10 Ideas for Decorating With Monstera That Will Make These Tropical Plants Your Favorite Part of Your Home

Swiss cheese plants, aka the ever-so-popular monsteras, are a frequent addition to chic homes. With their uniquely perforated leaves cloaked in that deep, rich green hue we all know and love, it's no surprise that they're beloved by all.

And once you're well-versed with monstera care, all that's left to master is styling these striking houseplants. They're not boring by any means, but when fashioned with intention, they can make for the most stunning focal foliage.

So if you have a monstera sitting in your indoor garden, but you just can't seem to do it justice, we're here to help. We've put together a brilliant list of monstera ideas from interior designers so your houseplant garners all the love it deserves.

1. Go All Out as a Statement Feature

Making your monstera a statement piece involves being as fun and bold as you'd like. (Image credit: James Whiting)

First things first, why leave your plant looking blah and boring when you can channel your inner maximalist and monstera ideas while going all out when decorating with plants?

Plant stylist James Whiting tells us that monsteras are a great main character for statement indoor plant corners. However, he does point out that the mature monstera loves space — a monster by name and a monster by nature.

He recommends allowing those dramatic leaves to spread by making them the feature of your room — that'll certainly make those monstera ideas pop. "Ideal for living rooms that have a bit more space, grow it in a striking floor standing pot or lined basket, but make sure you don’t swamp it with too much root space, as they prefer to be pot-bound," he says. " I suggest positioning it near a window but avoid direct sun rays in the summer months as this can stress the plant and burn the leaves."

James Whiting Social Links Navigation Botanical designer and founder of Plants By There James Whiting is a London-based botanical designer, stylist, and founder of Plants By There, an interior landscaping brand specializing in creating stylish indoor gardens for commercial clients. With a background in fashion, marketing and over many years in plant styling, he has worked with top brands like Birkenstock, Tala, Drake’s, Astrid & Miyu, Bottega Veneta and WWF. A multi-award winner at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, James is known for his innovative and vibrant houseplant displays.

2. Pop It on a Storied Shelf

Mini monsteras are a romantic accessory to any floating shelf. (Image credit: The Sill)

For the perfect monstera pot ideas, Interior designer Elana Mendelson tells us that many plants and greenery can serve as beautiful, natural, and organic bookshelf accents. And while monsteras aren't the most classic of bookshelf plants, she assures that they happen to work quite well in such storied spaces.

"Let a smaller monstera trail from a shelf, adding organic movement among books and decorative objects," she says. "You can also add a woven or metallic planter to create a beautiful and strong contrast."

If you choose to decorate your bookshelf with a monstera, just remember to house smaller versions of the houseplant in this space. As they grow, you can swap them to other spaces that are more free to accommodate their adult state.

Elana Mendelson Social Links Navigation CEO and principal designer at Elana Designs Elana Mendelson is an industry design leader and the CEO and principal designer of Elana Designs, a boutique interior design firm. Born and raised in the greater DMV, Elana designs interiors for families where beauty and aesthetics meet function and versatility. With over 20 years of experience, her expertise spans new construction, renovations, and full-scope furnishings. She thoughtfully partners with select families, overseeing every aspect of the project, from creative conception and curation to cohesive construction and completion.

3. Put It on a Pedestal (Literally)

Ditch floor-bound displays and lend your monstera some height instead. (Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: En Masse Architecture & Design)

For the best monstera support idea, why not place your abundant plant on a pedestal? According to interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, it's also one of the best ways to style your monstera.

"Lifting the plant on a stylish wooden or metal stand adds height and dimension," she explains. "This simple but effective change will make it a striking focal point in corners around your home."

Even Kris Jenner's method of displaying houseplants involves using a plant pedestal. And if it's good enough for Kris, it's definitely good enough for us.

Square Pedestal View at H&M Price: £120

Color: Gray This marbled Square Pedestal from H&M is undeniably chic and will offer an instant spruce to your potted monstera. Lost compliments no more.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Nina Lichtenstein is the founder and principal designer of her eponymous interior design studio that specializes in customized living spaces. Her recognizable calling card includes serene palettes, diverse textures, and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials. For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise on projects spanning the North East. Over the years, Nina has become known for designing spaces that inspire wonder, drawing the eye from one to another, inside and outside, night or day.

4. Accentuate With Soft Lighting

Draw eyes to your spritely monsteras by giving them their moment in the spotlight. (Image credit: The Joy of Plants)

Whenever you feel like a piece of art or even a decorative element in your home is merging into the space, the quickest hack to give it a touch of attention is to illuminate it. Well, Nina tells us that this trick can be used to showcase your monstera too.

"Placing a monstera near soft lighting enhances the plant’s shadows and adds depth to the room," she notes. "I find that using a floor lamp or a couple of candles does just the trick."

We recommend using indoor grow lights to help your monstera grow under the spotlight or using softer accent lighting around your interior jungle so your monstera doesn't suffer any scorching.

