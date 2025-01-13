How to Propagate Monstera in Water — Double Up This Architectural Plant With These Horticulturist-Approved Tips

Perhaps you want to double up your marvelous monstera and give it to a loved one, or you simply want to add to your divine plant collection. Whatever it may be, propagating a monstera is certainly worth it — especially if you're looking to add character to your home. But can this fine plant be propagated in water? The answer is yes, and there is a simple way you can do it.

Known as one of the best plants to propagate in water, this architectural bloom can easily flourish and double up, with the right monstera plant care in mind, of course.

So, how exactly do you propagate monstera in water? We asked a horticulturist for their top tips.

How to Propagate Monstera in Water

With the many different types of monstera available to add to your collection, why not double up or triple the ones you love most? In conversation with Justin Hancock, a horticulturist from Costa Farms, he tells us that although he does not recommend the water propagation of monstera due to a "lower success rate than other methods," it is still possible to do so, with a few simple steps.

Step 1: Choose a cutting — "Select a cutting that has about 3 to 5 leaves," says Justin. "I’ve found that tip cuttings (where you cut off the newest growth) tend to be better for water propagation."

Step 2: Place leaves in a Vase — After you’ve removed the cutting from the main plant, Justin says you should remove the bottom leaf or two and place the cutting in a vase of water. "Make sure there are no leaves underwater; that’s why you want to remove the bottom leaf or two," he adds.

Step 3: Keep in a humid space — Justin says it's best to "Keep the cutting in a warm, bright, preferably humid spot. It’s optimal to change the water every few days to prevent algae, bacteria, etc. from building up."

Step 4: Place roots in soil after a few weeks — Lastly, "After several weeks, your cutting will start to put out roots if it doesn’t rot. Once it’s well rooted, you can pot it up in soil," explains Justin. "It can sometimes be difficult for a plant to transition from being in water to being in potting mix — so keep a close eye on your plant for the first couple of weeks after transplanting to make sure it doesn’t dry out."

Justin Hancock Horticulturist Justin has 25+ years in the industry, and is now based at Costa Farms. A plant enthusiast and educator, he has a degree in horticultural science and has worked in garden centers and botanical gardens, as a garden designer, and in garden publishing (including at Better Homes and Gardens). He has experience gardening across the country, from Minnesota to Oregon to Miami. Hancock is also co-host of the Costa Farms podcast Plant Rx.

Where Should You Cut Monstera When Propagating?

According to Justin, it can be hard to know as there are many varieties out there to, but in general, the expert says "a lot of people find they tend to root better/faster from tip cuttings (where you have a new, active growth point). But a lot of monstera varieties have the potential to root from any node. Nodes are typically located at the junction between a leaf and the plant stem."

Justin continues: "If you have really good conditions and a strong, healthy plant, you can hypothetically take a section of stem, cut between every leaf, and root every node like that. (In the horticulture industry, we call those single-node cuttings 'leaf-and-eye cuttings', and they’re how we propagate some of our popular varieties, such as Monstera Peru."

As a general rule, the expert says, "The only place I’d avoid cutting to use for propagation is anywhere that doesn’t have a node, as there’s no way for your cutting to produce new growth without one."

Known as one of the best Feng Shui living room plants, the monstera certainly knows how to make a statement without having to do too much. So why not add this beauty to your home and elevate your space?

Choose a Stylish Vase for Your Monstera Cuttings

Handmade Ceramic Table Vase View at Wayfair Price: $21.50

Color: Black Available in three different colors, this Handmade Ceramic Table Vase from Wayfair will add a burst of style to your home. Its alluring shape has beautifully accented small handles on each side and is perfect for displaying flowers that you want to grow and love. Glass Vase View at Amazon Price: $24.64

Was: $29.99 Stylish and elegant, this glass vase is easy to maintain and use. You can display your lovely flowers in this 100% premium soda lime glass and see your arrangement instantly light up with character and charm. Cut Glass Stem Vase View at Anthropologie Price: $28

Color: Pink This Cut Glass Stem Vase from Anthropologie is a true piece of art. Carrying a sharp, striking and playful design — this crystal stem vase makes for the perfect eye-catching centerpiece in a home.

FAQs

Can you grow a healthy monstera in water?

"You can, but (at least in my opinion) it’s a trickier way to grow a healthy plant," explains Justin. "Disadvantages of growing a monstera in water are: stability. Most monstera grow pretty large, so you need a good, sturdy vessel to support it— and one you can be sure won’t tip over and make a huge wet mess in your home."

Justin says maintenance is another issue as "you’ll need to periodically empty the water and clean the vessel to prevent the overgrowth of algae and bacteria, and if you want your plant to stay lush and healthy, you’ll need a fertilizer regiment since water doesn’t hold nutrients the way a potting mix does."

How Long Does It Take For Monstera to Root in Water?

According to Justin, it depends on conditions, but "you can generally expect it to take about a month."

The expert says humid conditions "can help the process go faster. Cooler, drier, or dimmer conditions can potentially slow the rooting process," says Justin.