adorn your home for a long time to come.
Orchids might seem tough to care for at first, but the truth is that a touch of intentional care goes a long way with these blooms. I recommend learning how to water orchids correctly and then studying how to get your orchids to rebloom for a long-lasting houseplant.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.