5. Mix It in With Other Houseplants

Mixing and matching houseplants with your monstera will immediately upstyle your collection. (Image credit: The Joy of Plants)

Another easy way to transform your monstera into a decorative highlight is to pool together a couple of beautiful houseplants, forming a collective that is sure to catch compliments.

"Style your monstera alongside plants of varying heights and leaf shapes for a striking focal feature," says Nina. "You can pair your monstera with snake plants or ferns, for a lush, layered display."

Indoor plant arrangements are the closest equivalent houseplants hold to floral bouquets and when thoughtfully curated they can look just as lovely.

6. Tap Into Bathroom Jungle Vibes

Bring a monstera into your bathroom and with it the holiday vibes of a resort. (Image credit: Sarah Sherman Samuel/Nicole Franzen)

When in doubt, James swears by calling on bathroom jungle vibes for inspiration and relocating your monstera to these tranquil quarters. With their love of humidity, he explains that monsteras thrive in well-lit bathrooms and will grow to a good size.

"A potted monstera on a plinth near a shower or bathtub will create a real spa-like escape and will have you feeling extra relaxed," he notes. "You could even create a mini forest in there and grow your monstera amongst other houseplants that like similar conditions such as philodendrons, calathea, and peace lilies."

However, when curating a garden in this space, be careful to pair your monstera with the best plants for bathrooms. Otherwise, you'll be left with some dying houseplants and less-than-zen vibes.

7. Suspend Your Monstera for a Trailing Eye-Catcher

Suspending your monstera makes for a surprising yet soothing live focal point. (Image credit: Ramon Portelli. Design: studio NiCHE.)

James tells us that traditionally, monstera grow up moss poles as in the wild they climb to lofty heights by trailing up tree trunks. Hence, monstera is a great contender for indoor hanging plants.

"Suspending one in a macrame hanger or a hanging pot will give your room new dimensions and soften a bare corner," he explains. "I recommend tying the leaves to the hanger as they grow to keep the beast tamed."

James warns that you may start to notice aerial roots trailing down from the plant. However, he reassures that this is perfectly normal and they can be kept in check by pruning them off. But if you're going for a really natural look, he encourages letting them cascade down.

Hanging Planter View at Amazon Price: £32.89

Color: Black If your home is more modern than boho, this metal Hanging Planter from Amazon is a sleek buy you won't regret.

8. Go Boho with Baskets

Boho is making a comeback, so make it look like your monstera heard it first. (Image credit: Matthew Williams)

We've heard whispers of boho-chic making a comeback and if you're not prepared to dive headfirst into the trend, ornamental accents are the absolute solution.

"Place your monstera in a woven or rattan basket for a natural, textural contrast," says Nina. "This look works perfectly in boho and organic modern interiors."

Nina tells us that boho baskets and monsteras are a match made in heaven — and we're in complete agreement. So if your home emulates the feeling of a restful, beachy spot, then we recommend taking a page from these planter styles and disguising your pots in baskets.

nkuku Nkomi Basket View at Anthropologie Price: £50

Size: Small Treat your monstera to this nkuku Nkomi Basket from Anthropologie for a boho-chic finishing touch.

9. Arrange Against a Neutral Backdrop

Monstera minimalism is the aesthetic we're dreaming of. (Image credit: Lorena Darquea. Design: Dinamita Taller.)

According to Nina, monsteras live their best lives in spaces that aren't overstimulating. Fact is, the allure of this plant sprouts mainly from its verdant leafage and that's where the houseplant's charm lies.

"Positioning a monstera against a white or muted-colored wall is always a great call," says Nina. "This juxtaposition will make its vibrant green foliage pop beautifully."

So if you're looking for a rule of thumb to follow, remember that less is more when styling your monstera. Simply assign it to a room that's doused in neutral paint colors and watch your monstera shine.

10. Center it as a Tabletop Beauty

A monstera stem or two and an elegant vase — an unbeatable duo by expert standards. (Image credit: Melling Studio)

"A smaller monstera also works beautifully on coffee or side tables," says James. "Place it in a ceramic or woven basket-style pot for a curated, natural look, and remember to rotate it weekly to prevent it from growing all on one side."

If you love the idea of a tabled monstera but prefer to go the minimalist route, then Nina suggests taking a cutting from one of your plants and popping a stem in a vase.

"A single monstera leaf in a glass or ceramic vase makes for an effortlessly chic and modern tabletop or shelf accent," she says. Plus, it's a great way to extend your collection and get a headstart on propagating your monstera in water.

FAQs

How Do You Keep a Monstera in Shape?

James tells us that the best way to keep a monstera in shape is through support, pruning and cleaning. He suggests using a moss pole to encourage those iconic split leaves and upward growth.

"Don't forget to trim yellowing or leggy leaves to keep it looking lush and remove aerial roots that get too long," he says. "Also, wipe down leaves regularly with a damp cloth to keep them glossy and dust-free which will encourage photosynthesis and healthy growth."

Now that you have all the insight you need for your fabulous monstera ideas, just remember to pay just as much attention to your care routine.

The last thing you need is the perfect planter and a gorgeous setup, only to have wilting stems and yellowing leaves knocking points off your style quotient.