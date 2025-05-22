Forget Mason Jars — I Just Found a Vase That Makes Propagating Plants Actually Stylish, and It's on Sale Right Now

The propagating process can sometimes look a little messy, but these vases make it feel elevated and cool

A set of two brown and clear propagation vases from Nordic Nest
Plant cuttings have never looked better.
(Image credit: Nordic Nest)
An easy way to improve your gardening skills and extend your houseplant display from the potted collection growing within your home is plant propagation. And while I love the concept of extending your favorite plants by taking cuttings, I'm over the mason jar aesthetic tied to this gardening art.

The process itself isn't all too complicated, and there are a number of easy houseplants to propagate, but it's the kitschy display of sapling-clad mason jars that always makes me think twice about displaying my skills. However, I think I just found the perfect alternative, and it's all the motivation I need to propagate in style.

I won't gatekeep any longer. Let's take a look at this brilliant propagation vase, on sale now at Nordic Nest, works.

A brown and clear propagation vase by Audo Copenhagen from Nordic Nest
Audo Copenhagen
Cresco Propagation Vases

Color: Brown/Clear

These vases come in a set of two and are perfect if your home is draped in minimalist design. Plus, when they're not housing growing cuttings, you can use them to showcase fresh cut blooms.

Propagation Vases for a Stylish Display of Skills

A propagation vase from Nordic Nest on a marble coffee table

Plant cuttings deserve more than old empties.

(Image credit: Nordic Nest)

Audo Copenhagen's Cresco Propagation Vase from Nordic Nest is the star of the show. Intended for water-based plant propagation, this Scandi-style vase can make even the most humble cuttings look stylish.

You see, the stoneware rim adds a touch of visual intrigue, and the sleek cylindrical glass vase effortlessly elevates any cutting. So there's no need (or excuse) to house your saplings in boring mason jars and old empties anymore.

Flower and plant expert Adrian Aviles tells me that she's constantly looking for tools that marry form and function, especially ones that celebrate the natural sculptural quality of stems. "The Cresco Propagation Vase by Audo Copenhagen is a quiet triumph in that regard," she notes.

"I especially appreciate how this piece invites a slower, more intentional approach to showcasing propagations in a way that feels architectural and serene. It’s a vessel that doesn’t compete with its contents; instead, it elevates them with quiet confidence."

A set of two propagation vases from Nordic Nest by Audo Copenhagen

Watch as your cut stems grow in these elegant propagation vases.

(Image credit: Nordic Nest)

Whether you're propagating a ZZ plant or a spider plant, this propagation vase is quite possibly one of the easiest ways to instantly upstyle your collection of cuttings.

In fact, I find that instead of hiding away your cuttings on a remote windowsill, you can use these vases to showcase your skills in even the most social spaces of your home.

And if you're looking for similar vases to give your collection of cuttings a fresh new look, take a peek at my spring wishlist below.

A Houseplant Propagation Station from Etsy
Etsy
Houseplant Propagation Station

Includes: Wooden Stand + 5 Glass Test Tubes

If you prefer a more minimalist display, this Houseplant Propagation Station from Etsy is perfect for sitting on a countertop by your indoor garden.

A Plant Terrarium Propagation Stand from Amazon
Amazon
Plant Terrarium Propagation Stand

Shape: Bulb

I found this Plant Terrarium Propagation Stand on Amazon, and the mini bulb-like test tubes are a fun take on the classic test tubes.

Fentar Propagation Station from Amazon
Amazon
Fentar Propagation Station

Includes: 3 Plant Terrariums + Wooden Stand

This Fentar Propagation Station, paired with Hilton Carter's Propagation Guide, is all you need for a successful setup for plenty of saplings to come.

This pair of vases is perfect for a plant expert with a couple of cuttings on display. But if you're an expert with a burgeoning collection of cuttings, then perhaps a test tube vase candelabra is the beautiful decorative take your home needs.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.

