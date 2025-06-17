7 Houseplants You Should Have in Your Home If You Love the Scandi-Inspired Look

Scandinavian homes are famed for their elegant living spaces engulfed by their classically beautiful interior style. And while muted palettes are a common sight, a verdant flourish is never too far off.

So if you're embracing the Scandinavian lifestyle and you've got your decor down, all that's left is to bring in some houseplants to brighten up your home. And if you're looking for plants that fit the Scandi-vibe, these popular houseplants are designer-approved — biophilic designer-approved, no less.

So, without further ado, let's get into the best Scandi-style houseplants for a lush finishing touch.

1. Bird of Paradise

Strikingly beautiful, bird of paradise is our top pick. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Bird of paradise is first up on our list of Scandi-style houseplants. And biophilic designer Shayla Owodunni tells me that it's her personal favorite for making a statement in any room.

"My go-to for quiet drama, its clean-lined, upright leaves bring the boldness to anchor a room without clutter. When styling bird of paradise, I often place them in corners or by windows, where natural light accentuates its tropically regal presence. Fitting for a plant named after Queen Charlotte, the Duchess of Mecklenburg-Strelitz!"

If you're sold on this idea for a Scandi-inspired indoor garden, I recommend this Bird of Paradise Plant from Urban Outfitters.

Shayla Owodunni Social Links Navigation Biophilic Designer Shayla Owodunni is a biophilic designer, educator, and founder of The Plant Penthouse, a Minneapolis-based botanical design studio and lifestyle brand cultivating wellbeing through nature-inspired interiors. Known for her editorial eye and intentional approach to greenery and wellness-driven dwellings, Shayla believes our spaces should be as grounding as they are gorgeous, and that green thumbs can be grown with grace.

2. Monstera

Even the Scandinavians know that you can't go wrong with a monstera. (Image credit: Dylan James. Design: Without Studio)

Jack Kinsey, an interior designer and plant expert with the Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland, tells me that monstera is a beautiful Scandi-style houseplant worth bringing home.

"I enjoy using plants to bring softness and vibrancy to more utilitarian spaces," he notes. "For instance, I have a monstera deliciosa, also known as a cheese plant, in my bathroom. Perfect for introducing bold, organic shapes with its signature split leaves."

Get your hands on this Swiss Cheese Plant by Beards & Daisies from H&M to give your living room a verdant treat.

Jack Kinsey Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and Plant Expert Jack is an interior designer based in the heart of the Norfolk countryside. Originally trained in fine art, he realized after converting an old church into his first home that he loved the process of restoration and timeless interior design, which led him to pursue a career in this field. His interior design work has ranged from residential properties to commercial projects such as show homes, hotels, bars, and restaurants all over the country. However, he’s perhaps most well-known for being runner-up on BBC One’s Interior Design Masters, Season 4.

3. Orchids

Orchids fit in with the elegant essence of Scandi interiors. (Image credit: Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland)

"Scandi-style interiors are all about calm, intentional design, and houseplants can beautifully enhance that minimalist aesthetic without disturbing the balance," says Jack. "And a cluster of orchids can do just that.

"In my own home, I’ve found that incorporating greenery brings warmth, texture, and a quiet sense of life to even the most pared-back spaces. Orchids, in particular, bring a delicate elegance and pop of color that feels luxurious but still understated."

So if you adore the idea of decorating with these beautiful blooms, you'll love this Speckled Orchid from Bloom & Wild.

4. Fiddle Leaf Fig

Get lush with a handsome fiddle leaf fig, or two. (Image credit: Peter Molloy. Design: TAK Studio)

"I call this one the modern icon," says Shayla, and I'd have to agree. There's just something so sleek about a fiddle leaf fig that feels like it would fit right into any room dressed in Scandinavian design.

"While ranking high on my 'finicky to care for' list, it adds an undeniably timeless presence and noticeable warmth that draws the wandering eye in. When thriving, its oversized leaves offer a sense of charm that feels bright and welcoming (for both guests and bragging rights)."

Another gorgeous buy from H&M, this tall Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant is a great purchase to enliven your home instantly.

5. ZZ Plant

Perfect for small homes, ZZ plants are another popular Scandi-style pick. (Image credit: Peter Molloy. Design: TAK Studio)

Next on our list of Scandi-style houseplants is the hardy ZZ plant. "With its sculptural form and glossy, geometric leaves, the ZZ plant brings a sense of balanced structure to any space," says Shayla.

"Able to tolerate neglect, these are the perfect low-maintenance indoor plants for minimalist interiors. In fact, I have one that went two months without a drink, and survived to tell the tale!"

This ZZ Plant from Urban Outfitters is one of my favorite picks of the moment, and it's perfect for a home office or even a bedroom.

6. Olive Tree

Mediterranean? Yes. But you can't deny their Scandi style, too. (Image credit: Nicki Sebastian. Design: Brigette Romanek)

"The muted sage tones and delicate, willowy branches of the olive tree perfectly echo Nordic naturalism," says Shayla. And although they're typically grown outdoors, they're admittedly a beloved flourish of indoor foliage.

"I adore styling them in sculptural ceramic pots to create organic movement, serving as living art. I find their subtle silhouette brings earthy elegance to any pared-back palette."

If you love the idea of treating your home to this Scandi-style houseplant but you don't have the room for it, this Small Olive Tree from Amazon is ideal.

7. Snake Plant

Scandi-style indoor gardens deserve a stylish snake plant. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

According to Jake, the snake plant is another Scandi-style houseplant you don't want to miss out on. "I have a snake plant that sits in my living room and contrasts beautifully against the black ceiling," he shares.

"Its upright, sculptural leaves add a clean, architectural edge that complements the room’s simplicity. It’s also incredibly low-maintenance, which aligns perfectly with the relaxed, unfussy approach of Scandinavian interiors."

And if you ask me, Beards & Daisies' Snake Plant from H&M should be on your wishlist for the season.

FAQs

What Planters Suit Scandinavian Style Plants?

Jack explains that choosing the right planter is just as important as choosing the plant itself. "For Scandi spaces, I always lean toward natural materials. Think unglazed ceramics, concrete, and pale wood in muted tones like white, sand, and soft gray," he says.

"Clean lines and gentle curves are key, allowing the plant to shine without any distraction. It’s about balance: the planter should quietly elevate the greenery without drawing too much attention. That’s what gives the whole space a cohesive, calming feel. the kind that makes you breathe a little deeper the moment you walk in."

If you just can't get enough of the endearing Nordic connection to the environment, let me leave you with our guide to embracing the Scandinavian philosophy of miljövänlighet. Trust me, it'll transform your space and root your home in the most beautiful way.