10 Types of Spider Plants That Take This Popular Indoor Garden Pick Beyond the Basics

As we move closer and closer to forming better bonds with nature within the walls of our homes, it's time to push beyond the simple houseplants and embrace the underrated varieties beyond. And today, we're going to explore the most beautiful spider plants around.

Don't worry, the spider plant care routine is fairly similar across the board. But each of these ten varieties brings a different vibe to your indoor garden. And while some of them might look a little similar at first, a discerning eye will notice the distinctive differences and give you your flowers in the name of educated taste.

Without further ado, let's explore what I hope will be the start of your new obsession. As is mine.

1. Chlorophytum Comosum Variegatum

A classic for good reason. (Image credit: Crocus)

No countdown of the best types of spider plants would be complete without the classic chlorophytum comosum variegatum. And if you haven't had the best luck with your indoor garden, your winning streak is about to begin, for this is one of those houseplants even you can't kill. "This timeless variety has bright green leaves with white edges," says gardening expert Tony O'Neill. "And it's a classic choice that brings a crisp, clean aesthetic to modern or minimalist interiors."

Already sold on this variety? Treat your home to your very own Variegated Spider Plant from Crocus.

2. Chlorophytum Vittatum

A striking spider plant for your hanging garden. (Image credit: Plants For All Seasons)

Secondly, we have the chlorophytum comosum vittatum variety. "This particular type of spider plant features green edges with a wide white stripe down the middle," says Tony. "A fuller, softer look that works beautifully in hanging baskets." If you're taken by this bouncy variety, bring home this Chlorophytum Vittatum Spider Plant from Plants For All Seasons for a green flourish that's unfailingly striking. And if you want to extend your collection from there, you can always take a scroll through our spider plant propagation guide for flawless cuttings.

3. Chlorophytum Bonnie

If you can't get enough of curly leafage, this variety is your perfect match. (Image credit: Crocus)

One of the more popular varieties of a spider plant is the 'Bonnie'. Since these are some of the best plants to reduce dust, this potted beauty will do more than just sit pretty. "The 'Bonnie' spider plant variety curls her leaves up in pretty coils," says Tammy Sons, founder of TN Nursery. "And it's one of the best varieties for hanging in a basket."

According to Tony, it's perfect for tight spaces and shelves. I recommend this Chlorophytum Comosum 'Bonnie' Houseplant from Crocus.

4. Chlorophytum Hawaiian

Glossy green and striking white stripes, this variety is another top-tier pick. (Image credit: Amazon)

Chlorophytum comosum 'Hawaiian', also known as the 'golden glow' spider plant, is another pretty variety to put on display. "Notice its glossy green leaves with golden highlights," says Tony. "Compact and tropical in appearance, ideal for brightening dimmer spaces."

What's best of all is that you can easily introduce this spider plant type to your home. And my current favorite has to be this Spider Plant Chlorophytum comosum 'Hawaiian' from Amazon.

5. Chlorophytum Ocean

An ideal choice for short leaves that don't clutter a shelf. (Image credit: Crocus)

If you're a beginner gardener looking for a unique spider plant to adopt, look no further than the chlorophytum comosum ‘ocean’. "This spider plant features short, dense foliage with creamy edges," says Tony. "I think it's perfect for desks or coffee tables to add a polished touch without overwhelming." Plus, they're one of the best plants to remove mold, too.

This Chlorophytum Comosum 'Ocean' Houseplant from Crocus comes with a selection of pretty planters. And my personal favorite finishing touch is the grounding jute pot.

6. Chlorophytum Reverse Variegatum

Flip the script on the classic foliage with this variety. (Image credit: Derek Swalvell. Design: Zen Architects)

If you adore the classic look of a spider plant but you want a variety that looks a little elevated, then this reverse variegated style is exactly what you need. "The chlorophytum comosum reverse variegatum variety has a white center with green margins," he notes. "A striking reversal of the classic 'variegatum' that pops in decorative pots."

And if you like your houseplants with a functional advantage, these are some of the best plants to reduce condensation. So now's the time to gift your home garden these Reverse Spider Plant Rooted Babies by Never Leaves from Etsy.

7. Chlorophytum Fire Flash

Go colorful with this eye-catching cultivar. (Image credit: Houseplant)

"Yes, this is technically a cousin species of the original spider plant, but it's an undeniably bold choice for dramatic effect," says Tony. "This variety's deep green leaves are perfectly complemented by vivid orange petioles." And I'd have to agree. As one of the more colorful spider plant types, true to its name, the Chlorophytum Orchidastrum 'Fire Flash' Orange Spider Plant from Houseplant packs a punch.

A departure from the typical houseplants with colorful leaves, I find that this is the perfect variety for any maximalist home that entertains plenty of green container plants.

8. Chlorophytum Streaker

Perfect if you want to lend some stripes to your indoor garden. (Image credit: B&Q)

"The spider plant is one of those houseplants that almost never stops producing babies for propagating and giving," says Tammy. "Even the less-known chlorophytum comosum 'streaker' has its own charm with different types of stripes." This cultivar is known for its eye-catching white stripes that trail the center of each leaf. And if you have a couple of furry friends running around your home, you'll be happy to know that they are pet-friendly houseplants.

This Verve Chlorophytum Comosum in a Terracotta Plastic Grow Pot from B&Q is my favorite retail option of the moment.

9. Chlorophytum Orchidastrum ‘Green Orange’

Another selection for the colorful houseplant collectors. (Image credit: Rebel Plants UK / Etsy)

If you love the idea of tropical flowers for an indoor garden, but prefer more leafage and fewer florets, the chlorophytum orchidastrum ‘green orange’ houseplant is the spider plant variety for you. "Think tropical foliage and orange stems," says Tony. "Compact and lush, excellent for variety and warmth in mixed plant arrangements."

If you're as obsessed with this variety as I am, inject a splash of color to your home with this Chlorophytum Orchidastrum Green Orange Spider Plant by Rebel Plants UK from Etsy.

10. Chlorophytum Green Hill

Keep it simple with pure green leaves. (Image credit: Fran Parente. Architecture: Guto Requena. Landscape Architecture: Juliana Freitas)

Tammy tells me that chlorophytum comosum 'green hill' is one of the best spider plant varieties for a minimalist home. "It has a simple and peaceful look with all-green leaves," she says. These might not be the most popular indoor plants for minimalists, but they're an underrated variety that's worth indulging.

And if you love the look of these solid green sprouting leaves, take a look at this Green Chlorophytum Comosum Spider Plant from Plants For All Seasons.

FAQs

How Long Do Spider Plants Live?

"With proper care, I find that spider plants can live 20 years or even more," says Tony. "Regular repotting and propagation of plantlets keep them thriving and visually appealing for decades. Their long lifespan, air-purifying properties, and ease of care make them a staple in home horticulture."

If you're keen on exploring the other houseplant varieties to decorate your indoor garden, I recommend looking through our guide to the best types of orchids to grow as houseplants for a floral flourish.